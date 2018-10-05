Fantasy Football Week 5: Derek Carr, Chris Thompson highlight sleepers to target

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's always a good way to start the week when a sleeper you trust — or in my case, recommend to use — comes through. That happened with two Colts in Thursday night's game at the Patriots.

Nyheim Hines and Chester Rogers were great for owners in PPR leagues despite Indianapolis falling to New England 38-24. And if you read Start 'Em and Sit 'Em prior to setting your lineup, you know these were two players I liked going into the game.

Here's what I said about Hines, who finished with 15 carries for 45 yards and seven catches for 45 yards on nine targets.

"The Colts aren't expected to have T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), can't run the ball and will likely be chasing points. That should lead to Andrew Luck throwing the ball with lots of dump-off passes, and Hines has three games this season with at least five catches. He's clearly a better option in PPR, and he's averaging 13.5 PPR points for the season. He's a flex option in Week 5 given the circumstances in this matchup."

And here's what I said about Rogers, who had eight catches for 66 yards on 11 targets.

"It's a guessing game of who will be the No. 1 Colts receiver this week with Hilton out, with Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal all vying for targets. I like Rogers the best since he's coming off a strong game in Week 4 against Houston with eight catches for 85 yards on 11 targets. Luck will be throwing a lot in this matchup, and I expect Rogers to see a high volume of targets again Thursday night."

Now, let's hope the rest of my sleeper suggestions deliver Sunday and Monday. And hopefully these players help your Fantasy rosters for Week 5.

Quarterbacks 15.6 projected points Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of four games, and the Browns have allowed at least 243 passing yards and two touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in two of their past three outings. In his past five games against Cleveland, Flacco is averaging 263 passing yards with 12 total touchdowns and five interceptions. 17.2 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr had his breakout game against Cleveland in Week 4 with 39 Fantasy points, and hopefully he stays hot this week. The Chargers have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three of four opposing quarterbacks this season, including C.J. Beathard in Week 4. Carr doesn't have a great track record against the Chargers, but this defense has struggled in the passing game. Look for Carr to lean on Jared Cook, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson for a quality outing this week. 21.6 projected points Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB The Saints come into this game allowing the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Smith should be chasing the scoreboard on the road. Smith has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of three games this year, and he should add to that total coming off a bye. He also could be asked to do plenty of heavy lifting if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is unable to play.

Running backs 12.5 projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB We'll see if Adrian Peterson (ankle) is fine this week against the Saints, and you should start him as a No. 2 running back if he's healthy. But Thompson also has plenty of appeal in a game where Washington is likely chasing points. New Orleans has allowed 14 receptions to running backs in the past two weeks against Atlanta and the Giants, and Thompson has 20 catches through three games. He scored at least 22 PPR points in his first two outings and has the chance for another standout performance this week. 11.5 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB Ekeler hasn't had more than 14 touches in any game this season, but he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of four outings. At some point, his minimal workload may catch up to him, but you should still feel comfortable using him in this matchup with the Raiders. Five running backs have either scored a touchdown or had at least 100 rushing yards against Oakland, and this should be a good game for Ekeler and Melvin Gordon. 6.7 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB In full disclosure, I wish I had the guts to rank Henry higher because this feels like a breakout game for him. The Bills offense should struggle to move the ball this week, and the Titans should dominate time of possession. And while the Bills haven't given up a lot of rushing yards, they have allowed touchdowns, with seven scores allowed to the position. Henry has yet to find the end zone this year, but I'm expecting a touchdown from him in Week 5. He's worth using as a flex in all leagues. 8.9 projected points Javorius Allen Baltimore Ravens RB Could this be the week the Ravens give Allen a full workload over Alex Collins? Coach John Harbaugh called out Collins for his fumble woes, and that could lead to more work for Allen. He failed to score in Week 4 for the first time this season, but he has at least 13 PPR points in three of four games. Allen is worth using as a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. And the Browns have allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes this season. 9.4 projected points Bilal Powell New York Jets RB The Broncos have allowed a running back to score in each of their past three games against Oakland, Baltimore and Kansas City, with five total touchdowns allowed over that span. That works well for Powell and Isaiah Crowell. Now, Powell is still looking for his first rushing touchdown on the season — he has one receiving, while Crowell has four rushing scores — but he's the better running back in this tandem, especially in the passing game. If you need a flex this week, don't shy away from Powell. And even Crowell can be useful if he finds the end zone.

Tight ends 5.7 projected points Geoff Swaim Dallas Cowboys TE Swaim has established himself as the No. 1 tight end for the Cowboys with his production over the past two games. He has eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets over that span against Seattle and Detroit, and he has a favorable matchup this week against the Texans. Houston has allowed a tight end to score in three of four games this year, and Swaim will hopefully add to that total this week. 7.0 projected points Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE The 49ers have allowed a tight end to score in every game this season, and hopefully Seals-Jones keeps that streak alive in Week 5. He scored in Week 3 against Chicago and has 17 PPR points in his past two games against the Bears and Seahawks. 5.9 projected points Jeff Heuerman Denver Broncos TE In the first game without Jake Butt (ACL), the Broncos leaned on Heuerman in Week 4 against the Chiefs with four catches for 57 yards on seven targets. He could have a similar stat line this week. The Jets haven't really been tested by any tight ends this season since David Njoku was their toughest competition in Week 3. We'll see if Heuerman can crack this defense, but he's worth using as a streaming option.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.