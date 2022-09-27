One of the more difficult things about this time of year is knowing when to bench your early round picks. No one wants to overreact to three games of football, but at the same time we're getting to the point where you really need to get a win, especially if you don't already have one. One player I'm not ready to sit is Brandin Cooks.

Cooks has seen 29 targets in the first three weeks of the season and he's somehow only caught 13 of them for 158 yards. His 5.4 yards per target is 3.6 yards lower than his career average and 2.3 yards lower than what he did last year. His 44.8% catch rate is more than 20 points off his career average and 13 points lower than his prior career-low. Cooks has seen three targets inside the 10-yard line and hasn't caught any of them. That's not completely true. He did catch one of them, but the defense carried him out of bounds before he could get his feet down.

There are a variety of reasons for these numbers. Davis Mills has not shown that he's taken a step forward, and statistically he's been worse. Cooks has not caught passes that he generally catches. He's had balls batted away. None of these are enough to convince me that he won't eventually turn 10 targets per game into WR2 production. I'm actively buying Cooks and starting him for as long as the volume remains this high. The results will come, or the volume will decrease.

Here is the rest of the Week 4 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

A.J. Green WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch should dominate wide receiver targets.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BUF -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds (WR Preview) Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE GB -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Doubs leads the Packers in targets, receptions, and yards. It looks as though he's earned Aaron Rodgers' trust. An 87.5% catch rate will do that. Doubs has the inside track to a WR1 role that should produce starter numbers, especially in non-PPR. I'm more interested in adding Doubs than starting him in Week 4 against the Patriots. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 23 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 Volume alone makes Dorth start-worthy in a full PPR league until Rondale Moore or DeAndre Hopkins returns. The Panthers just gave up 327 yards receiving to the Saints receivers and Dortch is the pretty clear WR2 in Arizona right now. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 21 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Tom Brady doesn't have an offensive line that will continually allow him to wait for Mike Evans and Julio Jones to get downfield. Until Chris Godwin returns, Gage should work underneath and catch five-plus passes per game. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.1 If you can stash him, Jones would be my second-favorite wide receiver to add. I'd just like to avoid the Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. If someone else adds him and then drops him after a poor showing in Week 4, be prepared to pounce. Trevor Lawrence is making a leap and Jones is a huge part of this passing game.

Stashes (WR Preview) Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYG -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson should both be stashed if you can find a spot. Sterling Shepard's injury leaves a huge void and Kenny Golladay doesn't look capable of cashing in. Toney and Robinson are the most talented receivers on the roster but have to get healthy and earn playing time. Brian Daboll is not going to hand it to them.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 291 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.2 Courtland Sutton is dominating targets and defensive backs alike. His 291 receiving yards rank fifth in the NFL, but he and Chris Olave are the only receivers in the top 20 without a touchdown. If Sutton starts scoring at a rate we'd expect, he could be a top five wide receiver.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 29 REYDS 158 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 You can take your pick between Cooks and D.J. Moore. Both have a 20-point PPR game coming in the near future and neither will be rostered in more than five percent of lineups. Cooks is my favorite.