Fantasy Football Week 5: Is it time to grab Cowboys backups Alfred Morris or Darren McFadden in case Ezekiel Elliott suspension is upheld?

What, you thought the Ezekiel Elliott situation was finished? pic.twitter.com/u1MBwFTFw8 — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) September 14, 2017

Here we are again, with Fantasy owners struggling with questions about what to do about Ezekiel Elliott. We thought we were in the clear when his request for an injunction against his suspension was granted on Sept. 8, though even then we warned that his legal battle wasn't over.

Still, by the time Elliott was granted that injunction, it seemed like the issue was mostly behind us, at least for 2017. Tom Brady, for instance, was able to play while his legal battle wound on in 2015, and Elliott's victory seemed to be a sign that, at least for this season. But the NFL just isn't ready to let this fight go.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard oral arguments from the NFL and NFLPA Monday, but has yet to issue a decision as of Wednesday afternoon. The NFL is seeking a stay of the injunction that has kept his suspension from being served. A decision could come at any point, and while I don't want to speculate about what the potential outcome might be – I'm not a lawyer, I don't play one on TV, and I haven't stayed at a Holiday Inn Express in the last year – but it is time to start thinking about contingency plans.

If you have Elliott, you're obviously hoping to see his side win out again, but it's also out of your hands. You can't just sit around waiting for a decision to come down. (I mean, you can, but you don't want to be a negligent Fantasy owner.) So, what should you do?

Obviously, there's no replacing Elliott, for either the Cowboys or your Fantasy team. But if he has to miss time, the Cowboys are going to have to try, likely with some combination of Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden. A lot of Fantasy players are asking which player needs to be added in case Elliott ends up suspended, but the answer is, we just don't know.

We can make educated guesses, and the best one possible right now is to assume that Morris will be Elliott's primary backup. He has been active for every game so far, and led the team in rushing in the preseason with 158 yards and 5.3 per carry. McFadden also averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry in the preseason, but has been inactive for every game so far this season. If you have to pick one, Morris' status as the primary backup for Elliot to date has to give him the lead.

But even that isn't necessarily assured. The Cowboys might simply prefer Morris' skill set as a true backup, or they might believe keeping McFadden healthy as a contingency plan is the best plan of action. McFadden is notoriously brittle – he most recently broke his elbow during the 2016 offseason – and keeping him under wraps as a "break glass in case of emergency" option to replace Elliott isn't the craziest idea in the world. Especially since McFadden rushed for 1,089 yards and added 328 receiving yards as the team's primary back in 2015.

That is why identifying one replacement for Elliott is so tough. In all likelihood, the Cowboys are going to have Morris and McFadden split time, and with neither possessing Elliott's game-changing ability. A timeshare here could leave both without much stand-alone value, and that leaves Elliott owners in a tough predicament. You could try to get ahead of the suspension and trade him, but you run the risk of selling him at a relative discount, only for the court to rule in his favor. Other owners in your league know about his potential suspension, too.

It's a tough situation to have hanging over your team, and there is no satisfactory answer for how to approach it. If you don't want to take the risk of trading him, make sure you have one of Morris (17 percent owned) or McFadden (27 percent), and just hope for the best. There just isn't an obvious better answer here, unfortunately.