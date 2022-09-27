One of the more difficult things about this time of year is knowing when to bench your early round picks. No one wants to overreact to three games of football, but at the same time we're getting to the point where you really need to get a win, especially if you don't already have one. One player I'm not ready to sit is Brandin Cooks.
Cooks has seen 29 targets in the first three weeks of the season and he's somehow only caught 13 of them for 158 yards. His 5.4 yards per target is 3.6 yards lower than his career average and 2.3 yards lower than what he did last year. His 44.8% catch rate is more than 20 points off his career average and 13 points lower than his prior career-low. Cooks has seen three targets inside the 10-yard line and hasn't caught any of them. That's not completely true. He did catch one of them, but the defense carried him out of bounds before he could get his feet down.
There are a variety of reasons for these numbers. Davis Mills has not shown that he's taken a step forward, and statistically he's been worse. Cooks has not caught passes that he generally catches. He's had balls batted away. None of these are enough to convince me that he won't eventually turn 10 targets per game into WR2 production. I'm actively buying Cooks and starting him for as long as the volume remains this high. The results will come, or the volume will decrease.
Here is the rest of the Week 4 WR Preview:
Week 4 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:
A.J. Green WR
ARI Arizona • #18
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch should dominate wide receiver targets.
Numbers to Know
- 7 -- Garrett Wilson is tied for first in the league with seven end zone targets.
- 50.3% -- Amari Cooper leads the NFL with a 50.3% air yards share.
- 108.3 -- In his past three games versus the Rams, Deebo Samuel is averaging 108.3 receiving yards per game.
- 156 -- Receiving yards for Devante Parker in Week 3 on five catches, but he had just one catch in two games before that.
- 38.9% -- D.J. Moore has a 38.9% catch rate this year. He had a 60% catch rate in four previous seasons.
- 32.9% -- Drake London has been targeted on nearly a third of Marcus Mariota's throws. Only Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown have earned a higher rate.
- 18.7 -- Chris Olave's 18.7 aDOT is second in the NFL behind only Devante Parker.
Matchups that matter
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
BAL Baltimore • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Doubs leads the Packers in targets, receptions, and yards. It looks as though he's earned Aaron Rodgers' trust. An 87.5% catch rate will do that. Doubs has the inside track to a WR1 role that should produce starter numbers, especially in non-PPR. I'm more interested in adding Doubs than starting him in Week 4 against the Patriots.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Volume alone makes Dorth start-worthy in a full PPR league until Rondale Moore or DeAndre Hopkins returns. The Panthers just gave up 327 yards receiving to the Saints receivers and Dortch is the pretty clear WR2 in Arizona right now.
Russell Gage WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tom Brady doesn't have an offensive line that will continually allow him to wait for Mike Evans and Julio Jones to get downfield. Until Chris Godwin returns, Gage should work underneath and catch five-plus passes per game.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
If you can stash him, Jones would be my second-favorite wide receiver to add. I'd just like to avoid the Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. If someone else adds him and then drops him after a poor showing in Week 4, be prepared to pounce. Trevor Lawrence is making a leap and Jones is a huge part of this passing game.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson should both be stashed if you can find a spot. Sterling Shepard's injury leaves a huge void and Kenny Golladay doesn't look capable of cashing in. Toney and Robinson are the most talented receivers on the roster but have to get healthy and earn playing time. Brian Daboll is not going to hand it to them.
DFS Plays
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is dominating targets and defensive backs alike. His 291 receiving yards rank fifth in the NFL, but he and Chris Olave are the only receivers in the top 20 without a touchdown. If Sutton starts scoring at a rate we'd expect, he could be a top five wide receiver.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
You can take your pick between Cooks and D.J. Moore. Both have a 20-point PPR game coming in the near future and neither will be rostered in more than five percent of lineups. Cooks is my favorite.