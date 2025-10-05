Week 5 of the Fantasy Football season looked a lot different than anything we saw through the first four weeks of the season. On the Fantasy side, we received more data on how each offense plans to utilize its personnel. Our expectations for backfield touches, targets in the pass game, snap shares, and overall usage are often not met, and that's when we have to pivot.

In Week 5, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

With CeeDee Lamb still sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, opposing defenses have started the process of shifting coverage to George Pickens as they did Lamb before him. With a quarterback like Dak Prescott, who is among the NFL's best when it comes to processing defenses post snap, this means someone else is getting open and the veteran quarterback will find him. In Week 5, that someone was lesser-known WR Ryan Flournoy. In Week 5, Flournoy led the Cowboys receivers with nine total targets. He turned those nine targets into six receptions and 114 yards receiving. The Cowboys also worked to get Flournoy the football as a designed runner -- with two carries for 10 yards.

No team is dealing with more injuries than the 49ers but in Kyle Shanahan's offense it's next man up -- and often that player finds production. Bourne racked up 142 receiving yards and 10 receptions on 11 targets in Week 5. Mac Jones is dealing the football right now, spreading it around and using the short passing game as an extension of the run game. Bourne is an excellent fit as the extension of the run game with both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings dealing with injuries that could keep them both out of the lineup through Week 6. George Kittle is also not expected back until Week 7. Bourne could operate as a consistent PPR producer -- borderline WR2/3 if the 49ers' receivers continue to remain sidelined in upcoming games.

Prior to Week 5, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he wanted to emphasize getting talented rookie tight end Mason Taylor the ball. In Week 4, Taylor saw his highest target share of the season. In Week 5, we saw more of the same with his role continuing to grow. At this point, Taylor is the No. 2 target in the passing game for Justin Fields and the Jets. In Week 5, he racked up a whopping 12 targets! He turned those into 67 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Theo Johnson, TE, Jets

With Malik Nabers on season-ending injured reserve, someone had to step up for rookie Jaxson Dart in the pass game. The Giants continued to lean on 12 personnel packages with an extra tight end on the field as their early solution for the absence of Nabers. Johnson caught two touchdown passes from Dart in Week 5. He was targeted a healthy seven times, turning six of those into receptions -- for 33 yards -- and two of those into touchdowns. He is becoming Dart's favorite red zone target fast.

The Texans drafted two wide receivers on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft but it was their former Day 3 draft pick who helped C.J. Stroud deliver his best performance of the 2025 season. Hutchinson caught two touchdown passes in Week 5 on just three targets. Although it's hard to bank on touchdowns with such a small target share, Hutchinson could develop into a red zone favorite for Stroud with defenses shading coverage over Nico Collins.

Barner has seen his role grow in 2025 with Klint Kubiak coming over as offensive coordinator. Kubiak loves to use 12 personnel, with multiple tight ends, and he loves to get his tight ends targets in the passing game off play action. He shows a run look and Barner gets open. In Week 5, Barner got open and caught 7-of-7 targets for 53 yards. He also added two touchdowns.

Shaheed has been on the brink of breaking free in Fantasy for weeks now and he finally delivered one of his signature explosive plays in Week 5 against the Giants. A long touchdown aided Shaheed's stat line -- four catches, 114 yards and a score on five targets. As Spencer Rattler continues to prove more comfortable in Kellen Moore's offense, Shaheed stands to remain the big play threat in this offense.