Fantasy Football Week 5: Ty Montgomery's injury leading to opportunity for Aaron Jones, while Chris Carson's could push Eddie Lacy into starting role
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives. Check out the latest before Week 5 kicks off
Quarterbacks take the spotlight heading into Week 5, as a pair of game-time decisions will have fantasy owners holding their breath until shortly before kickoff. The Green Bay Packers appear to have a pair of notable offensive players heading in opposite directions as well, and there is a notable return to action for a wideout out west as well. Without further ado, here's how the health of prominent fantasy pieces looks as of Sunday morning:
Quarterbacks
- The
Minnesota Vikings
'
Sam Bradford
will be a true game-time decision for Monday night's tilt versus the
Chicago Bears
, with the way his knee responds in pregame warmups serving as the ultimate determinant of his status. A return would bump up the fantasy fortunes of the likes of
Stefon Diggs
and
Adam Thielen
, who could be primed for a bit of extra work under any circumstance due to the season-ending knee injury to
Dalvin Cook
. Given the Monday night start time, Bradford is not worth the risk as a potential starter.
- The Oakland Raiders ' Derek Carr (back) seemed to defy his initial prognosis of a 2-to-6 week absence this week by jumping into practice Wednesday in limited fashion and repeating the feat Thursday and Friday. While early Sunday morning reports still have him likely to miss Sunday's tilt versus the Baltimore Ravens – leaving E.J. Manuel to man Oakland's passing attack – Carr could well be looking at a Week 6 return.
- The
Tennessee Titans
'
Marcus Mariota
(hamstring), while still officially a game-time decision versus the
Miami Dolphins
, is trending toward being out, according to early Sunday morning reports. His absence would lead to a start for 35-year-old
Matt Cassel
, who didn't inspire much confidence while going 4-for-10 for 21 yards and two interceptions in emergency duty last week. Mariota's absence would downgrade the prospects of the Titans' pass-catching corps, including tight end
Delanie Walker
, and could spell more eight-man fronts for backs
DeMarco Murray
and
Derrick Henry
. The backs should see more work with the passing game limited, however.
- The Indianapolis Colts ' Andrew Luck (shoulder) took an important step this week by working back into practice in limited fashion, putting in time during both Wednesday's and Friday's sessions. He reportedly remains a few weeks away from a return to the field, giving Jacoby Brissett the opportunity to continue running the show for the time being.
- Despite three limited practices this week, the
Carolina Panthers
'
Cam Newton
(shoulder) is not on the Panthers' final injury report heading into the Week 5 showdown against the
Detroit Lions
.
Running Backs
-
Ty Montgomery
is one of several players on Green Bay's MASH unit heading into the Week 5 showdown with the
Dallas Cowboys
, as his multiple cracked ribs have left him with a doubtful designation heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys. With Montgomery almost assuredly out,
Jamaal Williams
(knee), who was removed from the final injury report, and rookie
Aaron Jones
, who impressed in emergency duty in Week 4, will lead the Pack's ground attack. They'll take on a Cowboys defense that is surrendering 4.2 yards per carry and over seven receptions per game to running backs. Williams has been the primary backup so far, but Jones worked as the first-team running back at practice this week.
- The
Seattle Seahawks
' C.J. Prosise couldn't do anything beyond a limited practice this last week, and he's officially ruled out for Seattle's showdown with the
Los Angeles Rams
on Sunday. With
Chris Carson
already out for the season,
Thomas Rawls
, J.D. McKissic and
Eddie Lacy
will handle the ground work for the Seahawks, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday morning Lacy is being treated as the starter.
- The Dolphins'
Jay Ajayi
(knee) received a day off from practice Thursday, but was back in full capacity Friday and off the final injury report of the week. That schedule could be customary for Ajayi for the duration of the season so as to afford him a consistent day off closer to game day.
-
Wendell Smallwood
's (knee) was a non-participant at practice throughout the week, leaving a game-time decision for Sunday, with his status trending toward missing the contest. His likely absence means a substantial workload for
LeGarrette Blount
and
Corey Clement
, with a dose of
Kenjon Barner
likely sprinkled in.
- With Dalvin Cook (knee) on injured reserve,
Latavius Murray
and Jerrick McKinnon should see the overwhelming majority of the Vikings' backfield work going forward. McKinnon is working through an ankle injury himself and floundered to the tune of 3.4 yards per carry last season as a de facto lead back, but he'd have a chance to work in the change-of-pace role he's much more suited for as long as Murray stays healthy.
- The
New York Giants
'
Orleans Darkwa
(back) was back to a full practice by Thursday, putting him on target to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the
Los Angeles Chargers
. His return is particularly timely, considering that teammate
Paul Perkins
(ribs) has already been declared out for the same contest. A Wayne Gallman-Shane Vereen-Darkwa rushing attack appears to be in the cards for the Giants in Week 5 against a sieve-like Los Angeles run defense that's allowing 5.4 yards per carry on the season.
- The
New York Jets
'
Matt Forte
(knee/toe) is out of commission once again in Week 5, providing the dynamic duo of
Bilal Powell
and
Elijah McGuire
another opportunity to see plenty of work. However, the matchup against the
Cleveland Browns
on Sunday isn't as juicy as many might initially assume, as Cleveland is surrendering just 3.1 yards per carry on the season.
-
Ameer Abdullah
(ankle), who exited last Sunday's victory over the Vikings early in the fourth quarter, turned in a limited practice Wednesday, but full practices Thursday and Friday served to keep him off the Lions' final injury report heading into Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
- The Raiders'
DeAndre Washington
(hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens after limited showings in practice throughout the week.
Jalen Richard
would see a boost in snaps as the change-of-pace option behind
Marshawn Lynch
.
-
Carlos Hyde
(hip) was off the
San Francisco 49ers
' final injury report of the week after practicing in full on Friday, making him a full go against a Colts defense allowing a stingy 3.4 yards per carry. Rookie
Matt Breida
(ankle), who had a career-high 10 carries in Week 4, is also free of an injury designation after practicing in full Friday.
Wide Receivers
- The hellacious hit from the Bears'
Danny Trevathan
that gave
Davante Adams
a concussion (and earned Trevathan a suspension) in Week 4 prompted limited practice participation for Adams throughout the practice week. However, he cleared concussion protocol Saturday and is thus expected to suit up against the Cowboys in Week 5. Should there be any setbacks,
Geronimo Allison
would bump up a notch on the depth chart and would be an intriguing streaming play in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.
- The Seahawks'
Doug Baldwin
(groin) was off the Seahawks' final injury report and will play against the Rams.
- The Raiders have their starting wideout duo back, as both
Amari Cooper
(knee) and
Michael Crabtree
(chest) will play versus the Ravens. The likely absence of Derek Carr (back) does dampen their fantasy prospects to an extent, however.
- The
Arizona Cardinals
'
John Brown
turned in limited practices all week due to his quadriceps injury but his expected to play against the
Philadelphia Eagles
on Sunday. That would mirror Brown's path from last week, when he ended up suiting up versus the 49ers and notched three catches for 47 yards.
- The news is a bit more muddled on Brown's teammate J.J. Nelson (dental/hamstring), who was limited all week and is questionable to take the field.
- The finger that the Giants'
Odell Beckham
, Jr. had to have popped into place during last Sunday's loss to the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
prompted limited practices throughout the week, but he's a full go against the Chargers on Sunday.
- Beckham's position mate
Brandon Marshall
's toe ailment limited him to start the week, but he too will suit up after being left off the final injury report.
- Despite full practices all week, the Ravens'
Jeremy Maclin
(hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders but is expected to play.
- The Panthers'
Kelvin Benjamin
(knee) was limited Thursday and Friday but still off the final injury report for the week, making him a full go against the Lions.
- Benjamin's teammate
Curtis Samuel
(back) mirrors Benjamin's status.
- The
Cincinnati Bengals
'
Brandon LaFell
(knee) is also ready to go versus the
Buffalo Bills
after full sessions Thursday and Friday.
- Bengals rookie
John Ross
(knee) is out once again in Week 5.
- The Browns'
Kenny Britt
(knee) missed practice throughout the week and carries a doubtful designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Jets. His absence would mean increased opportunity to
Ricardo Louis
,
Rashard Higgins
and
Sammie Coates
(hamstring), who wasn't on the final injury report for the week.
- The Lions'
Kenny Golladay
(hamstring) is out once again in Week 5, leaving TJ Jones to handle third receiver duty against the Panthers.
- The
Jacksonville Jaguars
'
Marqise Lee
(ribs) is questionable after working back to a limited practice Friday following a pair of absences to start the week, although early Sunday reports indicate he's likely to play. If he's unable to suit up,
Allen Hurns
would see even more work, while
Keelan Cole
and
Arrelious Benn
would each bump up a notch on the depth chart in Jacksonville's pop-gun passing attack.
- The Chargers'
Tyrell Williams
raised some eyebrows late in the practice week after popping up on the injury report with a neck injury, but early Sunday reports have him suiting up against the Giants.
- The Rams'
Sammy Watkins
was back to full practice by Friday after an illness limited him earlier in the week and he's ready to roll against the Seahawks in Sunday.
-
Corey Davis
(hamstring) is ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
- The 49ers'
Marquise Goodwin
(concussion) is trending heavily toward playing against the Colts on Sunday, as per head coach Kyle Shanahan following Friday's limited practice. Any setbacks for the speedster would equate to a starting opportunity for Shanahan favorite
Aldrick Robinson
, who's displayed plenty of downfield prowess in his own right.
Tight Ends
- Despite a calf injury, Ben Watson is expected to suit up for the Ravens against the Raiders after returning to a full practice by Friday.
-
Jack Doyle
will miss the Colts' Week 5 tilt against the 49ers with his concussion.
Brandon Williams
, who's shown some downfield ability in logging three receptions for 59 yards on the season, will presumably take over at tight end Sunday.
- Delanie Walker also looks ready to roll for the Titans after practicing fully the last two days of the week despite a minor hamstring problem.
-
Tyler Eifert
remains out in Week 5 with knee and back injuries, while
Tyler Kroft
(knee/neck) was off the final injury report, leaving him in line to start against the Bills.
- The
Pittsburgh Steelers
'
Jesse James
(shoulder) is off the final Week 5 injury report after practicing in full Thursday and Friday.
- The Seahawks'
Jimmy Graham
(ankle) is also off the final injury report of the week and will suit up versus the Rams on Sunday.
Key Defensive Players
- The Panthers'
Thomas Davis
(knee) was off the Panthers' final injury report and will play against the Lions. However, teammate and standout safety
Kurt Coleman
(knee) is out.
- The Bills'
Ramon Humber
is out for multiple weeks with a thumb injury.
- The Cowboys'
Sean Lee
's status is once again in doubt after missing practice all week with his hamstring injury. He's officially questionable to face the Packers.
- Meanwhile, the Packers'
Joe Thomas
(ankle) is definitely out for Sunday's matchup. Teammate
Mike Daniels
is officially questionable with a hip injury.
-
Muhammad Wilkerson
is questionable for the Jets' tilt against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
-
Fletcher Cox
has been ruled out for the Eagles' contest against the Cardinals with a calf injury.
-
Earl Thomas
was back to full practice participation for the Seahawks as of Friday and is good to go versus the Rams.
- The Niners'
Eric Reid
is out for Sunday's tilt against the Colts with a knee injury.
- Ditto for the Titans' Jonathan Cyprien, who remains out against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury.
- The Browns'
Myles Garrett
(ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation and appears set to make his NFL debut against the Jets.
- The Giants'
Jason Pierre-Paul
(shoulder) and
Olivier Vernon
(ankle) are both questionable for Sunday's battle with the Chargers.
-
Jamie Collins
' concussion appears likely to keep him out of the Browns' Week 5 battle against the Colts.
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
Add a Comment