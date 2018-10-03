Fantasy Football Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet for Non-PPR Leagues
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup and rated every player for Week 5 in non-PPR leagues.
The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.
The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
Colts at Patriots
|Andrew Luck
|(7.7)
|Tom Brady
|(8.4)
|Nyheim Hines
|(6.2)
|James White
|(7.8)
|Jordan Wilkins
|(3.8)
|Sony Michel
|(8.2)
|Chester Rogers
|(5.5)
|Julian Edelman
|(7.1)
|Ryan Grant
|(4.8)
|Josh Gordon
|(6.7)
|Zach Pascal
|(3.1)
|Phillip Dorsett
|(4.5)
|Eric Ebron
|(8.2)
|Chris Hogan
|(3.5)
|Colts DST
|(2.1)
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|(3.3)
|
|
|Rob Gronkowski
|(9.2)
|
|
|Patriots DST
|(6.9)
Titans at Bills
|Marcus Mariota
|(6.6)
|Josh Allen
|(3.8)
|Dion Lewis
|(6.9)
|LeSean McCoy
|(6.0)
|Derrick Henry
|(6.7)
|Zay Jones
|(4.1)
|Corey Davis
|(7.0)
|Charles Clay
|(4.9)
|Taywan Taylor
|(5.3)
|Bills DST
|(5.5)
|Titans DST
|(7.5)
|
|
Falcons at Steelers
|Matt Ryan
|(9.3)
|Ben Roethlisberger
|(9.2)
|Tevin Coleman
|(7.5)
|James Conner
|(8.3)
|Devonta Freeman
|(7.2)
|Antonio Brown
|(9.6)
|Ito Smith
|(4.5)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|(9.4)
|Julio Jones
|(9.0)
|Ryan Switzer
|(2.1)
|Calvin Ridley
|(8.6)
|Vance McDonald
|(7.3)
|Mohamed Sanu
|(3.7)
|Steelers DST
|(3.5)
|Austin Hooper
|(6.0)
|
|
|Falcons DST
|(2.5)
|
|
Broncos at Jets
|Case Keenum
|(4.4)
|Sam Darnold
|(4.6)
|Royce Freeman
|(6.4)
|Isaiah Crowell
|(6.5)
|Phillip Lindsay
|(6.3)
|Bilal Powell
|(5.7)
|Emmanuel Sanders
|(8.5)
|Quincy Enunwa
|(5.1)
|Demaryius Thomas
|(5.6)
|Jets DST
|(6.1)
|Courtland Sutton
|(3.4)
|
|
|Jeff Heuerman
|(5.8)
|
|
|Broncos DST
|(7.3)
|
|
Jaguars at Chiefs
|Blake Bortles
|(7.9)
|Patrick Mahomes
|(8.5)
|T.J. Yeldon
|(8.4)
|Kareem Hunt
|(8.0)
|Dede Westbrook
|(6.9)
|Tyreek Hill
|(8.9)
|Keelan Cole
|(6.0)
|Chris Conley
|(2.7)
|Donte Moncrief
|(5.8)
|Travis Kelce
|(9.3)
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|(6.8)
|Chiefs DST
|(4.3)
|Jaguars DST
|(6.5)
|
|
Packers at Lions
|Aaron Rodgers
|(8.2)
|Matthew Stafford
|(8.3)
|Aaron Jones
|(7.9)
|Kerryon Johnson
|(7.7)
|Ty Montgomery
|(4.9)
|Theo Riddick
|(4.7)
|Jamaal Williams
|(4.6)
|Golden Tate
|(8.2)
|Davante Adams
|(9.5)
|Kenny Golladay
|(8.4)
|Jimmy Graham
|(8.1)
|Marvin Jones
|(6.5)
|Packers DST
|(3.9)
|Lions DST
|(3.7)
Ravens at Browns
|Joe Flacco
|(7.5)
|Baker Mayfield
|(4.0)
|Javorius Allen
|(6.6)
|Carlos Hyde
|(7.3)
|Alex Collins
|(5.4)
|Duke Johnson
|(4.0)
|John Brown
|(7.6)
|Jarvis Landry
|(7.4)
|Michael Crabtree
|(5.7)
|Rashard Higgins
|(2.5)
|Willie Snead
|(5.4)
|Antonio Callaway
|(3.6)
|Maxx Williams
|(3.8)
|David Njoku
|(6.6)
|Ravens DST
|(7.1)
|Browns DST
|(4.1)
Giants at Panthers
|Eli Manning
|(5.6)
|
|
|Saquon Barkley
|(9.1)
|Cam Newton
|(9.5)
|Odell Beckham
|(8.8)
|Christian McCaffrey
|(9.4)
|Sterling Shepard
|(7.7)
|Devin Funchess
|(7.5)
|Rhett Ellison
|(3.6)
|DJ Moore
|(4.6)
|Giants DST
|(2.3)
|Panthers DST
|(7.9)
Dolphins at Bengals
|Ryan Tannehill
|(6.2)
|
|
|Kenyan Drake
|(5.0)
|Andy Dalton
|(7.8)
|Frank Gore
|(4.8)
|Giovani Bernard
|(8.8)
|Kenny Stills
|(6.8)
|A.J. Green
|(9.9)
|Jakeem Grant
|(3.8)
|Tyler Boyd
|(7.3)
|Albert Wilson
|(3.2)
|John Ross
|(4.9)
|Danny Amendola
|(2.3)
|Bengals DST
|(6.7)
|Mike Gesicki
|(5.6)
|
|
|Dolphins DST
|(5.3)
|
|
Raiders at Chargers
|Derek Carr
|(7.4)
|
|
|Marshawn Lynch
|(8.5)
|Philip Rivers
|(9.1)
|Jalen Richard
|
|Melvin Gordon
|(9.7)
|Amari Cooper
|(8.0)
|Austin Ekeler
|(7.4)
|Jordy Nelson
|(7.2)
|Keenan Allen
|(8.3)
|Martavis Bryant
|(2.8)
|Mike Williams
|(6.4)
|Jared Cook
|(7.8)
|Tyrell Williams
|(2.9)
|Raiders DST
|(2.9)
|Antonio Gates
|(4.8)
|
|
|Chargers DST
|(4.7)
Cardinals at 49ers
|Josh Rosen
|(6.0)
|
|
|David Johnson
|(9.2)
|C.J. Beathard
|(4.2)
|Larry Fitzgerald
|(5.0)
|Matt Breida
|(8.1)
|Christian Kirk
|(4.4)
|Alfred Morris
|(5.6)
|Chad Williams
|(3.0)
|Marquise Goodwin
|(5.2)
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|(7.1)
|Pierre Garcon
|(4.2)
|Cardinals DST
|(5.7)
|Kendrick Bourne
|(2.6)
|
|
|George Kittle
|(7.0)
|
|
|49ers DST
|(3.3)
Vikings at Eagles
|Kirk Cousins
|(8.8)
|
|
|Dalvin Cook
|(7.1)
|Carson Wentz
|(6.9)
|Latavius Murray
|(4.4)
|Jay Ajayi
|(7.0)
|Adam Thielen
|(9.2)
|Wendell Smallwood
|(4.3)
|Stefon Diggs
|(9.1)
|Alshon Jeffery
|(7.9)
|Laquon Treadwell
|(2.4)
|Nelson Agholor
|(5.9)
|Kyle Rudolph
|(7.9)
|Zach Ertz
|(8.8)
|Vikings DST
|(6.3)
|Eagles DST
|(4.5)
Rams at Seahawks
|Jared Goff
|(8.9)
|
|
|Todd Gurley
|(9.8)
|Russell Wilson
|(7.0)
|Brandin Cooks
|(9.3)
|Chris Carson
|(5.8)
|Robert Woods
|(8.1)
|Tyler Lockett
|(6.6)
|Cooper Kupp
|(7.8)
|Doug Baldwin
|(6.3)
|Rams DST
|(7.7)
|Seahawks DST
|(2.7)
Cowboys at Texans
|Dak Prescott
|(6.4)
|
|
|Ezekiel Elliott
|(9.6)
|Deshaun Watson
|(9.0)
|Cole Beasley
|(4.7)
|Lamar Miller
|(6.1)
|Geoff Swaim
|(7.2)
|Alfred Blue
|(3.7)
|Cowboys DST
|(5.9)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|(9.7)
|
|
|Will Fuller
|(8.7)
|
|
|Keke Coutee
|(6.1)
|
|
|Texans DST
|(4.9)
Redskins at Saints
|Alex Smith
|(6.8)
|
|
|Chris Thompson
|(7.6)
|Drew Brees
|(9.6)
|Adrian Peterson
|(6.8)
|Alvin Kamara
|(9.5)
|Jamison Crowder
|(4.0)
|Mark Ingram
|(8.7)
|Paul Richardson
|(3.9)
|Michael Thomas
|(9.8)
|Jordan Reed
|(8.4)
|Ted Ginn
|(6.2)
|Redskins DST
|(3.1)
|Benjamin Watson
|(5.4)
|
|
|Saints DST
|(5.1)
