Justin Jefferson had to watch the end of one of Sunday's most exciting games from the sidelines, as he suffered hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 5's game against the Chiefs that he was unable to return from.

Jefferson had a frustrating game against the Chiefs, finishing with just three catches for 28 yards before suffering the injury. He went to cut while running a route and seemed to slip, ultimately grabbing at his hamstring at the end of the play. He came off the field for a key fourth down conversion attempt and was unable to return for the rest of the game, a tough outcome for one of the NFL's most dynamic players – and an obvious red flag for Fantasy players.

As of Sunday evening, we don't know the extent of the injury, but hamstrings are always tricky things. We just saw Cooper Kupp suffer a hamstring injury that cost him nearly four weeks, only to aggravate the injury as he tried to work his way, ultimately missing more than two months as a result. That doesn't mean Jefferson is going to suffer the same fate – it doesn't even mean he's necessarily going to miss any time.

But it wouldn't be a surprise, and we'll need to prepare for the possibility at this point. Unfortunately, the most obvious beneficiary of any Jefferson absence would be Jordan Addison, who is 96% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues, so you won't be able to go out and add him. However, Addison, the No. 23 pick in this year's NFL Draft, did step up with Jefferson held in check Sunday, catching six of nine passes thrown his way for 54 yards and a touchdown Sunday. He'll be in the WR2 discussion if Jefferson is out for Week 5.

KJ Osborn is less of a sure thing, but given the primo matchup against the Bears, he might actually be worth adding and streaming if Jefferson is out. He caught five of nine passes thrown his way for 49 yards Sunday, and would be in the WR4 range if Jefferson is out.

Hopefully, this injury ends up being a relatively minor one, but we probably won't know for at least a few days – and maybe not until Jefferson tries to practice this week. So, as of Sunday, we have to prepare for the worst.

And Jefferson's injury wasn't the only one Sunday. I wrote about Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury elsewhere, but here are a few other noteworthy injuries we'll be monitoring heading into Week 6:

James Conner (knee) – Conner was off to a solid start Sunday, rushing for 46 yards on his first six carries before the injury. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado had ascended the depth chart in recent weeks and was the only other running back to touch the ball for the Cardinals Sunday, running 10 times for 46 yards and a touchdown – he added a catch for 12 yards on three targets, too. Keaontay Ingram was inactive with a neck injury Sunday, so he could factor in if Conner has to miss some time in Week 6 against the Rams, though neither would be much more than a desperation start for Fantasy.

Travis Kelce (ankle) – Kelce shook the injury off – I'm not sorry – and ended up catching 10 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings, but it's still worth monitoring. He went down awkwardly without contact in the first half and went to the locker room, ultimately returning after halftime. Because of that, it doesn't seem too concerning, but given how prominent Kelce is, we'll note it here and move on.

Daniel Jones (neck) – Jones left Sunday's 31-16 loss to the Dolphins in the fourth quarter after getting hit from behind on a sack. He was ruled out shortly after going to the locker room with trainers, and he'll have an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the injury. For what it's worth, Jones did tell reporters after the game, "I feel fine," but if he can't play in Week 6 against the Bills, Tyrod Taylor would get the call. He'd be in the QB2 discussion for Fantasy but would be tough to trust given how this offense has looked this season.

Tank Dell (concussion) – Dell left Sunday's game in the second quarter, and it might be a little while before we see him. The Texans play in Week 6 against the Colts and then they've got a by in Week 7. Dell will go through the concussion protocol this week to try to be cleared, but there have been very few players cleared for the next week's game under the protocol this season, so don't be surprised if he can't go next week. I'd still try to stash Dell, who has flashed upside as a rookie, but you may be able to sneak him through waivers this week if you drop him. It's risky, though, because he definitely has must-start upside if he can get healthy.

Zay Jones (knee) – Jones made his return from a multi-week absence Sunday and scored a touchdown on his three catches, but couldn't finish the game. Hopefully, this ends up being just a minor scare, because Jones' role has been pretty healthy so far, with 18 targets in two and a half games. He's worth stashing on your bench if it's still just a short-term issue.