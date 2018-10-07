Fantasy Football Week 5: DFS Contrarian Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Last week's contrarian plays brought you Andrew Luck and Taylor Gabriel. Unfortunately, they also brought you Kenyan Drake. You can guess which selection I received the most feedback on. Which tells me it's probably a good time to remind you of why contrarian plays are contrarian.

If the picks below were sure things, their projected ownership would be higher, and they wouldn't be in this article. All of the guys below have warts, and they all have a low floor (hopefully not as low as Drake's last week). But, like Luck and Gabriel, they also have enormous upside. These are not the types of plays you put in your 50/50 lineups. These are the guys you sprinkle in your tournament lineups, surrounded by the high-quality plays everyone is already on. That's how you hit big in GPPs.

View Profile Philip Rivers LAC • QB • 17 Projected FD Ownership 2.92% Projected DK Ownership 2.88%

Philip Rivers has a prime matchup against a bad defense at home. His team is the favorite in a game that has the second-highest over/under of the Sunday slate. So why is his ownership so low? Because his price is too close to Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan. While I do agree Roethlisberger and Ryan have a better chance of blowing up on Sunday, I don't think Rivers' odds are as low as his ownership projection suggests. If he is the best of the trio you have an instant leg up on a fourth of the field, at a minimum.

View Profile David Johnson ARI • RB • 31 Projected FD Ownership 4.75% Projected DK Ownership 4.82%

David Johnson hasn't been himself this season, and that includes last week's performance. He still rushed for barely more than three yards per carry and only saw four targets. But he saw 22 carries and scored a touchdown because his defense was able to keep things close against a bad offense. If that happens again in Week 5 against C.J. Beathard, Johnson could be a tournament winner.

The 49ers have allowed the second-most receptions to running backs this season. I haven't been able to pass this information on to Mike McCoy yet, but hopefully someone in Arizona gets it to him before kickoff.

View Profile Odell Beckham NYG • WR • 13 Projected FD Ownership 3.96% Projected DK Ownership 3.66%

Like Johnson, Odell Beckham has been a disappointment this season. But we didn't come up with the squeaky wheel theory out of nowhere. Beckham has been chirping about his role in the offense and the team's lack of downfield passing. At under four percent it's worth betting on Eli Manning feeding his No. 1 receiver in an effort to get the offense going.

Even if you don't believe in the narrative, it's always nice to get one of the best receivers in the game at ownership this low.

View Profile Nelson Agholor PHI • WR • 13 Projected FD Ownership 1.1% Projected DK Ownership 1.1%

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL so far (9.2 Y/A). They also have one of the best cover corners in the league, in Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes should shadow Alshon Jeffery for most of the game, which leaves the rest of the defense to try and stop Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor.

Agholor has already been a target hog for the Eagles, and he still had more than Jeffery in Week 4. I expect that will continue, we just have to hope his yards per reception tick up against the Vikings backup corners. He's a better play on DraftKings where he's cheaper and receptions count for a full point.

