Last week, I started by telling everyone not to panic, even if you were winless. I won't insult you this week; 0-3 is desperation time. If you're 0-3 and holding Rashee Rice, this is your sign that you aren't going to be able to have Rice play for your team this year. Not if you want to play meaningful games in December. If you're 0-3 and just lost CeeDee Lamb, I am afraid it is the same story. Honestly, I am not sure how confident we should be that Lamb will play before Rice does this year. And they will both be coming off an injury when they get back.

When trying to figure out what to do at the receiver position without Rice or Lamb? Well, I have waiver wire options below, but the obvious answer is make a trade. Start by looking at the rosters of the 3-0 teams in your leagues; they probably don't care as much about missing Rice or Lamb for the next month as everyone else. If you go to a 2-1 team, that may work, but you also may have to throw in some depth because they still feel like they are in a dogfight for the playoffs.

Of course, if you want to think about players to target instead of teams, there seems to me to be one pretty clear Hail Mary option. It's Brian Thomas Jr.

I'll let you collect yourself. I know it probably sounds insane to say that the wide receiver currently averaging single-digit Fantasy points with a 29% catch rate is going to save your season. Here's the thing: His targets per game are actually up, so are his yards per reception. The catch rate has just cratered from 65% last year to 28% this year. There is a wrist injury that explains part of that, and some chemistry concerns with Trevor Lawrence as well. This is by no means a sure thing. But the person who drafted Thomas at the 1/2 turn may have already benched him. They may feel like they are drawing dead. You can probably get Thomas and an upgrade at another position for Lamb or Rice.

Again, I want to acknowledge, there is no real floor case for Thomas. But where else are you going to find his ceiling? What if the wrist heals and he gets on the same page with Lawrence? It might save your season. If not, what is the risk? Honestly, you're a long shot at 0-3 anyway. Might as well shoot for the moon.

While this opening is mostly about those desperate 0-3 teams, you, good teams, may want to sniff around Thomas as well. If you drafted well and have avoided injury, you may be able to add him for a couple of bench pieces. As scary as the floor is right now, I don't actually think the ceiling is any lower than we thought it was.

Week 4 Adds (WR Preview) Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 211 TD 4 FPTS/G 19.7 Don't break the bank on Tucker this week, but he is worth an add. Week 3 was his second game in a row with at least eight targets, and he has done very well with them, averaging 10.6 yards per target. He leads the NFL with four receiving touchdowns and is currently a top-five wide receiver in Fantasy points. He won't keep that up, but he could be a boom/bust WR3 in the same range as Jameson Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. Those guys are valuable, particularly with bye weeks approaching. Also, he faces a Bears defense this week that has already allowed four different wide receivers to score more than 14 PPR Fantasy points. Tyquan Thornton WR KC Kansas City • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 18 REYDS 171 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Over the past two weeks, Thornton leads the Chiefs with a 21.9% target share. He is one of the few pass-catching options Patrick Mahomes has been able to trust with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy missing. There is some talk of Worthy coming back in a limited role this week, but we aren't expecting much from Worthy yet. Thornton's 25-yard aDOT means he'll be very up and down, but if you need a big swing, he is the guy who could provide in a game against the Ravens, that the Chiefs should be chasing the score. Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 8 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Kirk's first game back was nothing to write home about, but there were some encouraging signs. He played almost two-thirds of the snaps in his debut and was second on the team with a 22% target share. Once he gets in sync with C.J. Stroud, he should be able to turn that type of volume into WR3 production on a regular basis.

Stashes (WR Preview) Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 103 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 All it takes is a little bit of a splash from a rookie like Burden to get us excited. His snap share and opportunity share were both season-highs in Week 3. While you can't start him based on such a limited role, his 65-yard touchdown should be a reminder about just how much upside there is once he's a full-time player. This is exactly the type of player you want on your bench.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 227 TD 4 FPTS/G 20.9 Odunze is underpriced on FanDuel at $7,200. He is a top-12 wide receiver for me this week as the clear top option for an ascending Caleb Williams in a dome game in Las Vegas. Odunze is one of the few wide receivers who have scored at least 15 PPR Fantasy points in all three games this season, making him an excellent selection in cash games and tournaments alike.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 25 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 After reading the intro to the wide receiver preview, you had to know this was coming. Thomas is flat-out overpriced based on his production, but not based on his target volume. No one is going to want to play him. That makes him a great contrarian play. The 49ers defense continues to suffer injuries, with Nick Bosa's ACL being the most recent. This game has shootout potential if Lawrence and Thomas can get on the same page. I simply refuse to believe the Monstars stole all of the 22-year-old's talents.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

