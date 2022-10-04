What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 James Cook, BUF X X X Tyrion Davis-Price, SF X X X Kenyan Drake, BAL X X X D'Onta Foreman, CAR X X X Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X X Chuba Hubbard, CAR X X X Jerick McKinnon, KC X X X Javonte Williams, DEN X X X Damien Williams, ATL X X X Eno Benjamin, ARI X X

Justice Hill, BAL X X

Rex Burkhead, HOU X



J.D. McKissic, WAS X



Isiah Pacheco, KC X



Darrel Williams, ARI X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Robbie Anderson, CAR X X X D.J. Chark, DET X X X Chase Claypool, PIT X X X Randall Cobb, GB X X X Nico Collins, HOU X X X Kenny Golladay, NYG X X X Mecole Hardman, KC X X X Marvin Jones, JAC X X X Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE X X X Sterling Shepard, NYG X X X Jalen Tolbert, DAL X X X Sammy Watkins, GB X X X Nelson Agholor, NE X X

Noah Brown, DAL X X

Greg Dortch, ARI X



Rondale Moore, ARI X



Skyy Moore, KC X



DeVante Parker, NE X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Noah Fant, SEA X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X X Austin Hooper, TEN X X X O.J. Howard, HOU X X X Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN X X X Hunter Henry, NE X X

Cole Kmet, CHI X X



Quarterbacks