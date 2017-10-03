Fantasy Football Week 5: Forget the waiver wire -- use our Trade Values Chart to find replacements for Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, and Derek Carr

What is the Trade Chart?

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR Le'Veon Bell , PIT 41 44 Ezekiel Elliott , DAL 39 42 Kareem Hunt , KC 39 42 Devonta Freeman , ATL 38 40 Todd Gurley , LAR 36 39 Leonard Fournette , JAC 31 33 Melvin Gordon , LAC 29 31 LeSean McCoy , BUF 28 31 C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26 Jay Ajayi , MIA 24 25 Carlos Hyde , SF 22 24 Jordan Howard , CHI 20 22 Ty Montgomery , GB 18 21 Christian McCaffrey , CAR 16 19 Joe Mixon , CIN 16 18 Lamar Miller , HOU 16 18 Doug Martin , TB 15 16 Mike Gillislee , NE 15 15 Marshawn Lynch , OAK 14 14 Ameer Abdullah , DET 13 15 DeMarco Murray , TEN 13 14 Mark Ingram , NO 12 13 Tevin Coleman , ATL 11 13 Alvin Kamara , NO 10 12 Bilal Powell , NYJ 10 12 Tarik Cohen , CHI 9 11 Derrick Henry , TEN 9 10 David Johnson , ARI 9 10 LeGarrette Blount , PHI 9 9 Latavius Murray , MIN 8 10 Wendell Smallwood , PHI 8 10 Rob Kelley , WAS 8 8 Duke Johnson , CLE 7 9 Jonathan Stewart , CAR 7 8 Frank Gore , IND 7 8 James White , NE 6 9 Chris Thompson , WAS 6 9 Jamaal Charles , DEN 6 7 Jacquizz Rodgers , TB 6 6 Andre Ellington , ARI 5 7 Javorius Allen , BAL 5 6 Giovani Bernard , CIN 5 6 Theo Riddick , DET 5 6 Aaron Jones , GB 5 6 D'Onta Foreman , HOU 5 6 Eddie Lacy , SEA 5 5 Thomas Rawls , SEA 5 5

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR Antonio Brown , PIT 37 40 A.J. Green, CIN 34 37 Mike Evans , TB 33 36 Jordy Nelson , GB 31 34 Odell Beckham , NYG 30 33 Julio Jones , ATL 28 31 Michael Thomas , NO 26 29 Keenan Allen , LAC 19 23 Stefon Diggs , MIN 18 22 Dez Bryant , DAL 18 20 DeAndre Hopkins , HOU 17 21 Tyreek Hill , KC 18 20 Doug Baldwin , SEA 16 19 Chris Hogan , NE 16 19 Davante Adams , GB 15 17 Brandin Cooks , NE 15 17 Alshon Jeffery , PHI 15 17 Michael Crabtree , OAK 14 17 Amari Cooper , OAK 13 15 T.Y. Hilton, IND 13 15 Adam Thielen , MIN 12 15 Sammy Watkins , LAR 12 14 DeVante Parker , MIA 12 14 Larry Fitzgerald , ARI 11 14 Demaryius Thomas , DEN 11 13 Emmanuel Sanders , DEN 10 13 Golden Tate , DET 10 13 Kelvin Benjamin , CAR 10 12 Martavis Bryant , PIT 10 12 Randall Cobb , GB 9 11 Jarvis Landry , MIA 8 11 Pierre Garcon , SF 7 10 Rishard Matthews , TEN 7 9 Terrelle Pryor , WAS 6 8 Jeremy Maclin , BAL 6 8 Devin Funchess , CAR 6 8 Cooper Kupp , LAR 6 8 DeSean Jackson , TB 6 8 Allen Hurns , JAC 6 7 Corey Davis , TEN 6 7 Jaron Brown , ARI 6 7 Marqise Lee , JAC 5 7 Willie Snead , NO 5 7 Will Fuller , HOU 5 6 Donte Moncrief , IND 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR Rob Gronkowski , NE 26 28 Travis Kelce , KC 16 18 Zach Ertz , PHI 16 18 Charles Clay , BUF 10 12 Jordan Reed , WAS 8 10 Delanie Walker , TEN 7 9 Jimmy Graham , SEA 7 8 Kyle Rudolph , MIN 5 7 Evan Engram , NYG 5 7 Cameron Brate , TB 5 7 Benjamin Watson , BAL 5 6 Greg Olsen , CAR 5 6 Eric Ebron , DET 5 6 Hunter Henry , LAC 5 6

Quarterbacks