Fantasy Football Week 4: What you missed, with Jordan Howard and Randall Cobb ready to go for Thursday Night Football

Randall Cobb (chest) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) are not on the injury report for Thursday

Howard Bison availability isn't much of a surprise, given how well he ran in a significant role in Week 3. It is worth noting, however, that he's a bit of a re-injury risk coming off just three off days between games. He's probably a must-start player, given how good he looked last week, but he doesn't come without risk.

As for Cobb, he seems to have needed those few days to get healthy, and holding him out in Week 3 did it. He should be a full go for Thursday night, though he obviously also has to be considered a risk. He doesn't have near the upside Howard does, but he's not a bad PPR start after combining for 15 catches on 22 targets in the first two games of the season.

C.J. Prosise (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 4

This says more about Chris Carson than it does Prosise, who just can't stay healthy at this point. Prosise is a useful player for the Seattle Seahawks when healthy, as he racked up 65 yards on three catches in Week 3, but he won't be helping in Week 4.

That means Carson should have an even bigger role, and that's a great sign. Carson has played 119 snaps this season, with Prosise ranking second among the team's running backs with 58. That should mean we're in for a huge amount of work for Carson this week, as Carson already leads the team in routes run out of the backfield.

Carson is Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week for Week 4, and is certainly worth sticking in your lineup this week. You probably got him for dirt cheap in the draft, if not on waivers, and this is looking like someone who will make a huge impact for you.

Matt Forte has been diagnosed with turf toe

Forte's status for Week 4 is officially up in the air, but if you ask me, it seems very unlikely he will play. Recovery from turf toe injuries tends to be measured in weeks, not days, and the New York Jets don't have much reason to force him on the field. Expect him to miss Week 4, at the very least, but keep an eye out for his official status, to come Friday.

The primary beneficiary if Forte is out will be Bilal Powell , obviously. Powell hasn't been much of a contributor this season, averaging just 2.6 yards on his 28 carries, but he would be a recommended start in the even Forte must sit. In four games late last season where Forte was out or limited late last season, Powell combined for 552 yards and three touchdowns. He's a useful RB2/3 this week.

Elijah McGuire also figures to see some work for the Jets, and has actually looked better than Powell this season. As the year goes on, I wouldn't be totally shocked to see McGuire end up as the team's No. 1 back, but for Week 4, he is little more than a desperation play.

Sam Bradford (knee) did not practice Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings have given no timetable on Bradford's potential return, but we know he's dealing with a bone bruise and doesn't have structural damage in the knee. Mike Zimmer has remained hopeful that Bradford will play this week, but he also told reporters Bradford was "fine," two weeks ago. Given Bradford's history, he seems like a longshot to play in Week 4, which makes Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs riskier plays.

However, as we saw in Week 3, it doesn't make them automatic benches. Both are skilled receivers who can make the most of mediocre quarterback play, and Keenum proved last week he can at least manage "mediocre." Downgrade them if Bradford is out, but both can still find a way into your lineup.

Doug Baldwin (groin) did not practice Wednesday

Pete Carroll is a remarkably candid coach when talking about player injuries, but that doesn't mean you should trust him. He is optimistic (some might say to a fault), which makes it tough to take him at face value when he tells us that he expects Baldwin to play in Week 4. The next time Carroll expresses any amount of pessimism about one of his players will be the first.

So, let's give it a few days. Baldwin didn't practice after leaving Sunday's game with a groin injury, but we'll see what happens when Thursday and Friday's practice reports come out. If Baldwin gets on the field on a limited basis both days, you should lean towards him playing – though obviously downgrading him for the injury makes sense. Consider Baldwin more of an WR2, even in a great matchup against the Indianapolis Colts .

