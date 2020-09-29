For the most part we try not to hype rookie wide receivers too much during draft season. That's because rookie receivers don't have a great track record of acclimating to the NFL quickly, and the lack of an offseason made the concerns even more pronounced. But just because they aren't much help early in the year, doesn't mean they can't be second-half stars. That's exactly what we got from A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf in 2019. And there are more than a few 2020 rookies who look like they may have similar upside.
Obviously, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins are the three who are on everyone's mind. And I would be trying to add them immediately after their Week 3 performances. I'll get into prioritizing those three below, but I first want to make sure their blow ups don't make you overlook Jerry Jeudy.
In Jeudy's first three NFL games he has faced the Titans, Steelers and Buccaneers. He's had Jeff Driskel as his quarterback for half of that time. Yet he's still produced 173 receiving yards and earned eight targets per game. Has Jeudy been terribly ineffective? Of course he has, but he has had mostly bad quarterback play against mostly good defensive teams. And while I don't think Drew Lock is going to solve all the quarterback problems, the schedule will get easier and Jeudy will get better.
Someone is going to get too excited on the waiver wire and drop Jeudy this week. Don't let that be you.
Note: As of Tuesday afternoon the Titans vs. Steelers and Vikings vs. Texans games are still in question. Keep this in mind when processing waivers and we'll update these pieces as soon as we have more information. As of right now, all players from these teams are being ranked as if they're playing.
Week 4 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Scott Miller would get another chance if Godwin is out.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The targets would be even more consolidated between Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry for the Chargers.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Eric Ebron had his first really good game when Johnson went out.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cole Beasley is a viable No. 3 receiver if Brown is out.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
We also currently project Russell Gage to miss Week 4.
Numbers to Know
- 37 -- Keenan Allen is now tied with DeAndre Hopkins for the NFL lead with 37 targets.
- 4.1 -- A.J. Green is averaging 4.1 yards per target. That is less than 50% of his career average.
- 5.3 -- JuJu Smith-Schuster is averaging just 5.3 air yards per target. He needs either that or his target total to increase.
- 11 -- Greg Ward saw 11 targets in Week 3. If DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are out, he could see another big total against the 49ers.
- 49.2% -- D.J. Moore has seen 49.2% of the Panthers' air yards. Just keep starting him.
- 63 -- Robert Woods already has 63 yards and a score on the ground this season.
- 6 -- Marquise Brown has exactly six targets in all three Ravens games. He needs more than that to be a must-start receiver.
- 158.3 -- Aaron Rodgers has a perfect passer rating when targeting Allen Lazard this season.
Matchups that matter
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
With Sterling Shepard out, Tate and Darius Slayton should dominate targets. In Week 4 Slayton will see Jalen Ramsey, which should mean an even bigger target share for Tate. There's not a lot of long-term excitement for Tate, but he's my highest projected player on the waiver wire in PPR scoring. He's off to a slow start, but he averaged 61 yards per game in this offense last year and some of that was with Shepard on the field.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
if Michael Thomas comes back, you can ignore Smith, but without Thomas I'd view Smith as a solid No. 3 receiver with good touchdown odds against the Lions.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Samuel is a better non-PPR option, with eight carries in his past two games combined. He should be around 10 PPR points without a touchdown, and his touchdown odds are certainly a lot better against Arizona than they were the past two weeks in difficult matchups.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
If John Brown is unable to go this week, I have Beasley too low on the priority list, especially in PPR. He already has 228 receiving yards this season, and his 10.3 air yards per target is a big increase over the past two seasons. The downfield passing game is working in Buffalo, and Beasley is a part of it.
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
OK, now we can get to the fun guys. I don't want to start any of these rookies in Week 4, but they are much more interesting long-term than the guys above, and they're a higher priority if you don't need a Week 4 starter. Mike Zimmer has talked about opening up this Vikings offense. If they actually do it, then I'll believe Jefferson and Thielen can co-exist.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Like Jefferson, Aiyuk still has plenty to prove to me. First and foremost is that he can produce with George Kittle on the field. He may also have Deebo Samuel coming back this week. This San Francisco passing game won't support Kittle and two receivers, so Aiyuk needs to show he's ahead of Samuel too before I feel comfortable starting him. Of course, if Kittle and Samuel remain out, Aiyuk would be an easy start.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Like Aiyuk, Higgins still has plenty of guys in front of him. But A.J. Green has been historically bad and John Ross has seemingly already been cast aside. Higgins has rapport with Joe Burrow, and it would only take one more week before I'd start to buy into him as a Fantasy contributor.
DFS Plays
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
On the one hand, Hopkins has been the best receiver in football and has a 36% target share. On the other hand, all the other elite wide receivers are hurt. This is a no-brainer.
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
One of my favorite contrarian moves is to play the popular guy the week after he flops. Shenault will get his hands on the ball six to 10 times against a bad Bengals defense. He just needs to break one of those to pay off at a very low roster rate.
Heath's Projections
