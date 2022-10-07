From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 5 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jameis Winston; running backs Cordarrelle Patterson, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, and D'Andre Swift; receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Keenan Allen and Michael Thomas; tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Giants

Packers

Steelers

Bills

Diontae Johnson popped up on the injury report this week and his status will need to be monitored.

The Bills are dealing with injuries to the receiving corps that may seem insignificant but have Fantasy impact. With the loss of Crowder to a broken ankle, McKenzie is in line for increased usage as the Bills' main slot receiver. McKenzie will have significant upside in this role and can be a viable flex option if he clears concussion protocol. Knox has been struggling throughout the season and with his Week 5 absence, Fantasy managers need to find a more permanent solution at tight end.

DFS Impact

If Johnson is declared out or limited, Pickens would be the major beneficiary. However, with a difficult matchup and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pickens would be a risky option. If active, Isaiah McKenzie is a solid value play priced at only $5K on DraftKings. If he's inactive, Khalil Shakir becomes a very interesting, low-priced option at $3,200. Overall upside for Stefon Diggs greatly increases as well in a positive matchup against a struggling Pittsburgh defense.

Chargers

WR Josh Palmer (ankle) - TBD

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD

TE Gerald Everett (hamstring) - TBD

Browns

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) - TBD

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) - Cleared

Texans

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) - Out

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (ankle) - Questionable

While Jordan has yet to make a Fantasy impact, his absence is worth noting because the Texans released Pharaoh Brown, meaning O.J. Howard could be slated to get virtually all the targets at tight end.

We are still waiting on final confirmation but Jones is trending towards playing. Christian Kirk remains the unquestioned top option in the Jags offense but Jones could be a low-end flex in deep leagues in a positive matchup against Houston.

DFS Impact

If Howard is the only active tight end, he would be an extremely cheap punt option at $2,600 on DraftKings. Howard had two touchdowns in Week 1. It's possible he could see additional targets this week. If active, Jones is a solid low-value, high-upside play at only $4,100. Jones has had nine or more targets in two of his three games started this year.

Bears

RB David Montgomery (ankle) - Questionable

Vikings

Lions

Patriots

Seahawks

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) - TBD

Saints

QB Jameis Winston (back) - Doubtful

RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Questionable

WR Michael Thomas (foot) - Out

SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Questionable

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Questionable

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Out

WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) - Questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) - Questionable

OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable

CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Questionable

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee) - Cleared

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - TBD

Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Out

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) - Out

Buccaneaers

The Falcons will be without two of their biggest weapons on Sunday. There is no direct pivot from Pitts. Fantasy managers will need to hit the waivers for streaming options such as Tyler Conklin or Logan Thomas. While it's unlikely that Patterson's production will be matched, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will step in to significant roles. Allgeier will likely get the bulk of carries. With a tough matchup, expect Allgeier to perform as a low-end flex option. Huntley is only an option in very deep leagues.

The Bucs could have the full arsenal of receiving weapons, but Jones and Perriman are officially questionable after a week of limited practices.

DFS Impact

Although Kyle Pitts has yet to make a major impact from a Fantasy perspective, his absence does have a significant effect on the remainder of the team. Drake London stands to benefit the most from his absence and is priced at $5,900 on DraftKings. The Bucs are a huge favorite, making the running backs for Atlanta unappealing options in DFS. With Brate out, Cade Otton is an interesting value play at tight end.

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (toe) - Out

LB Bud Dupree (hip) - Out

SS Amani Hooker (concussion) - Out

Commanders

TE Logan Thomas (calf) - Questionable

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - Out

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) - TBD

49ers

DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD

Panthers

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) - Out

Eagles

RB Boston Scott (ribs) - Questionable

OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) - Doubtful

K Jake Elliott (ankle) - Out

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) - Out

Cardinals

Cowboys

WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) - Questionable

RB Tony Pollard (illness) - Questionable

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - Out

G Jason Peters (chest) - Doubtful

Rams

SS Taylor Rapp (ribs) - TBD



Bengals

TE Hayden Hurst (groin) - Questionable

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Questionable

Ravens

Raiders

Chiefs

K Harrison Butker (ankle) - TBD

