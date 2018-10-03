Fantasy Football Week 5: Injury status updates for Thursday Night Football, plus news you missed Tuesday
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates and everything you missed on Tuesday.
T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle both look like they'll miss Thursday's game.
Optimism surrounding Andrew Luck sure didn't last very long. He'll now go into Foxborough with Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal as his top three receivers. You should feel confident starting Eric Ebron, as he's likely to get double-digit targets, but it's really tough to start Luck in anything other than a two-QB league. The Patriots defense also becomes a top-12 option.
If you're really desperate at receiver (and missed Dede Westbrook and Keke Coutee on waivers) Grant is my favorite Colts receiver this week. He's seen slightly more targets than Rogers and been more productive with those targets. Pascal is an interesting deep-league option. In Week 4 he turned ten targets into six catches for 56 yards and a score.
Rob Gronkowski missed practice.
NFL Network's Mike Girdardi sounded optimistic when talking about Rob Gronkowski's ankle but this is definitely something to monitor. Gronkowski was questionable going into Week 4 and then left that game with an ankle injury. With the short week and the Colts' lack of offensive weapons it wouldn't be that surprising if the Patriots decided to rest Gronkowski. Especially since they get Julian Edelman back this week.
Edelman would be the biggest beneficiary if Gronkowski can't go. He's been a monster in PPR when the star tight end has missed time. It would also likely be a boost for James White, who is already a consensus top-20 running back.
In other news from around the NFL:
- Marlon Mack is trending in the right direction ... The team signed Jonathan Williams and they're getting Robert Turbin back from suspension, so this could turn into a very crowded running back room in a hurry. Nyheim Hines was a star in PPR last week and should be in a great position with Hilton out, but if Mack plays that makes this situation far less predictable.
- Sean Lee is not expected to return in Week 5 ... The presence of Leighton Vander Esch helped this Cowboys defense cope without Lee in Week 4 but they still gave up nearly five yards per carry to the Lions. This is a boost to Lamar Miller and Deshaun Watson.
- Sean Payton says they'll "figure out the balance" between Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram ... This will be one of the most interesting things to watch in Week 5. I expect Ingram to split carries pretty evenly with Kamara and maybe take a few targets as well. Both running backs are must-starts in all formats.
- The Rams signed Cairo Santos ... They'd seen enough from Sam Ficken, and Greg Zuerlein isn't ready yet. Santos isn't an awful streaming option this week at Seattle.
