From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 5 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jameis Winston; running backs Cordarrelle Patterson, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, and D'Andre Swift; receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Keenan Allen and Michael Thomas; tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- QB Daniel Jones (ankle) - Cleared
- QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) - Out
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Out
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Out
- WR Richie James (ankle) - Cleared
- LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Out
- DE Leonard Williams (knee) - Questionable
- WR Allen Lazard (ankle) - TBD
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - TBD
- C Josh Meyers (foot) - TBD
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Cleared
- CB Jaire Alexander (groin) - Cleared
- SS Adrian Amos (concussion) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Cleared
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Cleared
- SS Terrell Edmunds (concussion ) - Questionable
- CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) - Questionable
- DT Cameron Heyward (elbow) - Cleared
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) - Out
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) - Out
- TE Dawson Knox (foot) - Out
- FS Jordan Poyer (ribs) - Out
- MLB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) - Questionable
- DT Ed Oliver (ankle) - Questionable
Diontae Johnson popped up on the injury report this week and his status will need to be monitored.
The Bills are dealing with injuries to the receiving corps that may seem insignificant but have Fantasy impact. With the loss of Crowder to a broken ankle, McKenzie is in line for increased usage as the Bills' main slot receiver. McKenzie will have significant upside in this role and can be a viable flex option if he clears concussion protocol. Knox has been struggling throughout the season and with his Week 5 absence, Fantasy managers need to find a more permanent solution at tight end.
DFS Impact
If Johnson is declared out or limited, Pickens would be the major beneficiary. However, with a difficult matchup and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pickens would be a risky option. If active, Isaiah McKenzie is a solid value play priced at only $5K on DraftKings. If he's inactive, Khalil Shakir becomes a very interesting, low-priced option at $3,200. Overall upside for Stefon Diggs greatly increases as well in a positive matchup against a struggling Pittsburgh defense.
Notable injuries
- WR Josh Palmer (ankle) - TBD
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Gerald Everett (hamstring) - TBD
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) - TBD
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) - Out
- WR Zay Jones (ankle) - Questionable
While Jordan has yet to make a Fantasy impact, his absence is worth noting because the Texans released Pharaoh Brown, meaning O.J. Howard could be slated to get virtually all the targets at tight end.
We are still waiting on final confirmation but Jones is trending towards playing. Christian Kirk remains the unquestioned top option in the Jags offense but Jones could be a low-end flex in deep leagues in a positive matchup against Houston.
DFS Impact
If Howard is the only active tight end, he would be an extremely cheap punt option at $2,600 on DraftKings. Howard had two touchdowns in Week 1. It's possible he could see additional targets this week. If active, Jones is a solid low-value, high-upside play at only $4,100. Jones has had nine or more targets in two of his three games started this year.
Notable injuries
- RB David Montgomery (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) - Cleared
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) - Out
- TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) - TBD
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) - TBD
- WR D.J. Chark (ankle) - TBD
- WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) - TBD
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - TBD
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) - TBD
- QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) - Out
- TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) - TBD
- WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) - TBD
- DB Adrian Phillips (ribs) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) - TBD
- QB Jameis Winston (back) - Doubtful
- RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Questionable
- WR Michael Thomas (foot) - Out
- SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Questionable
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Out
- WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) - Questionable
- WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) - Questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Questionable
- RB Breece Hall (knee) - Cleared
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Out
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) - Out
Buccaneaers
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Cleared
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Cleared
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Questionable
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Out
- DE Akiem Hicks (foot) - Out
- DB Logan Ryan (foot) - Out
- CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) - Cleared
The Falcons will be without two of their biggest weapons on Sunday. There is no direct pivot from Pitts. Fantasy managers will need to hit the waivers for streaming options such as Tyler Conklin or Logan Thomas. While it's unlikely that Patterson's production will be matched, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will step in to significant roles. Allgeier will likely get the bulk of carries. With a tough matchup, expect Allgeier to perform as a low-end flex option. Huntley is only an option in very deep leagues.
The Bucs could have the full arsenal of receiving weapons, but Jones and Perriman are officially questionable after a week of limited practices.
DFS Impact
Although Kyle Pitts has yet to make a major impact from a Fantasy perspective, his absence does have a significant effect on the remainder of the team. Drake London stands to benefit the most from his absence and is priced at $5,900 on DraftKings. The Bucs are a huge favorite, making the running backs for Atlanta unappealing options in DFS. With Brate out, Cade Otton is an interesting value play at tight end.
Notable injuries
- WR Treylon Burks (toe) - Out
- LB Bud Dupree (hip) - Out
- SS Amani Hooker (concussion) - Out
- TE Logan Thomas (calf) - Questionable
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - Out
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Boston Scott (ribs) - Questionable
- OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) - Doubtful
- K Jake Elliott (ankle) - Out
- CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) - Out
- WR Rondale Moore (knee) - TBD
- WR Marquise Brown (foot) - TBD
- WR A.J. Green (knee) - TBD
- ILB Zaven Collins (shoulder) - TBD
- DE J.J. Watt (calf) - TBD
- K Matt Prater (hip) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) - Questionable
- RB Tony Pollard (illness) - Questionable
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - Out
- G Jason Peters (chest) - Doubtful
- SS Taylor Rapp (ribs) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Hayden Hurst (groin) - Questionable
- WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Gus Edwards (knee) - TBD
- RB Justice Hill (hamstring) - Out
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) - Out
- OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Marcus Peters (quadriceps) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) - TBD
- TE Darren Waller (shoulder) - TBD
- TE Foster Moreau (knee) - TBD
- MLB Denzel Perryman (concussion) - TBD
- K Harrison Butker (ankle) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.