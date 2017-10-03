Fantasy Football Week 5: Forget the waiver wire -- use our Trade Values Chart to find replacements for Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, and Derek Carr

What is the Trade Chart?
The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
| Player
| STND
| PPR
|
Le'Veon Bell
, PIT
| 41
| 44
|
Ezekiel Elliott
, DAL
| 39
| 42
|
Kareem Hunt
, KC
| 39
| 42
|
Devonta Freeman
, ATL
| 38
| 40
|
Todd Gurley
, LAR
| 36
| 39
|
Leonard Fournette
, JAC
| 31
| 33
|
Melvin Gordon
, LAC
| 29
| 31
|
LeSean McCoy
, BUF
| 28
| 31
| C.J. Anderson, DEN
| 24
| 26
|
Jay Ajayi
, MIA
| 24
| 25
|
Carlos Hyde
, SF
| 22
| 24
|
Jordan Howard
, CHI
| 20
| 22
|
Ty Montgomery
, GB
| 18
| 21
|
Christian McCaffrey
, CAR
| 16
| 19
|
Joe Mixon
, CIN
| 16
| 18
|
Lamar Miller
, HOU
| 16
| 18
|
Doug Martin
, TB
| 15
| 16
|
Mike Gillislee
, NE
| 15
| 15
|
Marshawn Lynch
, OAK
| 14
| 14
|
Ameer Abdullah
, DET
| 13
| 15
|
DeMarco Murray
, TEN
| 13
| 14
|
Mark Ingram
, NO
| 12
| 13
|
Tevin Coleman
, ATL
| 11
| 13
|
Alvin Kamara
, NO
| 10
| 12
|
Bilal Powell
, NYJ
| 10
| 12
|
Tarik Cohen
, CHI
| 9
| 11
|
Derrick Henry
, TEN
| 9
| 10
|
David Johnson
, ARI
| 9
| 10
|
LeGarrette Blount
, PHI
| 9
| 9
|
Latavius Murray
, MIN
| 8
| 10
|
Wendell Smallwood
, PHI
| 8
| 10
|
Rob Kelley
, WAS
| 8
| 8
|
Duke Johnson
, CLE
| 7
| 9
|
Jonathan Stewart
, CAR
| 7
| 8
|
Frank Gore
, IND
| 7
| 8
|
James White
, NE
| 6
| 9
|
Chris Thompson
, WAS
| 6
| 9
|
Jamaal Charles
, DEN
| 6
| 7
|
Jacquizz Rodgers
, TB
| 6
| 6
|
Andre Ellington
, ARI
| 5
| 7
|
Javorius Allen
, BAL
| 5
| 6
|
Giovani Bernard
, CIN
| 5
| 6
|
Theo Riddick
, DET
| 5
| 6
|
Aaron Jones
, GB
| 5
| 6
|
D'Onta Foreman
, HOU
| 5
| 6
|
Eddie Lacy
, SEA
| 5
| 5
|
Thomas Rawls
, SEA
| 5
| 5
Wide receivers
| Player
| STND
| PPR
|
Antonio Brown
, PIT
| 37
| 40
| A.J. Green, CIN
| 34
| 37
|
Mike Evans
, TB
| 33
| 36
|
Jordy Nelson
, GB
| 31
| 34
|
Odell Beckham
, NYG
| 30
| 33
|
Julio Jones
, ATL
| 28
| 31
|
Michael Thomas
, NO
| 26
| 29
|
Keenan Allen
, LAC
| 19
| 23
|
Stefon Diggs
, MIN
| 18
| 22
|
Dez Bryant
, DAL
| 18
| 20
|
DeAndre Hopkins
, HOU
| 17
| 21
|
Tyreek Hill
, KC
| 18
| 20
|
Doug Baldwin
, SEA
| 16
| 19
|
Chris Hogan
, NE
| 16
| 19
|
Davante Adams
, GB
| 15
| 17
|
Brandin Cooks
, NE
| 15
| 17
|
Alshon Jeffery
, PHI
| 15
| 17
|
Michael Crabtree
, OAK
| 14
| 17
|
Amari Cooper
, OAK
| 13
| 15
| T.Y. Hilton, IND
| 13
| 15
|
Adam Thielen
, MIN
| 12
| 15
|
Sammy Watkins
, LAR
| 12
| 14
|
DeVante Parker
, MIA
| 12
| 14
|
Larry Fitzgerald
, ARI
| 11
| 14
|
Demaryius Thomas
, DEN
| 11
| 13
|
Emmanuel Sanders
, DEN
| 10
| 13
|
Golden Tate
, DET
| 10
| 13
|
Kelvin Benjamin
, CAR
| 10
| 12
|
Martavis Bryant
, PIT
| 10
| 12
|
Randall Cobb
, GB
| 9
| 11
|
Jarvis Landry
, MIA
| 8
| 11
|
Pierre Garcon
, SF
| 7
| 10
|
Rishard Matthews
, TEN
| 7
| 9
|
Terrelle Pryor
, WAS
| 6
| 8
|
Jeremy Maclin
, BAL
| 6
| 8
|
Devin Funchess
, CAR
| 6
| 8
|
Cooper Kupp
, LAR
| 6
| 8
|
DeSean Jackson
, TB
| 6
| 8
|
Allen Hurns
, JAC
| 6
| 7
|
Corey Davis
, TEN
| 6
| 7
|
Jaron Brown
, ARI
| 6
| 7
|
Marqise Lee
, JAC
| 5
| 7
|
Willie Snead
, NO
| 5
| 7
|
Will Fuller
, HOU
| 5
| 6
|
Donte Moncrief
, IND
| 5
| 6
Tight ends
| Player
| STND
| PPR
|
Rob Gronkowski
, NE
| 26
| 28
|
Travis Kelce
, KC
| 16
| 18
|
Zach Ertz
, PHI
| 16
| 18
|
Charles Clay
, BUF
| 10
| 12
|
Jordan Reed
, WAS
| 8
| 10
|
Delanie Walker
, TEN
| 7
| 9
|
Jimmy Graham
, SEA
| 7
| 8
|
Kyle Rudolph
, MIN
| 5
| 7
|
Evan Engram
, NYG
| 5
| 7
|
Cameron Brate
, TB
| 5
| 7
|
Benjamin Watson
, BAL
| 5
| 6
|
Greg Olsen
, CAR
| 5
| 6
|
Eric Ebron
, DET
| 5
| 6
|
Hunter Henry
, LAC
| 5
| 6
Quarterbacks
| Player
| 1QB
| 2QB
|
Tom Brady
, NE
| 21
| 42
|
Aaron Rodgers
, GB
| 20
| 40
|
Drew Brees
, NO
| 17
| 34
|
Russell Wilson
, SEA
| 12
| 24
|
Matt Ryan
, ATL
| 10
| 20
|
Dak Prescott
, DAL
| 11
| 22
|
Kirk Cousins
, WAS
| 11
| 22
|
Jameis Winston
, TB
| 10
| 20
|
Cam Newton
, CAR
|10
|20
|
Deshaun Watson
, HOU
| 9
| 18
|
Andrew Luck
, IND
| 9
| 18
|
Philip Rivers
, LAC
| 9
| 18
|
Ben Roethlisberger
, PIT
| 9
| 18
|
Marcus Mariota
, TEN
| 9
| 18
|
Carson Wentz
, PHI
| 8
| 16
|
Matthew Stafford
, DET
| 7
| 14
|
Alex Smith
, KC
| 7
| 14
|
Derek Carr
, OAK
| 7
| 14
| Jared Goff, LAR
| 6
| 12
|
Eli Manning
, NYG
| 5
| 10
Add a Comment