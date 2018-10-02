Fantasy Football Week 5: Cut List rankings as you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."What is the Trade Chart?
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+ team
|LeGarrette Blount, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Devontae Booker, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Frank Gore, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Doug Martin, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Jordan Wilkins, IND
|X
|X
|X
|C.J. Anderson, CAR
|X
|X
|Theo Riddick, DET
|X
|X
|Spencer Ware, KC
|X
|X
|Peyton Barber, TB
|X
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|X
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|X
Wide receivers
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+ team
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Dez Bryant, FA
|X
|X
|X
|Josh Doctson, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Phillip Dorsett, NE
|X
|X
|X
|Michael Gallup, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Pierre Garcon, SF
|X
|X
|X
|Allen Hurns, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Brandon Marshall, SEA
|X
|X
|X
|Rishard Matthews, FA
|X
|X
|X
|Cameron Meredith, NO
|X
|X
|X
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|X
|X
|X
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
|X
|X
|Chris Hogan, NE
|X
|X
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|X
|Ted Ginn, NO
|X
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|X
|Christian Kirk, ARI
|X
|D.J. Moore, CAR
|X
|John Ross, CIN
|X
Tight ends
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+ team
|Tyler Eifert, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Mike Gesicki, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Charles Clay, BUF
|X
|X
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
|X
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|X
Quarterbacks
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+ team
|Sam Darnold, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|X
|X
|X
|Eli Manning, NYG
|X
|X
|Ryan Tannehill, MIA
|X
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...
-
MNF Recap: Mahomes still special
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and any other news you...
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...