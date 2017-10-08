Fantasy Football Week 5: Injury report packed full of big names, with Marcus Mariota, Wendell Smallwood likely to join Paul Perkins on sidelines in early games

Quarterbacks take the spotlight heading into Week 5, as a pair of game-time decisions will have fantasy owners holding their breath until shortly before kickoff. The Green Bay Packers appear to have a pair of notable offensive players heading in opposite directions as well, and there is a notable return to action for a wideout out west as well. Without further ado, here's how the health of prominent fantasy pieces looks as of Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Minnesota Vikings ' Sam Bradford will be a true game-time decision for Monday night's tilt versus the Chicago Bears , with the way his knee responds in pregame warmups serving as the ultimate determinant of his status. A return would bump up the fantasy fortunes of the likes of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen , who could be primed for a bit of extra work under any circumstance due to the season-ending knee injury to Dalvin Cook . Given the Monday night start time, Bradford is not worth the risk as a potential starter.



' (back) seemed to defy his initial prognosis of a 2-to-6 week absence this week by jumping into practice Wednesday in limited fashion and repeating the feat Thursday and Friday. While early Sunday morning reports still have him likely to miss Sunday's tilt versus the – leaving E.J. Manuel to man Oakland's passing attack – Carr could well be looking at a Week 6 return. The Tennessee Titans ' Marcus Mariota (hamstring), while still officially a game-time decision versus the Miami Dolphins , is trending toward being out, according to early Sunday morning reports. His absence would lead to a start for 35-year-old Matt Cassel , who didn't inspire much confidence while going 4-for-10 for 21 yards and two interceptions in emergency duty last week. Mariota's absence would downgrade the prospects of the Titans' pass-catching corps, including tight end Delanie Walker , and could spell more eight-man fronts for backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry . The backs should see more work with the passing game limited, however.



' (shoulder) took an important step this week by working back into practice in limited fashion, putting in time during both Wednesday's and Friday's sessions. He reportedly remains a few weeks away from a return to the field, giving the opportunity to continue running the show for the time being. Despite three limited practices this week, the Carolina Panthers ' Cam Newton (shoulder) is not on the Panthers' final injury report heading into the Week 5 showdown against the Detroit Lions .



Running Backs

The Seattle Seahawks ' C.J. Prosise couldn't do anything beyond a limited practice this last week, and he's officially ruled out for Seattle's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With Chris Carson already out for the season, Thomas Rawls , J.D. McKissic and Eddie Lacy will handle the ground work for the Seahawks, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday morning Lacy is being treated as the starter.



(knee) received a day off from practice Thursday, but was back in full capacity Friday and off the final injury report of the week. That schedule could be customary for Ajayi for the duration of the season so as to afford him a consistent day off closer to game day. Wendell Smallwood 's (knee) was a non-participant at practice throughout the week, leaving a game-time decision for Sunday, with his status trending toward missing the contest. His likely absence means a substantial workload for LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement , with a dose of Kenjon Barner likely sprinkled in.



and Jerrick McKinnon should see the overwhelming majority of the Vikings' backfield work going forward. McKinnon is working through an ankle injury himself and floundered to the tune of 3.4 yards per carry last season as a de facto lead back, but he'd have a chance to work in the change-of-pace role he's much more suited for as long as Murray stays healthy. The New York Giants ' Orleans Darkwa (back) was back to a full practice by Thursday, putting him on target to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers . His return is particularly timely, considering that teammate Paul Perkins (ribs) has already been declared out for the same contest. A Wayne Gallman-Shane Vereen-Darkwa rushing attack appears to be in the cards for the Giants in Week 5 against a sieve-like Los Angeles run defense that's allowing 5.4 yards per carry on the season.



(ankle), who exited last Sunday's victory over the Vikings early in the fourth quarter, turned in a limited practice Wednesday, but full practices Thursday and Friday served to keep him off the Lions' final injury report heading into Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. The Raiders' DeAndre Washington (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens after limited showings in practice throughout the week. Jalen Richard would see a boost in snaps as the change-of-pace option behind Marshawn Lynch .



Wide Receivers

The hellacious hit from the Bears' Danny Trevathan that gave Davante Adams a concussion (and earned Trevathan a suspension) in Week 4 prompted limited practice participation for Adams throughout the practice week. However, he cleared concussion protocol Saturday and is thus expected to suit up against the Cowboys in Week 5. Should there be any setbacks, Geronimo Allison would bump up a notch on the depth chart and would be an intriguing streaming play in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.



(groin) was off the Seahawks' final injury report and will play against the Rams. The Raiders have their starting wideout duo back, as both Amari Cooper (knee) and Michael Crabtree (chest) will play versus the Ravens. The likely absence of Derek Carr (back) does dampen their fantasy prospects to an extent, however.



The finger that the Giants' Odell Beckham , Jr. had to have popped into place during last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prompted limited practices throughout the week, but he's a full go against the Chargers on Sunday.



(hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders but is expected to play. The Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday but still off the final injury report for the week, making him a full go against the Lions.



(knee) is out once again in Week 5. The Browns' Kenny Britt (knee) missed practice throughout the week and carries a doubtful designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Jets. His absence would mean increased opportunity to Ricardo Louis , Rashard Higgins and Sammie Coates (hamstring), who wasn't on the final injury report for the week.



(hamstring) is out once again in Week 5, leaving TJ Jones to handle third receiver duty against the Panthers. The Jacksonville Jaguars ' Marqise Lee (ribs) is questionable after working back to a limited practice Friday following a pair of absences to start the week, although early Sunday reports indicate he's likely to play. If he's unable to suit up, Allen Hurns would see even more work, while Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn would each bump up a notch on the depth chart in Jacksonville's pop-gun passing attack.



raised some eyebrows late in the practice week after popping up on the injury report with a neck injury, but early Sunday reports have him suiting up against the Giants. The Rams' Sammy Watkins was back to full practice by Friday after an illness limited him earlier in the week and he's ready to roll against the Seahawks in Sunday.



(hamstring) is ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. The 49ers' Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is trending heavily toward playing against the Colts on Sunday, as per head coach Kyle Shanahan following Friday's limited practice. Any setbacks for the speedster would equate to a starting opportunity for Shanahan favorite Aldrick Robinson , who's displayed plenty of downfield prowess in his own right.



Tight Ends

Despite a calf injury, Ben Watson is expected to suit up for the Ravens against the Raiders after returning to a full practice by Friday.



Jack Doyle will miss the Colts' Week 5 tilt against the 49ers with his concussion. Brandon Williams , who's shown some downfield ability in logging three receptions for 59 yards on the season, will presumably take over at tight end Sunday.



Tyler Eifert remains out in Week 5 with knee and back injuries, while Tyler Kroft (knee/neck) was off the final injury report, leaving him in line to start against the Bills.



' (shoulder) is off the final Week 5 injury report after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) is also off the final injury report of the week and will suit up versus the Rams on Sunday.



Key Defensive Players