Fantasy Football Week 5 Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Lamar Miller could be sidelined
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading into play Sunday.
The injury report seems to grow larger by week, as is usually the case over the course of the season. However, the news isn't all grim in Week 5, as two prominent running backs make their return, while the quarterbacks are as healthy as they've been all season. Without further ado, let's break down the medical report as of early Sunday morning:
QUARTERBACKS
- For the first time this season, there are no starting quarterbacks sporting injury designations of any sort. Even the Packers' Aaron Rodgers has shed his, although his knee is presumably not close to 100 percent. Rodgers was a full participant in the last two practices of the week and appears to be moving around better in recent games.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is out for Week 5 against the Chiefs and for an indefinite period of time according to reports. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant are set to handle the backfield work in a game in which the passing game might ultimately take center stage.
- The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's showdown against the Eagles, but as per late Saturday night reports, the team is not expecting him to play. Latavius Murray would once again get the starting call in Cook's place if the latter can't go.
- The Bengals' Giovani Bernard (knee-MCL) will miss Sunday's battle against the Dolphins. However, his absence coincides with the return of backfield mate Joe Mixon, who's coming back from his own knee injury and should be set for a large workload against Miami.
- Another prominent Week 5 return is that of the Falcons' Devonta Freeman, who is off the injury report and will suit up Sunday for the big cross-conference showdown against the Steelers.
- The Texans' Lamar Miller (chest) is questionable for a Sunday night battle against the Cowboys, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play after doing little in his three limited practices this week. Long-time backup Alfred Blue would get the starting nod if Miller can't go.
- The 49ers' Matt Breida (shoulder) is questionable to face the Cardinals on Sunday after three limited practices this week. As per late Saturday night reports, he's expected to play.
- The Steelers' Le'Veon Bell's holdout continues, but this past week's news that Bell will apparently report to the team during the Week 7 bye offers Fantasy owners who haven't yet given up on him a glimmer of hope. In the meantime, James Connor, who's cooled off after a spectacular opener versus the Browns, will continue to handle the majority of running back touches and has an appealing matchup in Week 5 against a Falcons team that's giving up the most receptions per game to running backs and the fifth-most Fantasy points to the position per game (23.00) overall.
- The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) is out for a fourth straight game against the Vikings in Week 5. Meanwhile, backfield mate Corey Clement (quadriceps) is officially listed questionable but failed to practice all week. Jay Ajayi and Wendell Smallwood appear set to continue carrying most of the load in the running game.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- A trio of hobbled Packers receivers each have different outlooks heading into Week 5 -- Randall Cobb (hamstring) will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Lions after not seeing the practice field all week. Meanwhile, teammate Davante Adams (calf) is listed as questionable but expected to play as per late Saturday night reports. Geronimo Allison (concussion, hamstring) is somewhere in between, but trending in the wrong direction, as he's yet to clear the league's protocol for head injuries and also apparently sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday's practice. He'll be a true game-time call.
- The Texans' Will Fuller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's night's interconference showdown with the in-state rival Cowboys, having practiced in limited fashion throughout the week. Fuller exited the Week 4 overtime win against the Colts with his injury, but teammate Keke Coutee made his presence felt in his NFL debut in an overtime thriller against the Colts last Sunday, generating an 11-109-1 line. However, Coutee is also questionable for Sunday's game after three limited practices this week, making this situation one to watch as the game's 8:20 pm EST kickoff nears. As per late Saturday night reports, both players are expected to play but will test themselves in pregame warmups before a final decision in made on each.
- The Redskins' Josh Doctson (heel) is questionable for a Monday night tilt against the Saints after failing to practice all week.
- The Saints' Ted Ginn, Jr. (knee) is already declared out for Monday night's game against the Redskins, which presumably will open up opportunity for Cameron Meredith and rookie TreQuan Smith behind target monster Michael Thomas.
- The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) is questionable to face off with the Cardinals on Sunday after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back) is questionable for a Week 5 battle against the 49ers, although he managed to wrap up the week with a pair of limited practices after missing Wednesday's session and is expected to play as per late Saturday night reports.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) practiced in limited fashion all week and is officially questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play barring any setbacks in pregame warmups.
- The Lions' Marvin Jones (ankle) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday but as per late Saturday night reports, he's expected to play.
- The Chargers' Travis Benjamin (foot) is out for Sunday's divisional battle with the Raiders after failing to practice all week. His absence should mean at least a slight uptick in opportunity for Mike Williams.
- The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Cowboys' Terrance Williams (foot) is now on season-ending injured reserve.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Ravens' Hayden Hurst (foot) is officially questionable to make his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Browns after another week of limited practices. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's fully expected to play and even serve as the starting tight end.
- The Panthers' Greg Olsen (foot) remains sidelined coming out of Carolina's bye week but according to early Sunday morning reports, there's hope he can return as soon as Week 6.
- The Bills' Charles Clay (ankle) is questionable to face the Titans on Sunday, but he did wrap up the week with a full practice.
- The Giants' Evan Engram (knee-MCL) is out against the Panthers again in Week 5.
- The Lions' Michael Roberts (knee) is out again against the Packers in Week 5 after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is out once again in Week 5 against the Bengals.
KICKERS
- The Rams' Greg Zuerlein (groin) will still be out for several more weeks, with the just-signed Cairo Santos the latest candidate to replace him following the release of Sam Ficken earlier in the week.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) is questionable to face the Cardinals in Week 5 but will reportedly suit up quicker than expected, as per early Sunday morning reports.
- The Ravens' Brandon Carr (knee) is questionable to face the Browns but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is out against the Broncos on Sunday
- The Vikings' Trae Waynes (concussion) will not be available to face the Eagles in Week 5.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 5 against the Jaguars.
- The Packers' Kentrell Brice (ankle) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.
- The Bills' Micah Hyde (groin) is questionable to take on the Titans.
- The Jets' Marcus Maye (ankle) is a 50/50 proposition to face the Broncos.
- The Raiders' Karl Joseph (hamstring) will miss another game Sunday against the Chargers.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bengals. Fellow safety T.J. McDonald (foot) carries the same designation.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (heel) is questionable to face the Ravens after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) is out against the Bills after failing to practice all week.
- The Lions' Tavon Wilson (back) is questionable to take on the Packers in a Week 5 division clash.
Defensive Linemen
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is out again in Week 5 against the Packers.
- The Cowboys' Maliek Collins (knee) will miss another game against the Texans on Sunday night.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) remains out in Week 5.
- The Falcons' Derrick Selby (groin) is out against the Steelers in Week 5 despite putting in three limited practices this week. Teammate Grady Jarrett (ankle) will also miss the contest.
- The Giants' Olivier Vernon (ankle) remains out in Week 5 against the Panthers.
- The Dolphins' Cameron Wake (knee) is out against the Bengals in Week 5.
- The Vikings' Everson Griffen (personal) remains away from the team.
- The Eagles' Haloti Ngota (calf) is questionable to face the Vikings in Week 5.
- The Cardinals are listing Markus Golden (knee), Corey Peters (elbow) and Robert Nkemdiche (foot) as questionable.
Linebackers
- The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) remains out in Week 5 against the Texans.
- The Steelers' Vince Williams (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's showdown with the Falcons.
- The Browns' Christian Kirksey (illness) is questionable against the Ravens. Meanwhile, teammate James Burgess (knee-MCL) is out.
- The Titans' Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Bills.
- The Chiefs' Dee Ford (groin) is questionable to face the Jaguars on Sunday.
- The Broncos' Todd Davis (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Browns.
- The Rams' Mark Barron (ankle) is questionable to make a Week 5 return against the Seahawks.
- The Texans' Brian Peters (ankle) is out against the Cowboys on Sunday night.
- The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (knee) remains out in Week 5.
- The Saints' Manti Te'o (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Redskins.
