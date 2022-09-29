Entering Week 4, we've got three rookie wide receivers with at least 200 receiving yards, which is more impressive than you might think. Only 25 rookie wide receivers have had that many yards through the first three weeks of the season, and 2019 is the only time we've had three different players do it. Chris Olave lees the way with 268, with Drake London and Garrett Wilson sitting at 214 each – with a couple of touchdowns thrown in for good measure.

But those three aren't the only rookie wide receivers making an impact. Jahan Dotson has three touchdowns for the Commanders, while Romeo Doubs took advantage of some injuries for the Packers to put up 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 and should be one of the most-added players in Fantasy ahead of Week 4. Treylon Burks has arguably looked like the Titans best receiver so far, and while we haven't seen much production from George Pickens yet, he made arguably the best catch of the season last week and has been an every-down player for the Steelers from the first snap of the season.

And Jameson Williams, arguably the most talented of the bunch, has yet to play. He's on the Non-Football Injury list as he recovers from a torn ACL from last year's NCAA Championship, but he's eligible to be activated as early as Week 5 and is worth stashing anywhere you've go an IR spot to play with – and even if you just have a spare bench spot, given that his return could be near. Williams could be a big-time difference maker down the stretch in a surprisingly feisty Lions offense.

We usually preach patience with rookies, especially wide receivers, but this year's class has hit the ground running, and could just be getting started. Wilson, Olave, and London are already top-30 wide receivers in my Week 4 rankings, and I don't think they'll be the only members of this class to enter the must-start discussion. It looks like those of you who took a chance on the young guys are going to be handsomely rewarded.

Here are my WR rankings for Week 4.