Fantasy Football Week 5: Blake Bortles and Vance McDonald lead streaming options at quarterback, tight end, defense and kicker

As we head into Week 5, we have our first week with players coming off a bye. So if someone dropped Jordan Reed in your league, you don't have to worry about streaming. The same could possibly be said for Alex Smith, with a game in New Orleans. But with the explosion of productive quarterbacks, Smith doesn't even make my top 15 this week.

One quarterback who is in the top 10 is Andy Dalton, who was outstanding in Week 4 and is still available in more than 20 percent of leagues. He's not listed below because of his ownership, but before you stream any other quarterbacks, you should make sure he isn't available.

QB

This Sunday's game against the Chiefs is going to be one of the most interesting of the year. The Broncos shut this offense down for a half, but no one has actually stopped it. If Jacksonville can, then perhaps Blake Bortles' volume could be a concern. But Bortles' history without Leonard Fournette suggests there will be plenty of pass attempts. It also helps that he's averaging 33 yards per game on the ground, which helps his floor.

I enjoy jokes at Joe Flacco's expense as much as the next guy, but he's looks considerably more elite so far this season. His 7.3 Y/A doesn't stand out in today's climate, but his 171 pass attempts do. The Ravens are simply running more offensive plays than anyone else, and throwing even when they have a lead. Cleveland's defense is better, but the pass is still its weakness. Flacco is a borderline top-12 option this week.

These are really the only options I'd suggest this week. But again, check to see if Dalton is available. He's a must-start this week and most weeks going forward.

TE

It may only last two more weeks, but Vance McDonald is a top-10 tight end. He's surpassed Jesse James in the passing game, and until Le'Veon Bell returns, McDonald should have enough targets to be relevant at a terrible position. This week he should be in a shootout against an awful Falcons defense. Start him with confidence.

One of these weeks the Benjamin Watson touchdown is actually going to happen. He's had at least two near-scores -- one was Drew Brees' fault, the other was a drop. I expect Brees will keeping looking for him in the red zone, and I expect the Saints will score a bunch of points at home in prime time.

In deeper leagues you should take a look at Ricky Seals-Jones. He's getting a decent target share (17 percent) in Arizona and has a quarterback who looks to be coming into his own. The 49ers have struggled against tight ends this year, giving up a touchdown to the position each of the first four weeks.

DST

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

This is the free space each week at DST; whoever is playing the Bills. They are who we thought they were. The Titans have more talent on defense than the Packers and should rack up plenty of sacks and interceptions. If they're available, you should add them.

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

I was very happy to see Andrew Luck break out in Week 4, but this is a terrible spot. He'll be on the road on a short week without T.Y. Hilton. The rest of his receiving corps could best be described as the worst receiving corps in the NFL. The Colts can't run on anyone, which means Luck will throw 50-plus passes, which should give this defense plenty of chances to score points.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

The Broncos defense didn't stop Patrick Mahomes but looked impressive on Monday night nonetheless. It faces a far less daunting challenge Sunday when the Broncos travel east to face rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. I'm still not sure I want to start the Broncos for the rest of the year, but I'm starting them in Week 5.

K

Hopkins is coming off a bye, which partially explains his low ownership. But his matchup in a high-scoring game indoors is what drives up his ranking. Prater and Lambo should both be in good kicking environments in games where a lot of points should be scored.

