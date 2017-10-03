Fantasy Football Week 5: Big game keeps Travis Kelce near the top of TE rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 5 Rankings Review piece.
Outside of the big three at the top, who are you supposed to trust at tight end? That's the issue our experts run into every week at this position, which is why there is more disagreement here than usual. Take Hunter Henry : One of the biggest busts at the position to date, he still ranks as high as No. 5 for Jamey this week. And, he still cracks Heath's top-12, despite him being the low guy on him.
It's rough out there.
