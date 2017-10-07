Fantasy Football Week 5 DFS Rankings: Jay Cutler and the Dolphins are in another good spot
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in your lineup this week.
Jay Cutler has a certain smugness to his face. It may be unintentional, it may even be misleading, but it's there. And it helps shape our opinion of him, which is probably unfair. But Cutler's exactly the type of attitude you need to play him this week in DFS.
There is no benefit to having emotional attachment to the past in DFS. Cutler's struggles and the money he's cost you is old news. All that matters is that he and the Dolphins have a prime matchup, they're underpriced and they're going to be underowned. That's a rare trifecta in GPPs and we're going to take advantage of it.
As always, ownership estimates are provided by @UFCollective. You can get estimates for every player here.
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Eli Manning NYG QB
|7,000
|3.85%
|6,100
|7.24%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
|8,000
|3.67%
|7,100
|3.89%
Dak Prescott DAL QB
|7,700
|11%
|6,800
|12.31%
Aaron Rodgers GB QB
|9,500
|11.62%
|8,100
|12.67%
Jay Cutler MIA QB
|6,700
|0.59%
|5,200
|1.95%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
LeSean McCoy BUF RB
|8,200
|1.88%
|7,800
|2.38%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
|9,500
|23.54%
|9,500
|29.66%
Todd Gurley LAR RB
|7,800
|17.89%
|8,000
|23.72%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
|8,900
|18.83%
|8,800
|26.69%
Jay Ajayi MIA RB
|7,300
|3.77%
|6,600
|8.9%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Randall Cobb GB WR
|6,600
|3.69%
|6,700
|8.57%
Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR
|6,700
|13.4%
|6,800
|15.23%
Antonio Brown PIT WR
|8,800
|13.96%
|8,400
|12.49%
Jordy Nelson GB WR
|8,600
|23.7%
|8,100
|26.46%
A.J. Green CIN WR
|8,300
|11.17%
|8,200
|11.81%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Charles Clay BUF TE
|5,700
|9.71%
|4,800
|9.25%
Zach Ertz PHI TE
|6,600
|6.51%
|6,200
|8.87%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
|5,800
|3.41%
|4,900
|2.31%
Evan Engram NYG TE
|5,400
|7.75%
|4,000
|11.56%
Martellus Bennett GB TE
|5,300
|4.03%
|4,100
|5.09%
-
