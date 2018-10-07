Fantasy Football Week 5 Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Lamar Miller could be sidelined

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The injury report seems to grow larger by week, as is usually the case over the course of the season. However, the news isn't all grim in Week 5, as two prominent running backs make their return, while the quarterbacks are as healthy as they've been all season. Without further ado, let's break down the medical report as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

For the first time this season, there are no starting quarterbacks sporting injury designations of any sort. Even the Packers' Aaron Rodgers has shed his, although his knee is presumably not close to 100 percent. Rodgers was a full participant in the last two practices of the week and appears to be moving around better in recent games.



RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Ravens' Hayden Hurst (foot) is officially questionable to make his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Browns after another week of limited practices. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's fully expected to play and even serve as the starting tight end.



The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) remains sidelined coming out of Carolina's bye week but according to early Sunday morning reports, there's hope he can return as soon as Week 6.



The Bills' Charles Clay (ankle) is questionable to face the Titans on Sunday, but he did wrap up the week with a full practice.



The Giants' Evan Engram (knee-MCL) is out against the Panthers again in Week 5.



The Lions' Michael Roberts (knee) is out again against the Packers in Week 5 after missing practice all week.



The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is out once again in Week 5 against the Bengals.



KICKERS

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein (groin) will still be out for several more weeks, with the just-signed Cairo Santos the latest candidate to replace him following the release of Sam Ficken earlier in the week.



KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) is questionable to face the Cardinals in Week 5 but will reportedly suit up quicker than expected, as per early Sunday morning reports.



The Ravens' Brandon Carr (knee) is questionable to face the Browns but finished the week with two full practices.



The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is out against the Broncos on Sunday



The Vikings' Trae Waynes (concussion) will not be available to face the Eagles in Week 5.



Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 5 against the Jaguars.



The Packers' Kentrell Brice (ankle) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.



The Bills' Micah Hyde (groin) is questionable to take on the Titans.



The Jets' Marcus Maye (ankle) is a 50/50 proposition to face the Broncos.



The Raiders' Karl Joseph (hamstring) will miss another game Sunday against the Chargers.



The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bengals. Fellow safety T.J. McDonald (foot) carries the same designation.



The Browns' Damarious Randall (heel) is questionable to face the Ravens after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.



The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) is out against the Bills after failing to practice all week.



The Lions' Tavon Wilson (back) is questionable to take on the Packers in a Week 5 division clash.



Defensive Linemen

Linebackers