Play

Fantasy Football Week 5: Dak Prescott charging up the QB rankings

Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 5 Rankings Review piece.  

With Drew Brees and Matt Ryan on bye, you've got some tough decisions to make at quarterback. Luckily, it's the easiest position to fill in every week, so it's not so bad. You can probably go down to about No. 18 in the rankings before finding someone you definitely don't want to start, so you should be able to find a replacement. 

Week 5 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at DAL)
2 Tom Brady NE (at TB) Tom Brady NE (at TB) Tom Brady NE (at TB)
3 Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR)
4 Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB) Dak Prescott DAL (vs GB)
5Russell Wilson SEA (at LAR) Cam Newton CAR (at DET) Jameis Winston TB (vs NE)
6 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) Jameis Winston TB (vs NE) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC)
7Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI)
8Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs KC)
9 Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC) Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI)
10 Alex Smith KC (at HOU) Eli Manning NYG (vs LAC) Alex Smith KC (at HOU)
11Carson Palmer ARI (at PHI) Alex Smith KC (at HOU) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs JAC)
12Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI) Jared Goff LAR (vs SEA) Philip Rivers LAC (at NYG)
13 Jay Cutler MIA (vs TEN) Carson Wentz PHI (vs ARI) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR)
14Cam Newton CAR (at DET) Josh McCown NYJ (at CLE) Cam Newton CAR (at DET)
15 Andy Dalton CIN (vs BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (at NYG) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at CIN)
16Philip Rivers LAC (at NYG) Matthew Stafford DET (vs CAR) Andy Dalton CIN (vs BUF)
17Jared Goff LAR (vs SEA) Jacoby Brissett IND (vs SF) Jacoby Brissett IND (vs SF)
18 Brian Hoyer SF (at IND) Jay Cutler MIA (vs TEN) DeShone Kizer CLE (vs NYJ)
19Josh McCown NYJ (at CLE) Blake Bortles JAC (at PIT) Jay Cutler MIA (vs TEN)
20Jacoby Brissett IND (vs SF) Andy Dalton CIN (vs BUF) Jared Goff LAR (vs SEA)
21Tyrod Taylor BUF (at CIN) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at CIN) Case Keenum MIN (at CHI)
22DeShone Kizer CLE (vs NYJ) Case Keenum MIN (at CHI) Blake Bortles JAC (at PIT)
23 Joe Flacco BAL (at OAK) Mitchell Trubisky CHI (vs MIN) Brian Hoyer SF (at IND)
24Blake Bortles JAC (at PIT) EJ Manuel OAK (vs BAL)Mitchell Trubisky CHI (vs MIN)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories