For my Week 5 favorite DFS play, I'm going to use Sam LaPorta in the majority of my lineups. He should hopefully get a boost in production with Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) likely out against Carolina.

St. Brown was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. He's averaging 8.8 targets, 6.5 receptions and 82.8 yards this season, with two touchdowns, and now Jared Goff needs a go-to target.

Jameson Williams is expected to make his 2023 debut, so that should help. And we'll see what happens with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, as well as Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. It could also mean a heavy dose of David Montgomery, and the Panthers run defense has been atrocious this season.

But I'm hopeful we get a spike in production from LaPorta. He had his first game with fewer than five catches in Week 4 at Green Bay when he had four receptions for 56 yards on five targets. I'm expecting a better outing in Week 5 against the Panthers, and LaPorta has 13 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in two home games this season.

Carolina just held T.J. Hockenson to two catches for 24 yards on three targets in Week 4, but I'll still trust LaPorta with St. Brown banged up. This should be a big outing for the rookie tight end, and he's worth the price on FanDuel ($6,000) and DraftKings ($5,000).

