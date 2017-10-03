Play

Fantasy Football Week 5: Big game keeps Travis Kelce near the top of TE rankings

Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.

Outside of the big three at the top, who are you supposed to trust at tight end? That's the issue our experts run into every week at this position, which is why there is more disagreement here than usual. Take Hunter Henry : One of the biggest busts at the position to date, he still ranks as high as No. 5 for Jamey this week. And, he still cracks Heath's top-12, despite him being the low guy on him. 

It's rough out there. 

Week 5 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB) Rob Gronkowski NE (at TB)
2 Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) Travis Kelce KC (at HOU) Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI)
3Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) Zach Ertz PHI (vs ARI) Travis Kelce KC (at HOU)
4 Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) Charles Clay BUF (at CIN)
5Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) Charles Clay BUF (at CIN) Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR)
6Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) Jimmy Graham SEA (at LAR) Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA)
7 Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC)
8 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at CLE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG) Jared Cook OAK (vs BAL)
9Cameron Brate TB (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at CLE) Jason Witten DAL (vs GB)
10Delanie Walker TEN (at MIA) Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CHI)
11 Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAC) Martellus Bennett GB (at DAL)
12Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs BAL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NYG)
13Martellus Bennett GB (at DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CHI) Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG)
14Antonio Gates LAC (at NYG) Ed Dickson CAR (at DET) Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK)
15Jared Cook OAK (vs BAL) Eric Ebron DET (vs CAR) Cameron Brate TB (vs NE)
16Jason Witten DAL (vs GB) Martellus Bennett GB (at DAL) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs BUF)
17Eric Ebron DET (vs CAR) Zach Miller CHI (vs MIN) Eric Ebron DET (vs CAR)
18Tyler Kroft CIN (vs BUF) Benjamin Watson BAL (at OAK) Zach Miller CHI (vs MIN)
19 Ryan Griffin HOU (vs KC) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs BUF) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs KC)
20 Jesse James PIT (vs JAC) Luke Willson SEA (at LAR) Seth DeValve CLE (vs NYJ)
21 George Kittle SF (at IND) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs KC) Jesse James PIT (vs JAC)
22 David Njoku CLE (vs NYJ) O.J. Howard TB (vs NE) Jermaine Gresham ARI (at PHI)
23 Tyler Higbee LAR (vs SEA) Jonnu Smith TEN (at MIA) Marcedes Lewis JAC (at PIT)
24Zach Miller CHI (vs MIN)Jason Witten DAL (vs GB) Julius Thomas MIA (vs TEN)
