For the most part we try not to hype rookie wide receivers too much during draft season. That's because rookie receivers don't have a great track record of acclimating to the NFL quickly, and the lack of an offseason made the concerns even more pronounced. But just because they aren't much help early in the year, doesn't mean they can't be second-half stars. That's exactly what we got from A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf in 2019. And there are more than a few 2020 rookies who look like they may have similar upside.

Obviously, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins are the three who are on everyone's mind. And I would be trying to add them immediately after their Week 3 performances. I'll get into prioritizing those three below, but I first want to make sure their blow ups don't make you overlook Jerry Jeudy.

In Jeudy's first three NFL games he has faced the Titans, Steelers and Buccaneers. He's had Jeff Driskel as his quarterback for half of that time. Yet he's still produced 173 receiving yards and earned eight targets per game. Has Jeudy been terribly ineffective? Of course he has, but he has had mostly bad quarterback play against mostly good defensive teams. And while I don't think Drew Lock is going to solve all the quarterback problems, the schedule will get easier and Jeudy will get better.

Someone is going to get too excited on the waiver wire and drop Jeudy this week. Don't let that be you.

Note: As of Tuesday afternoon the Titans vs. Steelers and Vikings vs. Texans games are still in question. Keep this in mind when processing waivers and we'll update these pieces as soon as we have more information. As of right now, all players from these teams are being ranked as if they're playing.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Out Week 4 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Scott Miller would get another chance if Godwin is out. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The targets would be even more consolidated between Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry for the Chargers. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Eric Ebron had his first really good game when Johnson went out. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Cole Beasley is a viable No. 3 receiver if Brown is out. Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. We also currently project Russell Gage to miss Week 4.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 8th Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7.5 O/U 58 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 38th A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 22nd

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Waivers Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -13 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 57% With Sterling Shepard out, Tate and Darius Slayton should dominate targets. In Week 4 Slayton will see Jalen Ramsey, which should mean an even bigger target share for Tate. There's not a lot of long-term excitement for Tate, but he's my highest projected player on the waiver wire in PPR scoring. He's off to a slow start, but he averaged 61 yards per game in this offense last year and some of that was with Shepard on the field. Tre'Quan Smith WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 37% if Michael Thomas comes back, you can ignore Smith, but without Thomas I'd view Smith as a solid No. 3 receiver with good touchdown odds against the Lions. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% Samuel is a better non-PPR option, with eight carries in his past two games combined. He should be around 10 PPR points without a touchdown, and his touchdown odds are certainly a lot better against Arizona than they were the past two weeks in difficult matchups. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% If John Brown is unable to go this week, I have Beasley too low on the priority list, especially in PPR. He already has 228 receiving yards this season, and his 10.3 air yards per target is a big increase over the past two seasons. The downfield passing game is working in Buffalo, and Beasley is a part of it.

Stashes Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 39% OK, now we can get to the fun guys. I don't want to start any of these rookies in Week 4, but they are much more interesting long-term than the guys above, and they're a higher priority if you don't need a Week 4 starter. Mike Zimmer has talked about opening up this Vikings offense. If they actually do it, then I'll believe Jefferson and Thielen can co-exist. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -6.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% Like Jefferson, Aiyuk still has plenty to prove to me. First and foremost is that he can produce with George Kittle on the field. He may also have Deebo Samuel coming back this week. This San Francisco passing game won't support Kittle and two receivers, so Aiyuk needs to show he's ahead of Samuel too before I feel comfortable starting him. Of course, if Kittle and Samuel remain out, Aiyuk would be an easy start. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% Like Aiyuk, Higgins still has plenty of guys in front of him. But A.J. Green has been historically bad and John Ross has seemingly already been cast aside. Higgins has rapport with Joe Burrow, and it would only take one more week before I'd start to buy into him as a Fantasy contributor.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 18.8 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $8,500 On the one hand, Hopkins has been the best receiver in football and has a 36% target share. On the other hand, all the other elite wide receivers are hurt. This is a no-brainer.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 34th FANDUEL $5,200 DRAFTKINGS $4,400 One of my favorite contrarian moves is to play the popular guy the week after he flops. Shenault will get his hands on the ball six to 10 times against a bad Bengals defense. He just needs to break one of those to pay off at a very low roster rate.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

