Fantasy Football Week 5 Injury Report: Sammy Watkins, T.Y. Hilton, JuJu Smith-Schuster questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping you up to date on the latest for everyone.
The medical outlook is gloomy once more ahead of Week 5, with several big names across each position set to sit out once again. The receivers make up the biggest group of walking wounded this week, with a couple of big names already ruled out and one heading for a possible game-time decision. With an avalanche of news to go over, let's jump right into the latest information you'll need for your Sunday morning lineup prep ahead of inactives:
Week 5 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Bills' Josh Allen cleared the concussion protocol Saturday and is now expected to play Sunday against the Titans. Matt Barkley, who completed nine of 16 passes for 127 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Patriots in relief of Allen last week, would get the call were Allen to unexpectedly suffer a setback.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky will not play in Sunday's international interconference showdown with the Raiders in London. Chase Daniel, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against the Vikings after Trubisky's exit in Week 4, will start versus Oakland. Daniel was also impressive over two interim starts late last season and will have a solid matchup against a Raiders defense surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points per game (23.50) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton will remain out in Week 5 against the Jaguars. Kyle Allen, who managed a 4:0 TD:INT over his first two games as a full-time starter but also lost three fumbles last week against the Texans, will be under center for Carolina against a Jacksonville defense that will once again be down Jalen Ramsey (back) and that's allowed 21.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
Case Keenum QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Keenum is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices, but Colt McCoy has already been named the starter against New England. McCoy will be logging his first game action since Dec. 3, 2018, when he suffered a broken leg versus the Eagles. Rookie Dwayne Haskins, who made his NFL debut Week 4 against the Giants and threw three interceptions, would serve as McCoy's backup if Keenum can't go and could potentially be a healthy scratch if Keenum is healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
The Saints' Drew Brees remains out for Week 5's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers. Teddy Bridgewater, who's led New Orleans to two wins in as many games as the starter, will continue to manage the offense against a Tampa defense allowing 20.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Darnold will not play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Eagles, leaving Luke Falk to make at least one more start for New York. Darnold did manage to log three limited practices this week while taking some first-team reps, but a Friday morning medical exam served to confirm he wasn't quite ready for return.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Barkley will be out once again in Week 5 against the Vikings, but he rather surprisingly managed to already work back to a limited practice by Friday. Barkley was originally given a 4-to-8-week recovery timetable after suffering his injury in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, yet it seems increasingly clear he'll ultimately beat that timeline. In the immediate future, it will be Wayne Gallman once again heading up Big Blue's backfield after gaining 118 total yards and scoring both a rushing and receiving touchdown as the lead back in Week 4 versus the Redskins, a much easier matchup than a Minnesota defense allowing a stingy 14.0 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mack is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but managed to work back to a full practice Friday. The in-game Week 4 injury limited Mack to 28 snaps against the Raiders, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to be a game-time call Sunday night. If he were to miss against Kansas City, it would be Nyheim Hines, Jonathan Williams and Jordan Wilkins handling the backfield responsibilities for Indianapolis, so make sure you have one of them on your roster if you plan on keeping Mack in your lineup. The late start means you should also put him in the flex spot if you can, so you have more flexibility if he is inactive.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Coleman is questionable for Monday night's game against the Browns after turning in three limited practices this past week. Coleman appears to have a chance of making his first appearance since suffering his injury Week 1, but he appears to be headed for a game-time decision. Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. will once again serve as San Francisco's running back options if Coleman can't go.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burkhead will not play in Sunday's game against the Redskins despite three limited practices this week. Sony Michel and James White figure to handle the majority of backfield work for New England against a porous Washington defense.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is questionable for Sunday night's Week 5 battle against the Colts, but he did manage to turn in full practices all week. Late-week reports also indicate coach Andy Reid stated Williams would play, which would presumably position him and LeSean McCoy as the top two options against the Colts. Meanwhile, Darrel Williams, who impressed in Damian's stead over the last two games, would likely slot back into a third-down/pass-catching role.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams will not play against the Cowboys in Week 5. His absence opens an opportunity for Dexter Williams, a rookie sixth-round pick who's expected to serve as Aaron Jones' primary backup versus Dallas. Tra Carson, who spent time with both Green Bay and the Bengals last season but has never logged an NFL carry, was promoted from the practice squad as well Saturday.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills' Devin Singletary is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week, with early Sunday morning reports indicating pregame workouts will determine whether or not he's ready to return Sunday. Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon would continue to head up the Buffalo backfield should Singletary miss.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. However, Jackson's role would likely be minimal even if he was healthy, considering Melvin Gordon has concluded his holdout.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Adams has been ruled out for Sunday's conference showdown against the Cowboys. Adams suffered the injury in the Week 4 Thursday night loss to the Eagles, and despite the extra recovery time, he'll be unable to suit up. His absence bumps Marquez Valdes-Scantling up to the No. 1 spot on the wideout depth chart versus Dallas, while Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepard round the out the receiver corps. While all are slated for more opportunity than usual, the matchup versus a Cowboys defense allowing the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game (14.0) to wide receivers is less than ideal.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Ravens after working back to a full practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions to start the week. Smith-Schuster reportedly stated he'd done only very minimal work Friday, however, and as per early Sunday morning reports, his availability will likely come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. Rookie Diontae Johnson and second-year man James Washington would spearhead the Steelers' receiving corps were Smith-Schuster to miss, while pass-catching backs James Conner and Jaylen Samuels would also likely see additional targets out of the backfield.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hill remains out in Week 5 against the Colts, although he worked back to three limited practices this past week.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watkins is questionable after being downgraded to a limited participant Friday, when the hamstring injury apparently cropped up. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Watkins is expected to play, although pregame warmups might serve as the ultimate determinant of his status. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would serve as the top two wideout options for Patrick Mahomes if Watkins were to suffer a setback, with De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle backing them up.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hilton is questionable for Sunday night's contest against the Chiefs, but he did manage to work back to a pair of limited practices to finish off the week. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Hilton is expected to play after missing the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, but final word will come when inactives are released early Sunday evening on the East Coast. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen) is ruled out for the game, so the likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers are set for some extra opportunity under any circumstance.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable to face the Washington Sunday after three limited practices this past week. Edelman sported the same designation heading into a Week 4 matchup versus the Bills and played on 60 of 63 snaps, so he's expected to suit up again Sunday. Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers would be Tom Brady's top three options at wideout were Edelman to unexpectedly miss.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week, leaving Larry Fitzgerald as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray. Kirk had logged 37 looks through four games but only averaged 6.5 yards per target, so running back David Johnson would also be a very likely candidate to absorb some of those same short throws that Kirk often sees. Damiere Byrd is also questionable, so there could be plenty of work available for the likes of rookies KeeSean Johnson or Andy Isabella, with Trent Sherfield possibly stepping into the starting lineup.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Jackson will remain out in Week 5 versus the Jets. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams is questionable for Sunday's Week 5 divisional battle against the Broncos but did work back up to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gallup is questionable to face the Packers in Week 5, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play after a trio of limited practices this past week. If Gallup does suit up, he'll have missed just two games following a procedure to trim his meniscus following a Week 2 contest against the Redskins.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Williams is questionable for Sunday's London matchup against the Bears despite having missed practice all week. His final status is likely to be determined pregame warmups, though Sunday morning reports indicate he is unlikely to play.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after turning in three limited practices this week. McLaurin carried the same designation ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Giants and was ultimately held out of the contest, and the rookie was given a "50-50" chance to play by coach Jay Gruden following Friday's practice. Early Sunday reports indicate that there is optimism McLaurin will suit up and that he'll work out pregame, although even if he's able to go, he'll be facing a New England defense that's surrendered the fewest Fantasy points per game (12.0) to wide receivers.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green will remain sidelined in Week 5 against the Cardinals and remained out of practice this past week.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ross was placed on injured reserve this past week due to the sternoclavicular injury he suffered versus the Steelers. Ross is eligible to return later in the season, but in the interim, Tyler Boyd will be in line for even more targets, while Auden Tate, who'd already logged 16 looks over the last two games, temporarily moves into the No. 2 role. Tyler Eifert could well be in line for extra opportunities as well beginning with a premium Week 5 matchup against an Arizona defense that's allowed the receptions (32), receiving yards (431) and touchdowns (six) to tight ends through the first four weeks.
CLE Cleveland
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Callaway has completed his season-opening four-game suspension and is expected to be active against the 49ers on Monday night. Whether Callaway slots into a No. 3 or No. 4 role remains to be seen, but he is expected to serve as the punt and kickoff returner according to reports. Rashard Higgins (knee) is also listed as questionable, but practiced in full Saturday and is expected to play. He and Callaway figure to play behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry
LAC L.A. Chargers • #12
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Benjamin is questionable to face the Broncos in Week 5 but did wrap up the week with a full practice. Benjamin's return would be particularly welcome after the Bolts had to place Dontrelle Inman (quadriceps) on injured reserve this past week. If Benjamin were to miss a second straight game, Geremy Davis would be in line for some extra opportunity.
J.J. Nelson WR
OAK Oakland • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Nelson is questionable for the Week 5 matchup against the Bears and missed practice altogether Friday after turning in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Factoring in that Dwayne Harris (ankle) also carries a questionable designation, Oakland could be down to Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss as its top three wideouts of all three receivers sporting injury designations miss.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gabriel will remain out for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London after missing practice all week. Anthony Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top wideout Allen Robinson versus Oakland, as does second-year wideout Javon Wims, who posted a 4-56 line in Week 4 against the Vikings.
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Stills is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, and early Sunday morning reports indicate he's unlikely to play. Keke Coutee, who flashed at times as the third receiver during his rookie 2018 campaign while battling hamstring issues of his own, would handle No. 3 duties for Houston against Atlanta should Stills miss.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Late-week reports on Thomas' status were encouraging, although pregame warmups may serve as the final litmus test for the veteran receiver.
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Perriman will not play in Week 5 against the Saints. While technically the No. 3 receiver according to depth chart slotting, Perriman has secured just three of 12 targets for 16 yards on the season. Therefore, his absence doesn't figure to impact Tampa's offense much, although it will afford Bobo Wilson and rookie Scotty Miller the opportunity to split up the third receiver reps according to a report earlier this week.
Jordan Reed TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Reed and Vernon Davis (concussion) will both be out for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Patriots. Their absences leave Jeremy Sprinkle, who has just nine career catches, in an unenviable matchup versus New England's top-ranked defense.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henry remains out for Sunday's Week 5 contest versus the Broncos, while veteran backup Virgil Green (groin) is questionable but worked up to a full practice Friday. Veterans Lance Kendricks and Stephen Anderson serve as the two fully healthy tight end options for Los Angeles at the moment.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
McDonald is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens after working back to a full practice Friday. Recent trade acquisition Nick Vannett will be available to once again serve as the top tight end if McDonald misses.
Tyler Kroft TE
BUF Buffalo • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kroft will not play in Week 5 against the Titans after once again missing practice all week. Rookie third-round pick Dawson Knox will continue to helm the tight end corps for Buffalo.
Josh Oliver TE
JAC Jacksonville • #89
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Oliver will not play in Week 5 against the Panthers despite putting in three limited practices this past week. James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim will continue to helm a non-descript tight end group for Jacksonville.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Badgley is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Broncos after reportedly suffering a setback and subsequently missing practice all week. Despite not yet officially ruled out, Badgley is fully expected to miss the contest against Denver; the signing this past week of Chase McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie from Illinois who generated a 74.6 percent success rate on field goals and connected on all 78 of his extra-point tries in three college seasons, lends even more credence to that notion.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Panthers. Although the mercurial star has raised some suspicion about his injury status given that it's overshadowed by his ongoing trade demand, he does appear to be experiencing legitimate discomfort and reports indicate he's slated to see a specialist this coming week.
- The Redskins' Josh Norman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Patriots, but he did progress all the way back to full participant for Friday's practice.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are once again saddled with questionable designations heading into Monday night's interconference clash with the 49ers. Despite the questionable tags, reports indicate that both players are trending toward not playing, a notion heavily supported by the fact neither practiced at all this week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) has been declared out once for the Week 5 divisional clash against the Steelers.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after another full week of missed practices.
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (elbow) is out for Sunday's game versus the Giants after finishing the week with two missed practices.
- The Eagles' Ronald Darby (hamstring) will not play Sunday versus the Jets after missing practice all week, and the same holds true for Avonte Maddox (concussion). The news is better for the duo's position mate Sidney Jones (hamstring), who is expected to play after three limited practices this week.
- The Falcons' Damontae Kazee (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with two missed practices.
- The Packers' Kevin King (groin) is questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after going from limited participation Thursday to a missed session Friday.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (groin) is out for the Week 5 tilt against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Browns' Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's Week 5 game against the 49ers but managed to work back to a full practice Saturday.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (knee) will remain out versus the Chiefs on Sunday night as he continues to recover from a recent procedure to trim the meniscus in his knee. Fellow safety Clayton Geathers (concussion) will also miss the contest, putting Indianapolis in a precarious position on the back end of their defense versus the high-octane Kansas City offense.
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (heel) will not play Sunday against the Redskins after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Texans' Tashaun Gipson (wrist) is questionable for the Week 5 game against the Falcons but did manage to practice in full all week.
- The Panthers' Eric Reid (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 5 battle against the Jaguars but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two practices of the week.
- The Broncos' Kareem Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Chargers but did work back up to a full practice by Friday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Packers' Montravius Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's conference showdown against the Cowboys but did practice in limited fashion all week.
- The Cardinals' Zach Allen (neck) will not play in Week 5 against the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Clelin Ferrell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bears in London after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's interconference battle against the Browns but was able to get back to limited participation Saturday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Chargers' Melvin Ingram (hamstring) is questionable to face the Broncos on Sunday after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Chiefs' Alex Okafor (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts after three limited practices this week.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Raiders in London but did manage to work back to a limited session Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. However, teammate Bilal Nichols (hand) remains out for a third straight game.
- The Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford (hip) sports a questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Packers and finished the week with two limited practices. As per Friday reports, Crawford will be on a snap count if he does play. Meanwhile, fellow tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) is also questionable after three limited practices this week.
- The Eagles' Tim Jernigan (foot) remains out in Week 5.
- The Panthers' Gerald McCoy (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars and concerningly finished the week with two missed practices after logging full participation Wednesday.
- The Ravens' Brandon Williams (knee) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday but managed to progress from a missed practice Wednesday to full participation Friday.
- The Jets' Quinnen Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Eagles after logging three limited practices this week.
Linebackers
- The Colts' Darius Leonard (concussion) remains out in Week 5 against the Chiefs and has yet to return to practice. Meanwhile, position mate Anthony Walker (shoulder), who's been filling in for Leonard at weak-side linebacker, is questionable but still turned in a full practice Friday.
- The Cardinals' Terrell Suggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two missed practices.
- The Titans' Cameron Wake (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Oren Burks (pectoral) is questionable to make his season debut Week 5 against the Cowboys after three limited practices this week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) remains doubtful for Sunday's interconference battle against the Eagles due to the groin injury he suffered in the season opener.
- The Panthers' Brian Burns (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars but did finish the week with a full practice.
- The Giants' Alec Ogletree (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 matchup versus the Vikings. Teammate Lorenzo Carter (neck) is questionable after three limited practices.
- The Chargers' Thomas Davis (groin) is questionable for the Week 5 matchup versus the Broncos after three limited practices this week.
- The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Redskins after three limited practices this week.
- The Broncos' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is questionable to face the Chargers in Week 5 despite missing practice all week.
- The Steelers' Vince Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North battle against the Ravens but did practice in full all week.
