Fantasy Football Week 5: Dak Prescott charging up the QB rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 5 Rankings Review piece.
With Drew Brees and Matt Ryan on bye, you've got some tough decisions to make at quarterback. Luckily, it's the easiest position to fill in every week, so it's not so bad. You can probably go down to about No. 18 in the rankings before finding someone you definitely don't want to start, so you should be able to find a replacement.
