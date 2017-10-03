Fantasy Football Week 4: What you missed Monday, with Mitchell Trubisky getting the starting job, and Chris Carson and Dalvin Cook suffering major injuries

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday:

Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs kept rolling

It was a pretty exciting game, with the Chiefs hitting a late field goal to win – and adding a defensive touchdown as time expired to put the cherry on top – but there wasn't a ton of Fantasy relevant news coming from this one.

The good news? Alex Smith continued his strong play, passing for 293 yards and a touchdown, and adding 56 yards and a score on the ground. Kareem Hunt didn't get into the end zone, but he racked up another 121 yards from scrimmage, while Travis Kelce dominated for seven catches, 111 yards, and a score. It's been an up-and-down season for Kelce to date, but he is still second in scoring among tight ends.

Things weren't so great for Tyreek Hill , who caught five passes but was bottled up for just 35 yards. The five catches are what you're hoping for, but with Hill, his success is often going to come down to his ability to break off a big play. He remains a high-upside No. 2 WR.

Washington couldn't really get anything going

It looked like Washington might roll for a second week in a row early on, as Kirk Cousins hit Terrelle Pryor for a long touchdown, but they just couldn't sustain the pace. Cousins didn't have a bad game, finishing with 23 Fantasy points in a standard scoring league, but nobody really shined for Washington. Cousins led the team with 38 rushing yards, and Vernon Davis ' 89 yards (on two catches) led the team. Pryor ended up with 70 yards and a touchdown, his best performance of the season, but he caught just three of five targets, a disappointing sign.

Jordan Reed was limited to just 14 of 50 offensive snaps by his various maladies, and he is likely to benefit from the team's upcoming bye in Week 5. Chris Thompson will go down as one of the more disappointing – though predictable, if you asked me – busts of Week 4, as he was limited to just 27 total yards on seven touches. Jay Gruden keeps telling us he's not going to give Thompson a big workload, which is going to make it awfully tough to rely on him moving forward, despite his big-play potential.

It is worth noting, Josh Doctson nearly scored a late touchdown, but couldn't hang on to it. Nonetheless, he was targeted just three times and played only 17 of 50 snaps. He remains a long shot to contribute consistently.

Other notes

Rob Kelley left with an ankle injury… Kelly can't catch a break. He was able to return from his rib injury to start the game, but was unable to return from a first-half ankle injury. He'll have the bye to recover, and should remain the team's top option in the running game when healthy, especially with Samaje Perine failing to impress.



Kelly can't catch a break. He was able to return from his rib injury to start the game, but was unable to return from a first-half ankle injury. He'll have the bye to recover, and should remain the team's top option in the running game when healthy, especially with failing to impress. Josh Norman left with a rib injury… This one could cost him a couple of weeks, but the bye may help him avoid missing much time at all.



What else you need to know from around the NFL Monday:

Mitchell Trubisky will start in Week 5

This was an inevitable move at some point this season, and the Chicago Bears decided to just rip the bandage off. Mike Glennon ranks 29th in the league in passer rating, with four touchdowns to five interceptions through four games. He hasn't had much help from the wide receivers who have dropped a league-high 11 passes, but Glennon has also looked totally ineffective, often putting the Bears in early holes thanks to his poor play in the first half.

Of course, there's no guarantee Trubisky will be any better. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Trubisky started just 13 games in college. The Bears' passing game is unlikely to be much more than passable even if Trubisky plays well, and this is still a team that will likely be built around the running game. Trubisky makes sense as a waiver-wire add in two-QB leagues, but shouldn't be added in standard formats as anything more than a speculative add. He's talented, but this is a bad situation for a young QB to be stepping into, and he is likely to struggle.

Chris Carson (leg) was placed on injured reserve

What a tough break. Carson was the featured back for the Seattle Seahawks after Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy both failed to make an impression in the preseason, and though he struggled to do much himself, it looked like the job was his for the time being. Now, his season is likely over after 49 carries for 208 yards.

Rawls and Lacy will probably split time in the backfield, with C.J. Prosise getting work in the passing game. What will be interesting to see is if Sunday's small-sample size hero J.D. McKissic (two touchdowns on five touches) figures into the rotation. He showed big-play potential in Week 4, and could be someone to pick up. Rawls and Lacy will get their chances, but recent history shows they may not do much with them. There is an opportunity here for whoever wants to step up.

If you have to pick up one player to replace Carson, Lacy (25 percent owned) looks like the guy to add. He ran the ball well Sunday, and it's easy to forget he was averaging 5.1 YPC in 2016 before his season-ending injury.

Derek Carr is out 2-6 weeks with a back injury

I broke down what Carr's injury means for the Oakland Raiders ' offense after he went down Sunday. Hint: It's not good.

EJ Manuel will be under center for Oakland, and it's hard to see how Amari Cooper turns his disappointing start to the season around until Carr is bad. Michel Crabtree's lingering chest injury doesn't help.

Andrew Luck (shoulder) will practice this week

Luck will finally start making some real, on-field progress as he returns from shoulder surgery in the offseason. Of course, don't expect that to mean he will be back playing in games immediately, as Luck will likely be limited to individual drills at first:

"Everybody has to understand he's not going to come back and take all the first-team reps and play 50, 60, 70 snaps in practice a day. We have to integrate him back into practice. Like anybody else, do some individual, throw some routes versus air, stay with his throwing progression and bring him along. Again, it'd be great just to have him out there with his teammates, red jersey on, working again.'' Chuck Pagano

He likely needs at least two weeks worth of practice to get back on the field, so a return in Week 5 would be very surprising. Still, there is a light at the end of this tunnel.

Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL

This confirms our worst fears from when Cook went down Sunday. His season is over, but he should be back in time for the start of next season. Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon figure to split work in Cook's absence, and this Minnesota Vikings ' offense could really suffer from Cook's absence. It is worth noting: Murray told reporters he is still dealing with some soreness from offseason ankle surgery.

Other Notes