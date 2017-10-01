Fantasy Football Week 4: Willie Snead's surprise inactive status headlines Injury Report update

A pair of notable wide receivers headline the Week 4 injury report, with each trending in a different direction with respect to their potential availability. The running backs have their share of health concerns as well, while the outlook of two prominent quarterbacks hasn't improved over the last week. Without further ado, a look at who's likely to take the field in Week 4 :

Quarterbacks

The status quo holds for the Minnesota Vikings ' Sam Bradford , who''ll miss a third straight game with what's been confirmed as a bone bruise in his knee. Case Keenum will have an opportunity to follow up his spectacular 369-yard Week 3 effort, although he'll face a tough divisional opponent in the Detroit Lions .



Running Backs

The Buffalo Bills ' LeSean McCoy (wrist) is good to go for Sunday's showdown after practicing in full all week.



' (knee) is expected to fill his usual workhorse back role versus the in London. Ajayi practiced fully both Thursday and Friday, and is active for the contest. Isaiah Crowell (shoulder) will once again head up the Browns backfield versus the Cincinnati Bengals after shaking off a limited designation the first two days of the practice squad and practicing fully Friday.



Shane Vereen (calf) is reportedly ready to go for the New York Giants ' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite being no more than a limited participant in practice this past week, and with that participation level not coming until Friday.



Although the Patriots' Rex Burkhead (ribs) returned to a limited practice Friday, he's listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. His likely absence should once again spell an uptick in opportunity for pass-catching specialists James White and Dion Lewis

Wide Receivers

Willie Snead was cleared to return, but a hamstring injury kept him off the field Sunday. Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders' Amari Cooper (knee) was back practicing fully by Thursday and is ready to go for Sunday's showdown with the Broncos. That news is particularly encouraging considering that teammate Michael Crabtree is not expected to play due to his chest injury. Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson are expected to see a bump in snaps if he misses, with tight end Jared Cook also potentially benefitting.



turned in limited practices all week due to his quadriceps injury but is expected to play versus the 49ers as of early Sunday morning reports. However, this will be one to watch all the way until inactives are announced, given Brown's injury history. Meanwhile, Brown's teammate J.J. Nelson is questionable with a hamstring injury after three day of limited practices.



(knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game versus the Panthers. Ditto for Amendola's teammate Phillip Dorsett , who's free of any injury tag after previously working through a knee injury.



will sit out however, as his back injury will cause his first NFL absence. Bengals rookie John Ross (knee) remains out for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.



mirrors LaFell's status after a full practice Friday. Early Sunday morning reports have the Lions' Kenny Golladay trending heavily towards missing Sunday's battle with the Vikings due to his hamstring injury. T.J. Jones, who began the season as the No. 3 receiver, would ascend back into that role if Golladay misses.



(hand) will play Sunday in London against the Saints. Martavis Bryant (illness) is a full go for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens .



was a late addition to the injury report this week with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play Monday night against the Chiefs. Were he to miss, and would see their prospects brighten. Corey Davis has already been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, leaving Rishard Matthews , Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor in line for added opportunity once again.



Tight Ends

The Redskins' Jordan Reed shapes up as a game-time call for a second straight week with rib and shoulder injuries, but reports are that he's expected to play versus the Chiefs on Monday. Veteran Vernon Davis parlayed Reed's Week 3 absence into a strong effort but would presumably see a notable reduction in snaps should Reed play.



Jack Doyle will take the field for the Colts after shaking off a foot injury that limited him earlier in the week.



also looks ready to roll for the Titans after practicing fully the last two days of the week despite a minor hamstring problem. Tyler Eifert remains out in Week 4 with knee and back injuries, leaving Tyler Kroft to man the primary tight end role. Bengals receivers A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell could continue to be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence, however.



(shoulder) is off the final Week 4 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday. The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) is also off the final injury report of the week and will suit up versus the Colts on Sunday night.



Key Defensive Players