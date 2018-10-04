Fantasy Football Week 5: Debating Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel Sanders as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



For this week, Dave Richard and I are debating two receivers in Tyler Boyd and Emmanuel Sanders. Boyd is my guy, and Richard has Sanders.

For pricing purposes, Boyd is $6,300 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Sanders is at $6,700 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Boyd ...

There are several things at play for me in this debate, and it's hard to find a reason to like Sanders over Boyd. First, let's look at just how awesome Boyd has been of late -- and how bad Sanders has done.

In his past three games, Boyd has 21, 25 and 21 PPR points. Compare that to Sanders, who has 13, 17 and 10 PPR points over that same span, which includes a rushing touchdown in Week 3 at Baltimore. I don't know about you, but I'm not leaning on Sanders and his rushing ability for guaranteed production.

Quarterback play is also important here since Andy Dalton is actually playing well. Case Keenum, well, he looks awful, and while he favors Sanders over Demaryius Thomas, he's not connecting with Sanders consistently.

In the past three games, Sanders has 20 targets, but he has just 14 catches for 179 yards and no touchdowns. Boyd, meanwhile, has 31 targets over his past three games, and he's finished with 23 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

You can't logically look at both receivers production of late and buy into Sanders. Now, you might think Sanders has a good matchup in Week 5 at the Jets, and he does, given that slot receivers have had plenty of success against this defense. Golden Tate in Week 1, Jarvis Landry in Week 3 and Dede Westbrook in Week 4 all thrived out of the slot against the Jets. Hopefully, Sanders will follow suit.

But Boyd also has a good matchup against the Dolphins, who are without starting cornerback Bobby McCain (knee). In the past two games, secondary receivers like Jordy Nelson, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett have all played well against Miami's defense. And while A.J. Green commands plenty of attention, Boyd is thriving in single coverage.

I think Sanders is an OK play this week given the matchup with the Jets. It all comes down to Keenum and if he can get Sanders the ball. But given the choice, you're playing Boyd here, and he gives you the best chance to win in any format.

Richard's case for Sanders ...

Helped by pretty good chemistry with Keenum, Sanders has been the most productive Broncos receiver this season. He also lines up in the slot the most of any Broncos receiver.

That's the weak spot of the Jets pass defense, so I'll take a shot on Sanders bouncing back from a Week 4 dud with a productive game, hopefully right along the lines of other slot wideouts the Jets have struggled with, including Westbrook last week.

Boyd has been great, but I'm not convinced the Dolphins pass defense is as bad as it looked last week against Tom Brady. Give me Sanders in all formats.

The Google Assistant says ...

"Emmanuel Sanders is projected for more Fantasy points than Tyler Boyd. Emmanuel Sanders is also projected for more Fantasy points in PPR leagues."

