I could understand the instinct to sell high on Keenan Allen. He's 31 years old, he leads the NFL in receptions, he missed seven games due to injury last year, I get it. I just can't get behind it.
Allen probably can't be this good rest of season. He;s averaging a career-best 10.3 yards per target and he's caught an insane 82.1% of his targets. No one does that over an entire season. The thing is, with Kellen Moore calling plays, Justin Herbert throwing the football, and Mike Williams out for the year, Allen could see major efficiency regression and still be a top five wide receiver. In fact, you should expect him to be a top five wide receiver as long as he stays healthy, and I'm not selling a wide receiver based on a perceived injury risk, especially when Allen had played at least 16 games in four of the past six seasons.
Kellen Moore is going to draw up a minimum of 600 pass attempts and Allen is likely to gobble up close to a 30% target share. That math simple enough for you? Even at least year's efficiency, Allen has a legitimate shot at 130 catches for 1,400 yards. Exactly who are you going to sell that for? Ja'Marr Chase with a lame QB? A running back? I'd rather ride it out with Allen, though as you'll see in the waiver wire section below, I'm also picking up his teammates.
Week 4 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Josh Palmer and Quinten Johnston will fill the void for Williams.
CAR Carolina • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Adam Thielen is close to a must-start if Andy Dalton starts Week 4.
Numbers to Know
- 35.9% -- Rashee Rice has been targeted on 35% of his routes. Among players who have run at least 39 routes, only Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have been targeted at a higher rate.
- 23.6% -- Tank Dell leads the Texans with a 23.6% target share the past two weeks.
- 3.45 -- Mike Evans' 3.45 yards per route run trails only Tyreek Hill.
- 80% -- Garrett Wilson has seen 80% of the Jets targets in the red zone.
- 21.9 -- Keenan Allen has averaged 21.9 FPPG since he returned from injury in 2022. That's tops among wide receivers in the NFL.
- 2 -- Kadarius Toney played two offensive snaps in Week 3.
- 5 -- Deebo Samuel is back at it, leading all receivers with five broken tackles.
- 157.4 -- Brock Purdy has a quarterback rating of 157.4 when targeting Brandon Aiyuk, the highest mark in the league.
Matchups that matter
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Dell is winning all over the field, lining up outside and in the slot, and absolutely thriving with C.J. Stroud. At this point I think it's fair to wonder if Dell or Stroud will be the top Texans wide receiver rest of season. I prefer Nico Collins in Week 4, but they are both startable in a three-receiver league.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Palmer will slot in as the No. 2 wide receiver for Justin Herbert this week and makes a fine option as a No. 3 receiver with upside. He scored double digit Fantasy points in all three games he played last year with Keenan Allen and without Mike Williams, including a monster 30-point outing against the Chiefs.
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Moore's roster rate is going the other direction, but I've been pleased with his involvement in the passing game and believe a big game is coming. If the Ravens secondary doesn't get healthy, this may be the week. Moore is actually tied with Amari Cooper for the team lead in target share at 25%.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
You still can't start Johnston until he shows something, but the Mike Williams injury means we should at least see the rookie on the field more. I said it last week, but it's far more true now. You cannot leave this first-round rookie who plays with Justin Herbert on the waiver wire. He's a must-stash.
DFS Plays
Thielen is priced like a No. 3 wide receiver, but I view him as a top-15 guy on the main slate. It's a fantastic matchup and a revenge game, and the pass game looks much better with Andy Dalton under center. If Bryce Young is able to play this week, Thielen goes from a great cash game play to a contrarian play because his roster rate should crater with the rookie under center.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I legitimately believe that Pickens is a borderline No. 1 wide receiver for as long as Diontae Johnson is out, and I'm not sure you can put the cat back in the bag at that point. The Texans secondary doesn't scare me, but I do worry a little bit that the Texans pass rush turns this into a run-heavy game for Pittsburgh. Still, I love Pickens' upside in GPPs.
Heath's Projections
