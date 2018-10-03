Fantasy Football Week 5: Injury status updates for Thursday Night Football, plus news you missed Tuesday

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle both look like they'll miss Thursday's game.

Optimism surrounding Andrew Luck sure didn't last very long. He'll now go into Foxborough with Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal as his top three receivers. You should feel confident starting Eric Ebron, as he's likely to get double-digit targets, but it's really tough to start Luck in anything other than a two-QB league. The Patriots defense also becomes a top-12 option.

If you're really desperate at receiver (and missed Dede Westbrook and Keke Coutee on waivers) Grant is my favorite Colts receiver this week. He's seen slightly more targets than Rogers and been more productive with those targets. Pascal is an interesting deep-league option. In Week 4 he turned ten targets into six catches for 56 yards and a score.

Rob Gronkowski missed practice.

NFL Network's Mike Girdardi sounded optimistic when talking about Rob Gronkowski's ankle but this is definitely something to monitor. Gronkowski was questionable going into Week 4 and then left that game with an ankle injury. With the short week and the Colts' lack of offensive weapons it wouldn't be that surprising if the Patriots decided to rest Gronkowski. Especially since they get Julian Edelman back this week.

Edelman would be the biggest beneficiary if Gronkowski can't go. He's been a monster in PPR when the star tight end has missed time. It would also likely be a boost for James White, who is already a consensus top-20 running back.

In other news from around the NFL:

