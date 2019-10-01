Fantasy Football Week 5 Cut List: Our rankings to help you make wise drops before waivers

Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List?

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player

10

12

14

Derrius Guice, WAS

X

X

X

Darrell Henderson, LAR

X

X

X

Justice Hill, BAL

X

X

X

Justin Jackson, LAC

X

X

X

Dion Lewis, TEN

X

X

X

Jalen Richard, OAK

X

X

X

Darwin Thompson, KC

X

X

X

Giovani Bernard, CIN

X

X


Malcolm Brown, LAR

X



Duke Johnson, HOU

X



Latavius Murray, NO

X



Adrian Peterson, WAS

X



Tony Pollard, DAL

X



Wide receivers

Player

10

12

14

Danny Amendola, DET

X

X

X

Antonio Brown, FA

X

X

X

Randall Cobb, DAL

X

X

X

Marquise Goodwin, SF

X

X

X

Marqise Lee, JAC

X

X

X

Kenny Stills, HOU

X

X

X

James Washington, PIT

X

X

X

Nelson Agholor, PHI

X

X


Cole Beasley, BUF

X

X


Paul Richardson, WAS

X



Dede Westbrook, JAC

X



Tight ends

Player

10

12

14

Trey Burton, CHI

X

X

X

Jared Cook, NO

X

X

X

Vernon Davis, WAS

X

X

X

Noah Fant, DEN

X

X

X

Hunter Henry, LAC

X

X

X

David Njoku, CLE

X

X

X

Jordan Reed, WAS

X

X

X

Kyle Rudolph, MIN

X

X

X

Quarterbacks

Player

10

12

14

Josh Allen, BUF

X

X

X

Derek Carr, OAK

X

X

X

Gardner Minshew, JAC

X

X

X

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

X

X

X

Kirk Cousins, MIN

X

X


Cam Newton, CAR

X

X


Kyle Allen, CAR

X



Drew Brees, NO

X



Sam Darnold, NYJ

X



