Fantasy Football Week 5: Aaron Rodgers, Le'Veon Bell back on top, but there's some disagreement at wide receiver

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 4 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

We're one-fourth of the way through the season, and that means bye weeks are starting. You've got holes to fill in your lineup, which is no fun for those of you who have been relying on Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and others who won't be available this week.

Those bye weeks might leave you hurting as you set your lineup, but they also lower the bar for Fantasy relevance each week, meaning more unexpected players can sneak into the rankings than usual. That can make setting your lineup a chore, and makes our expert rankings even more valuable.

Here's this week's breakdown:

Quarterback Rankings

Week 5 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) 2 Tom Brady NE (at TB) Tom Brady NE (at TB) Tom Brady NE (at TB) 3 Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) 4 Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) 5 Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) Cam Newton CAR (at DET) Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) 6 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) 7 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI) 8 Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) 9 Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) 10 Alex Smith KC (at HOU) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) Alex Smith KC (at HOU) 11 Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) Alex Smith KC (at HOU) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) 12 Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI) Jared Goff LAR (vs SEA) Philip Rivers LAC (at NYG)

First three out: Jamey: Jay Cutler , Cam Newton, Andy Dalton ; Dave: Carson Wentz, Josh McCown , Philip Rivers; Heath: Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor

Jamey: , Cam Newton, ; Dave: Carson Wentz, , Philip Rivers; Heath: Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, Breaking Out: Dak Prescott was pretty unanimously considered a borderline starting option coming into the season, but he's inside everyone's top-four this week. A matchup against the Packers doesn't hurt, but his recent performance is really helping. He has multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and has been throwing more than he did last season to make up for a rushing game that hasn't been quite as effective. Averaging 22.8 Fantasy points per game, he could get there again in what could turn into a shootout.

Dak Prescott was pretty unanimously considered a borderline starting option coming into the season, but he's inside everyone's top-four this week. A matchup against the Packers doesn't hurt, but his recent performance is really helping. He has multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and has been throwing more than he did last season to make up for a rushing game that hasn't been quite as effective. Averaging 22.8 Fantasy points per game, he could get there again in what could turn into a shootout. Bounceback Alert: Ben Roethlisberger just hasn't given us that trademark huge performance yet. His high for the season is 19 Fantasy points. That's not what you were hoping for, but in fairness, three of his first four games have come on the road, where he has struggled in recent years. The Jaguars' defense is improved, but expect Ben him to play better this week.

Ben Roethlisberger just hasn't given us that trademark huge performance yet. His high for the season is 19 Fantasy points. That's not what you were hoping for, but in fairness, three of his first four games have come on the road, where he has struggled in recent years. The Jaguars' defense is improved, but expect Ben him to play better this week. Buying In: If you predicted that Alex Smith, Jared Goff and Deshaun Watson would be top-eight quarterbacks in Fantasy scoring by the quarter mark of the season, please email me immediately so we can set up a Biff Tannen-esque sports betting scheme. Smith and Watson are consensus top-12 options this week, while Goff even sneaks into the top-12 in Dave's rankings.

Running Back Rankings

Week 5 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs JAC) 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) 3 Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs GB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) 4 Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) Todd Gurley LAR (vs SEA) Kareem Hunt KC (at HOU) 5 Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) 6 LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) 7 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) 8 Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CIN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYG) 9 Leonard Fournette JAC (at PIT) Carlos Hyde SF (at IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs TEN) 10 Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) 11 Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) Jordan Howard CHI (vs MIN) Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) 12 DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) 13 Aaron Jones GB (at DAL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) Bilal Powell NYJ (at CLE) 14 Lamar Miller HOU (vs KC) Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) 15 Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) 16 Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CAR) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI) Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) 17 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) Aaron Jones GB (at DAL) Aaron Jones GB (at DAL) 18 Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs NE) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at DET) 19 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs ARI) Latavius Murray MIN (at CHI) Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ) 20 Alex Collins BAL (at OAK) Duke Johnson CLE (vs NYJ) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) 21 Mike Gillislee NE (at TB) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs ARI) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs MIN) 22 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at DET) Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) Frank Gore IND (vs SF) 23 Joe Mixon CIN (vs BUF) Alex Collins BAL (at OAK) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs BAL) 24 Elijah McGuire NYJ (at CLE) DeMarco Murray TEN (at MIA) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs NYJ)

First three out: Jamey: Wendell Smallwood, Duke Johnson, Frank Gore; Dave: Andre Ellington , Tarik Cohen, Ameer Abdullah; Heath: LeGarrette Blount, Javorius Allen , Wendell Smallwood



Jamey: Wendell Smallwood, Duke Johnson, Frank Gore; Dave: , Tarik Cohen, Ameer Abdullah; Heath: LeGarrette Blount, , Wendell Smallwood Back on top: Le'Veon Bell just needed a few weeks to get going after holding out for all of training camp. He got going in a big way in Week 4, rushing for 144 yards and had 42 more on four receptions. He also scored twice. It was a vintage performance, and now he gets to go against a Jaguars defense that is allowing 5.7 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Not that you were ever thinking of sitting him.



Le'Veon Bell just needed a few weeks to get going after holding out for all of training camp. He got going in a big way in Week 4, rushing for 144 yards and had 42 more on four receptions. He also scored twice. It was a vintage performance, and now he gets to go against a Jaguars defense that is allowing 5.7 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Not that you were ever thinking of sitting him. Watch the injury report: Ty Montgomery is dealing with a rib injury, while Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon have both seemingly been slowed in recent weeks by knee issues. Keep an eye on how they make it through practice, with Ajayi and Gordon much more likely to play than Montgomery.

is dealing with a rib injury, while Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon have both seemingly been slowed in recent weeks by knee issues. Keep an eye on how they make it through practice, with Ajayi and Gordon much more likely to play than Montgomery. Keep on rolling: Bilal Powell benefited from an iffy call that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown, but even taking out that run would have given him 88 yards on 20 carries, to go with four catches for 27. He had a good week, and some help from above, perhaps. He probably won't need much help in Week 5, however, with the Browns on the way. Keep him in your lineup.

Bilal Powell benefited from an iffy call that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown, but even taking out that run would have given him 88 yards on 20 carries, to go with four catches for 27. He had a good week, and some help from above, perhaps. He probably won't need much help in Week 5, however, with the Browns on the way. Keep him in your lineup. Bust alert: Latavius Murray could be in line for a big role now that Dalvin Cook is out, but Heath isn't convinced; he has him 34th at the position, 15 spots lower than either Dave or Jamey. In fact, he has Jerick McKinnon just two spots lower than Murray, a sign that he likely expects a pretty even split here.

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 5 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Mike Evans TB (vs NE) Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) 2 Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) 3 Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) Odell Beckham NYG (vs LAC) 4 Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) Antonio Brown PIT (vs JAC) Jordy Nelson GB (at DAL) 5 A.J. Green CIN (vs BUF) Mike Evans TB (vs NE) Mike Evans TB (vs NE) 6 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) 7 Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) Chris Hogan NE (at TB) Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) 8 Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CHI) 9 Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) 10 Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) 11 Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) Dez Bryant DAL (vs GB) Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) 12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) 13 Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs KC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) 14 Martavis Bryant PIT (vs JAC) Tyreek Hill KC (at HOU) DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) 15 DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYG) 16 Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) 17 Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NE) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at DET) 18 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs SF) Doug Baldwin SEA (at LAR) Golden Tate DET (vs CAR) 19 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at DET) Adam Thielen MIN (at CHI) Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) 20 DeVante Parker MIA (vs TEN) Brandin Cooks NE (at TB) Chris Hogan NE (at TB) 21 Chris Hogan NE (at TB) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs JAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs TEN) 22 Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at PHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at IND) 23 Will Fuller HOU (vs KC) Randall Cobb GB (at DAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs ARI) 24 Jeremy Maclin BAL (at OAK) Jaron Brown ARI (at PHI) Allen Hurns JAC (at PIT)

First three out: Jamey: Adam Thielen, Devin Funchess , Danny Amendola ; Dave: Devin Funchess, Donte Moncrief , Kelvin Benjamin; Heath: Rishard Matthews , Sterling Shepard , Robby Anderson



Jamey: Adam Thielen, , ; Dave: Devin Funchess, , Kelvin Benjamin; Heath: , , Jekyll and Hyde: T.Y. Hilton and Martavis Bryant have both had up-and-down seasons. At least Hilton has an excuse because quarterback Jacoby Brissett is still very much a work in progress. Bryant has the rust excuse, but that's holding less and less weight every week. We know how high the ceiling is for these two, but both are extremely risky starting options.



T.Y. Hilton and Martavis Bryant have both had up-and-down seasons. At least Hilton has an excuse because quarterback is still very much a work in progress. Bryant has the rust excuse, but that's holding less and less weight every week. We know how high the ceiling is for these two, but both are extremely risky starting options. Bad QB Watch: Should you avoid wide receivers with bad quarterbacks? DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Pierre Garcon are the biggest question marks in regards to that this week, as all three have seen their production fluctuate this season along with their inconsistent quarterbacks. Like Hilton and Bryant, you can start any of these three, but you might have to deal with some indigestion when you hit "submit."

Should you avoid wide receivers with bad quarterbacks? DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Pierre Garcon are the biggest question marks in regards to that this week, as all three have seen their production fluctuate this season along with their inconsistent quarterbacks. Like Hilton and Bryant, you can start any of these three, but you might have to deal with some indigestion when you hit "submit." Is he really a No. 1?: Expectations were sky-high for Brandin Cooks after he was traded to New England, and they went even higher after Julian Edelman's preseason injury. However, at the quarter mark of the season, he looks a lot like... Chris Hogan? Hogan has 15 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 26 targets. Cooks has 13 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. If Cooks is getting six targets per game moving forward, he's going to be just a No. 2 WR, at best.

Expectations were sky-high for Brandin Cooks after he was traded to New England, and they went even higher after Julian Edelman's preseason injury. However, at the quarter mark of the season, he looks a lot like... Chris Hogan? Hogan has 15 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 26 targets. Cooks has 13 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. If Cooks is getting six targets per game moving forward, he's going to be just a No. 2 WR, at best. Welcome back!: Will Fuller returned from injury with a bang, scoring two touchdowns on four catches and six targets. He only had 35 yards in the game, but a healthy role in his return to action is enough to convince Jamey to move him into his top-24 this week.



Tight End Rankings

Week 5 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) 2 Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) 3 Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) 4 Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) 5 Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) 6 Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) 7 Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) 8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at CLE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) Jared Cook OAK (vs BAL) 9 Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at CLE) Jason Witten DAL (vs GB) 10 Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CHI) 11 Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) Martellus Bennett GB (at DAL) 12 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs BAL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG)