Fantasy Football Week 4: Willie Snead's surprise inactive status headlines Injury Report update
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning. Check out the rest of the latest news.
A pair of notable wide receivers headline the Week 4 injury report, with each trending in a different direction with respect to their potential availability. The running backs have their share of health concerns as well, while the outlook of two prominent quarterbacks hasn't improved over the last week. Without further ado, a look at who's likely to take the field in Week 4 :
Quarterbacks
- The status quo holds for the
Minnesota Vikings
'
Sam Bradford
, who''ll miss a third straight game with what's been confirmed as a bone bruise in his knee.
Case Keenum
will have an opportunity to follow up his spectacular 369-yard Week 3 effort, although he'll face a tough divisional opponent in the
Detroit Lions
.
- The
Indianapolis Colts
'
Andrew Luck
also misses another game Sunday due to his shoulder issues, leaving
Jacoby Brissett
to spearhead the offense in the less-than-ideal scenario of a primetime game against the
Seattle Seahawks
at CenturyLink Field. Brissett and T.Y. Hilton thrilled fantasy owners with their Week 3 effort versus the
Cleveland Browns
, but the step up in competition is pronounced in Week 4. Brissett isn't worth starting in most leagues, and Hilton remains risky despite his breakout.
- As he did last week, the
Carolina Panthers
'
Cam Newton
turned in a week of limited practices, although this time around it was due to a shoulder injury. While his availability for Sunday's matchup against the
New England Patriots
isn't in doubt, his ability to provide superior fantasy production increasingly is, as he's yet to throw for more than 228 yards and has topped out at 27 rushing yards in his first three games.
Running Backs
- The
Buffalo Bills
'
LeSean McCoy
(wrist) is good to go for Sunday's showdown after practicing in full all week.
-
Carlos Hyde
(hip) is trending towards playing as per early Sunday morning reports, although the final decision will be made during pre-game warmups. Hyde was limited in each of the
San Francisco 49ers
' three practice sessions this week and would give way to a combination of rookie
Matt Breida
and the undrafted
Raheem Mostert
versus the
Arizona Cardinals
if he were unable to suit up.
- The
Washington Redskins
'
Rob Kelley
(ribs) is shaping up as a true game-time decision for Monday night versus the
Kansas City Chiefs
after three straight days of limited practice. Kelley missed the Week 3 contest versus the
Oakland Raiders
, a game in which teammate
Samaje Perine
suffered a bruised hand. Perine practiced fully all week, however, so he'll be available irrespective of Kelley's status. The emerging
Chris Thompson
should retain his usual role as a dynamic pass catcher in either scenario.
- Although his troublesome knee has saddled the
Los Angeles Chargers
'
Melvin Gordon
with a questionable designation heading into Sunday's battle with the
Philadelphia Eagles
, head coach Anthony Lynn has confirmed he'll be a full go after progressing to a full practice Friday.
- Despite his own questionable tag, the
Miami Dolphins
'
Jay Ajayi
(knee) is expected to fill his usual workhorse back role versus the
New Orleans Saints
in London. Ajayi practiced fully both Thursday and Friday, and is active for the contest.
-
Isaiah Crowell
(shoulder) will once again head up the Browns backfield versus the
Cincinnati Bengals
after shaking off a limited designation the first two days of the practice squad and practicing fully Friday.
- The same holds true for teammate
Duke Johnson
, who was nursing a shoulder injury of his own earlier in the week.
- The news isn't as good for the
New York Jets
'
Matt Forte
, who'll sit out Sunday's contest versus the
Jacksonville Jaguars
with a toe injury.
Bilal Powell
, who turned in a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts late last season in the lead-back role, and rookie
Elijah McGuire
will take over the bulk of the team's backfield work in a tough matchup.
- Gio Bernard is ready to roll for the Bengals against the Browns after a full practice Friday. A wrist issue had limited him in the first two days of Week 4 prep.
-
Shane Vereen
(calf) is reportedly ready to go for the
New York Giants
' matchup against the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
despite being no more than a limited participant in practice this past week, and with that participation level not coming until Friday.
-
Jalen Richard
(calf) is ready to suit up for the Raiders versus the
Denver Broncos
after turning in full practices Thursday and Friday.
- The Seahawks' C.J. Prosise carries a much less optimistic tag, as he's listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Colts. Prosise reportedly isn't expected to play and could be looking at a multi-week absence.
- Although the Patriots' Rex Burkhead (ribs) returned to a limited practice Friday, he's listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. His likely absence should once again spell an uptick in opportunity for pass-catching specialists James White and Dion Lewis
Wide Receivers
- The Raiders'
Amari Cooper
(knee) was back practicing fully by Thursday and is ready to go for Sunday's showdown with the Broncos. That news is particularly encouraging considering that teammate
Michael Crabtree
is not expected to play due to his chest injury.
Seth Roberts
and
Cordarrelle Patterson
are expected to see a bump in snaps if he misses, with tight end
Jared Cook
also potentially benefitting.
- The Seahawks'
Doug Baldwin
is a true-game time decision versus the Colts on Sunday night due to a groin injury but will reportedly try to play through the ailment. An absence would spell a significant boost in opportunity for
Paul Richardson
,
Tyler Lockett
and
Jimmy Graham
. Baldwin has to be considered risky play even if he gets on the field.
- The
Los Angeles Rams
'
Sammy Watkins
(concussion) is cleared and ready to go against the
Dallas Cowboys
in Week 4. He practiced fully both Thursday and Friday.
- The Saints'
Willie Snead
is cleared to return from suspension and is with the team in London, but was inactive for Week 4 against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury.
Brandon Coleman
will continue to get snaps in the passing game, and
Coby Fleener
remains worth using as he has found success with Snead out of the lineup.
- The Cardinals'
John Brown
turned in limited practices all week due to his quadriceps injury but is expected to play versus the 49ers as of early Sunday morning reports. However, this will be one to watch all the way until inactives are announced, given Brown's injury history.
- Meanwhile, Brown's teammate J.J. Nelson is questionable with a hamstring injury after three day of limited practices.
- The
Atlanta Falcons
'
Julio Jones
(back) doesn't have an injury designation despite three days of limited practices this week, meaning he'll be good to go versus the Bills.
- The Patriots'
Danny Amendola
(knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
- Ditto for Amendola's teammate
Phillip Dorsett
, who's free of any injury tag after previously working through a knee injury.
- The Panthers'
Kelvin Benjamin
(knee) was back to fully participating in practice by Thursday despite his scary-looking knee injury in Week 3 and will be ready to go versus the Patriots.
- Teammate
Curtis Samuel
will sit out however, as his back injury will cause his first NFL absence.
- Bengals rookie
John Ross
(knee) remains out for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
- Teammate
Brandon LaFell
, on the other hand, is a full go with his knee concern after returning to a full practice Friday.
- The Browns'
Kenny Britt
mirrors LaFell's status after a full practice Friday.
- Early Sunday morning reports have the Lions'
Kenny Golladay
trending heavily towards missing Sunday's battle with the Vikings due to his hamstring injury. T.J. Jones, who began the season as the No. 3 receiver, would ascend back into that role if Golladay misses.
- The
Houston Texans
'
Will Fuller
(collarbone) appears poised to make his season debut Sunday versus the
Tennessee Titans
after turning in full practices all week.
- Teammate
DeAndre Hopkins
(knee) no longer has an injury designation after returning to full practice by Friday, and he'll therefore be ready to go versus Tennessee.
- The Dolphins'
Kenny Stills
(hand) will play Sunday in London against the Saints.
-
Martavis Bryant
(illness) is a full go for the
Pittsburgh Steelers
against the
Baltimore Ravens
.
- The Redskins'
Jamison Crowder
was a late addition to the injury report this week with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play Monday night against the Chiefs. Were he to miss,
Josh Doctson
and
Ryan Grant
would see their prospects brighten.
-
Corey Davis
has already been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, leaving
Rishard Matthews
,
Eric Decker
and
Taywan Taylor
in line for added opportunity once again.
Tight Ends
- The Redskins'
Jordan Reed
shapes up as a game-time call for a second straight week with rib and shoulder injuries, but reports are that he's expected to play versus the Chiefs on Monday. Veteran
Vernon Davis
parlayed Reed's Week 3 absence into a strong effort but would presumably see a notable reduction in snaps should Reed play.
- Despite a calf injury, Ben Watson is expected to suit up for the Ravens against the Steelers after returning to a full practice by Friday.
-
Jack Doyle
will take the field for the Colts after shaking off a foot injury that limited him earlier in the week.
-
Delanie Walker
also looks ready to roll for the Titans after practicing fully the last two days of the week despite a minor hamstring problem.
-
Tyler Eifert
remains out in Week 4 with knee and back injuries, leaving
Tyler Kroft
to man the primary tight end role. Bengals receivers A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell could continue to be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence, however.
- The story on the Steelers'
Jesse James
(shoulder) is off the final Week 4 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday.
- The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) is also off the final injury report of the week and will suit up versus the Colts on Sunday night.
Key Defensive Players
- The Panthers'
Thomas Davis
is questionable to face the Patriots with a rib injury.
-
Sean Lee
is unlikely to suit up for the Cowboys according to early Sunday reports due to a hamstring injury.
-
Muhammad Wilkerson
is questionable for the Jets with a shoulder injury but expected to play against the Jaguars.
-
Fletcher Cox
has been ruled out for the Eagles' contest against the Chargers with a calf injury.
-
Earl Thomas
is free of an injury designation after working through a knee issue and will suit up for the Seahawks versus the Colts on Sunday night.
- The Bucs'
Kwon Alexander
is out for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.
Kendell Beckwith
will once again start at middle linebacker.
- Teammate
Lavonte David
high-ankle sprain will keep him out of the same contest.
-
Brent Grimes
(shoulder) and
Gerald McCoy
(ankle) are among the Bucs' walking wounded as well, but both appear to be trending towards playing.
- The Colts'
Vontae Davis
(ankle) appears ready to make his season debut for the Colts against the Seahawks on Sunday night.
- The Browns'
Myles Garrett
(ankle) has been upgraded to questionable but is not expected to make his season debut in Week 4.
-
Marcell Dareus
is expected play for the Bills versus the Falcons after missing Week 3 with an ankle ailment.
-
Jamie Collins
' concussion will keep him out of the Browns' Week 4 battle against the Bengals.
- The Seahawks'
Richard Sherman
is ready to go against the Colts on Sunday night.
- The Patriots'
Dont'a Hightower
remained questionable with his knee injury but is expected to play against the Panthers according to reports.
-
