Fantasy Football Week 5 Injury Report: Sammy Watkins, T.Y. Hilton, JuJu Smith-Schuster questions

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Toe Adams has been ruled out for Sunday's conference showdown against the Cowboys. Adams suffered the injury in the Week 4 Thursday night loss to the Eagles, and despite the extra recovery time, he'll be unable to suit up. His absence bumps Marquez Valdes-Scantling up to the No. 1 spot on the wideout depth chart versus Dallas, while Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepard round the out the receiver corps. While all are slated for more opportunity than usual, the matchup versus a Cowboys defense allowing the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game (14.0) to wide receivers is less than ideal.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Toe Smith-Schuster is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Ravens after working back to a full practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions to start the week. Smith-Schuster reportedly stated he'd done only very minimal work Friday, however, and as per early Sunday morning reports, his availability will likely come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. Rookie Diontae Johnson and second-year man James Washington would spearhead the Steelers' receiving corps were Smith-Schuster to miss, while pass-catching backs James Conner and Jaylen Samuels would also likely see additional targets out of the backfield.

Tyreek Hill WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder Hill remains out in Week 5 against the Colts, although he worked back to three limited practices this past week.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Shoulder/hamstring Watkins is questionable after being downgraded to a limited participant Friday, when the hamstring injury apparently cropped up. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Watkins is expected to play, although pregame warmups might serve as the ultimate determinant of his status. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would serve as the top two wideout options for Patrick Mahomes if Watkins were to suffer a setback, with De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle backing them up.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Quadriceps Hilton is questionable for Sunday night's contest against the Chiefs, but he did manage to work back to a pair of limited practices to finish off the week. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Hilton is expected to play after missing the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, but final word will come when inactives are released early Sunday evening on the East Coast. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen) is ruled out for the game, so the likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers are set for some extra opportunity under any circumstance.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Chest/ribs Edelman is questionable to face the Washington Sunday after three limited practices this past week. Edelman sported the same designation heading into a Week 4 matchup versus the Bills and played on 60 of 63 snaps, so he's expected to suit up again Sunday. Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers would be Tom Brady's top three options at wideout were Edelman to unexpectedly miss.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle Kirk is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week, leaving Larry Fitzgerald as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray. Kirk had logged 37 looks through four games but only averaged 6.5 yards per target, so running back David Johnson would also be a very likely candidate to absorb some of those same short throws that Kirk often sees. Damiere Byrd is also questionable, so there could be plenty of work available for the likes of rookies KeeSean Johnson or Andy Isabella, with Trent Sherfield possibly stepping into the starting lineup.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Abdomen Jackson will remain out in Week 5 versus the Jets. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Back Williams is questionable for Sunday's Week 5 divisional battle against the Broncos but did work back up to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Gallup is questionable to face the Packers in Week 5, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play after a trio of limited practices this past week. If Gallup does suit up, he'll have missed just two games following a procedure to trim his meniscus following a Week 2 contest against the Redskins.

Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Foot Williams is questionable for Sunday's London matchup against the Bears despite having missed practice all week. His final status is likely to be determined pregame warmups, though Sunday morning reports indicate he is unlikely to play.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring McLaurin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after turning in three limited practices this week. McLaurin carried the same designation ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Giants and was ultimately held out of the contest, and the rookie was given a "50-50" chance to play by coach Jay Gruden following Friday's practice. Early Sunday reports indicate that there is optimism McLaurin will suit up and that he'll work out pregame, although even if he's able to go, he'll be facing a New England defense that's surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game (12.0) to wide receivers.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green will remain sidelined in Week 5 against the Cardinals and remained out of practice this past week.

John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Ross was placed on injured reserve this past week due to the sternoclavicular injury he suffered versus the Steelers. Ross is eligible to return later in the season, but in the interim, Tyler Boyd will be in line for even more targets, while Auden Tate, who'd already logged 16 looks over the last two games, temporarily moves into the No. 2 role. Tyler Eifert could well be in line for extra opportunities as well beginning with a premium Week 5 matchup against an Arizona defense that's allowed the receptions (32), receiving yards (431) and touchdowns (six) to tight ends through the first four weeks.

Antonio Callaway WR CLE Cleveland

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Status Suspension ended Callaway has completed his season-opening four-game suspension and is expected to be active against the 49ers on Monday night. Whether Callaway slots into a No. 3 or No. 4 role remains to be seen, but he is expected to serve as the punt and kickoff returner according to reports. Rashard Higgins (knee) is also listed as questionable, but practiced in full Saturday and is expected to play. He and Callaway figure to play behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry

Travis Benjamin WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #12

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Hip Benjamin is questionable to face the Broncos in Week 5 but did wrap up the week with a full practice. Benjamin's return would be particularly welcome after the Bolts had to place Dontrelle Inman (quadriceps) on injured reserve this past week. If Benjamin were to miss a second straight game, Geremy Davis would be in line for some extra opportunity.

J.J. Nelson WR OAK Oakland • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Nelson is questionable for the Week 5 matchup against the Bears and missed practice altogether Friday after turning in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Factoring in that Dwayne Harris (ankle) also carries a questionable designation, Oakland could be down to Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss as its top three wideouts of all three receivers sporting injury designations miss.

Taylor Gabriel WR CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats Injury Concussion Gabriel will remain out for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London after missing practice all week. Anthony Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top wideout Allen Robinson versus Oakland, as does second-year wideout Javon Wims, who posted a 4-56 line in Week 4 against the Vikings.

Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Stills is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he's unlikely to play. Keke Coutee, who flashed at times as the third receiver during his rookie 2018 campaign while battling hamstring issues of his own, would handle No. 3 duties for Houston against Atlanta should Stills miss.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thomas is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Late-week reports on Thomas' status were encouraging, although pregame warmups may serve as the final litmus test for the veteran receiver.