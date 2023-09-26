I could understand the instinct to sell high on Keenan Allen. He's 31 years old, he leads the NFL in receptions, he missed seven games due to injury last year, I get it. I just can't get behind it.

Allen probably can't be this good rest of season. He;s averaging a career-best 10.3 yards per target and he's caught an insane 82.1% of his targets. No one does that over an entire season. The thing is, with Kellen Moore calling plays, Justin Herbert throwing the football, and Mike Williams out for the year, Allen could see major efficiency regression and still be a top five wide receiver. In fact, you should expect him to be a top five wide receiver as long as he stays healthy, and I'm not selling a wide receiver based on a perceived injury risk, especially when Allen had played at least 16 games in four of the past six seasons.

Week 4 previews: QB RB

Kellen Moore is going to draw up a minimum of 600 pass attempts and Allen is likely to gobble up close to a 30% target share. That math simple enough for you? Even at least year's efficiency, Allen has a legitimate shot at 130 catches for 1,400 yards. Exactly who are you going to sell that for? Ja'Marr Chase with a lame QB? A running back? I'd rather ride it out with Allen, though as you'll see in the waiver wire section below, I'm also picking up his teammates.

Here is the rest of the Week 3 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 4 at this time. Here's what it means:

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Josh Palmer and Quinten Johnston will fill the void for Williams. Jonathan Mingo WR CAR Carolina • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Adam Thielen is close to a must-start if Andy Dalton starts Week 4.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

35.9% -- Rashee Rice has been targeted on 35% of his routes. Among players who have run at least 39 routes, only Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have been targeted at a higher rate.

-- Rashee Rice has been targeted on 35% of his routes. Among players who have run at least 39 routes, only Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have been targeted at a higher rate. 23.6% -- Tank Dell leads the Texans with a 23.6% target share the past two weeks.

-- Tank Dell leads the Texans with a 23.6% target share the past two weeks. 3.45 -- Mike Evans' 3.45 yards per route run trails only Tyreek Hill.

-- Mike Evans' 3.45 yards per route run trails only Tyreek Hill. 80% -- Garrett Wilson has seen 80% of the Jets targets in the red zone.

-- Garrett Wilson has seen 80% of the Jets targets in the red zone. 21.9 -- Keenan Allen has averaged 21.9 FPPG since he returned from injury in 2022. That's tops among wide receivers in the NFL.

-- Keenan Allen has averaged 21.9 FPPG since he returned from injury in 2022. That's tops among wide receivers in the NFL. 2 -- Kadarius Toney played two offensive snaps in Week 3.

-- Kadarius Toney played two offensive snaps in Week 3. 5 -- Deebo Samuel is back at it, leading all receivers with five broken tackles.

-- Deebo Samuel is back at it, leading all receivers with five broken tackles. 157.4 -- Brock Purdy has a quarterback rating of 157.4 when targeting Brandon Aiyuk, the highest mark in the league.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 21.6 Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 211 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.4 Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 28 REYDS 110 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 15.3 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 24 REYDS 273 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.7

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds (WR Preview) Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 251 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Dell is winning all over the field, lining up outside and in the slot, and absolutely thriving with C.J. Stroud. At this point I think it's fair to wonder if Dell or Stroud will be the top Texans wide receiver rest of season. I prefer Nico Collins in Week 4, but they are both startable in a three-receiver league. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Palmer will slot in as the No. 2 wide receiver for Justin Herbert this week and makes a fine option as a No. 3 receiver with upside. He scored double digit Fantasy points in all three games he played last year with Keenan Allen and without Mike Williams, including a monster 30-point outing against the Chiefs. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CLE -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 Moore's roster rate is going the other direction, but I've been pleased with his involvement in the passing game and believe a big game is coming. If the Ravens secondary doesn't get healthy, this may be the week. Moore is actually tied with Amari Cooper for the team lead in target share at 25%.

Stashes (WR Preview) Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 You still can't start Johnston until he shows something, but the Mike Williams injury means we should at least see the rookie on the field more. I said it last week, but it's far more true now. You cannot leave this first-round rookie who plays with Justin Herbert on the waiver wire. He's a must-stash.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 211 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.4 Thielen is priced like a No. 3 wide receiver, but I view him as a top-15 guy on the main slate. It's a fantastic matchup and a revenge game, and the pass game looks much better with Andy Dalton under center. If Bryce Young is able to play this week, Thielen goes from a great cash game play to a contrarian play because his roster rate should crater with the rookie under center.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU PIT -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 238 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.3 I legitimately believe that Pickens is a borderline No. 1 wide receiver for as long as Diontae Johnson is out, and I'm not sure you can put the cat back in the bag at that point. The Texans secondary doesn't scare me, but I do worry a little bit that the Texans pass rush turns this into a run-heavy game for Pittsburgh. Still, I love Pickens' upside in GPPs.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 4 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 4. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.