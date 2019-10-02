Fantasy Football Week 5: Injury updates on Saquon Barkley, T.Y. Hilton, Tyreek Hill, and more

Wednesday has been a busy day for injury news around the NFL, and happily, much of it was good news. Though John Ross was placed on I.R. Wednesday afternoon — Ben Gretch covered the impact of that for Fantasy players here — many other big names showed significant progress in their returns from injury. Starting with the biggest name currently on the sidelines …

Saquon Barkley was at practice

Despite being given a 4-6-week timetable, Barkley was in uniform on the practice field Wednesday, just over a week after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Barkley was officially unable to participate in practice but did some stretching and light drills off to the side, and Giants coach Pat Shurmur pointedly did not rule Barkley out for Week 5 vs. the Vikings.

Barkley almost certainly won't play this week, of course, but ESPN's Jordan Raanan did report Barkley is aiming for Week 6. When a reporter told Shurmur some expected Barkley to miss eight weeks, the coach said, "Not my doctors." Whatever the timetable ends up being — and with the Giants playing Thursday night in Week 6 at New England, that could be too optimistic, too — it really does seem like Barkley will be back sooner than later, and beating that initial timetable looks more likely at this point.

Wayne Gallman (who was limited at practice Wednesday with a neck issue, though that doesn't sound serious at this point) may only have a game or two left of Fantasy relevance, so this truly might be the perfect time to try to trade him. If Barkley's timetable starts to become more clear, there won't be any incentive to trade for Gallman, so sending out some offers this afternoon before the news spreads might be your best hope.

T.Y. Hilton not practicing

Hilton, who missed Week 4 with a quad injury, hasn't made enough progress to get back on the practice field yet, and it sounds like the Colts may ultimately play it safe with their star receiver's recovery. In fact, coach Frank Reich implied the fact that the team has a bye in Week 6 after this week's game against the Chiefs could play into their considerations with Hilton. If he sits out another game, that will give Hilton close to four full weeks between injury and his next action. That would be disappointing for those of us hoping to have Hilton — who has 20 catches for 195 yards and four touchdowns in three games this season — back. But, it's better that he return at full strength than play hobbled and either struggle or suffer a setback.

Marlon Mack was also not at practice Wednesday, as he deals with an ankle injury. Mack also sat out last Wednesday's practice (along with Thursday's) before ultimately playing through a calf injury, but that doesn't mean we'll see the same this week. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are worth adding if you didn't already snag them during Tuesday's waiver run, and Hines could see plenty of work in a game where the Colts figure to be chasing points early. Hines would be worth using as a low-end starter in PPR leagues, while Wilkins is more of a flex option if Mack sits out.

Tyreek Hill, Damien Williams returned to practice

Part of why the Colts could be chasing points is the Chiefs could have two of their key offensive weapons back. Hill and Williams took part in practice for the first time since suffering their injuries — Week 1 for Hill, Week 2 for Williams. That doesn't necessarily mean both will play in Week 3, but it's the most promising sign we've seen. IF Williams does return, he should to take on Darrel Williams' role, which has come out to 17 carries and nine targets over the last two games. Hill, on the other hand, figures to return to his spot at the top of the passing game hierarchy alongside Travis Kelce, with Mecole Hardman likely to return to a limited role. You'll start Hill as soon as he is activated, while LeSean McCoy's emergence makes Damien Williams more of a borderline No. 2 RB for Fantasy.

Michael Gallup returned to practice

The timetable for Gallup's return from a minor knee surgery after Week 2 was 2-4 weeks, so this isn't necessarily a shock. Gallup is expected to play Week 5 against the Packers, barring a setback. Gallup was enjoying a strong start to the season, with 13 catches on 15 targets for 226 yards in two games in the Cowboys' revamped passing attack. He looked like a must-start Fantasy option, but you might want to give him until Week 6 against the Jets to start him even if he does return Sunday, as the Cowboys will be without starting left tackle Tyron Smith facing a strong Packers secondary.

Sam Darnold is back at practice

It's not often you find yourself worrying about spleen swelling when thinking about Fantasy Football, but that is part of the question for Darnold as he works his way back from a bout of mono. Darnold was back at practice Wednesday but has yet to be cleared for contact. As of Tuesday, Darnold hadn't been able to lift weights or participate in any football drills, and it's not clear whether he ended up losing any weight as a result of the illness. He could return in Week 5, but that is by no means a guarantee. You won't want to start him against the Eagles either way, though his return would undoubtedly mean better things for Le'Veon Bell, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

Christian Kirk unlikely to play

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, Kirk is unlikely to play this week, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. Kirk will be limited in practice, however, and it doesn't sound like the ankle will be a multiple-week issue. Damiere Byrd, who had played more than 90% of the team's snaps through the first three games but had just 96 yards on 12 catches, also seems unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury after missing Week 4.

Andy Isabella saw his first real playing time on offense in Week 4, and could be a bigger part of the team's three- and four-wide receiver sets this week. He isn't someone I would run out and grab outside of deeper leagues, but it will be interesting to see what Isabella can do in a larger role. Isabella ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine and had 102 catches for 1,698 yards as a senior at UMass. He could provide the Cardinals with a deep passing game option they have been sorely missing so far.

Tyrell Williams dealing with another injury

Williams has been one of the better surprises of the Fantasy season to date, hauling in 17 of 24 passes thrown his way for 216 yards and four touchdowns, but he's pretty banged up heading into the Raiders' Week 5 matchup with the Bears in London. Williams had a hip pointer he played through the last few weeks and missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury. Even if he does play, he might be a sneaky sit candidate with a tough matchup on the way.

Allen, recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 4, will take part in individual drills Wednesday, a good sign for his chances of returning this week. He is in Step 4 of the league's Return-to-Participation protocol, per ESPN. He will still need to be cleared through the protocol to return, which could come later in the week, but Allen could be a tough player to trust in Week 5 against a Titans team allowing the fourth-fewest points per game so far.

Singletary is also looking to get back to action this week, after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, so will still need to improve in the next few days to get back. Singletary played a significant role in his NFL debut, logging 68% of the team's snaps, and remains worth stashing, even if you may not want to start him this week if he does return.