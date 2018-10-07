Fantasy Football Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings for PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Colts at Patriots

Andrew Luck (7.7) Tom Brady (8.8) Nyheim Hines (6.7) James White (7.5) Jordan Wilkins (3.8) Sony Michel (7.7) Chester Rogers (6.3) Julian Edelman (7.4) Ryan Grant (5.05) Josh Gordon (4.8) Zach Pascal (4.3) Phillip Dorsett (3.9) Eric Ebron (8.0) Chris Hogan (5.0) Colts DST (2.1) Cordarrelle Patterson (2.5)



Rob Gronkowski (9.2)



Patriots DST (6.9)

Titans at Bills

Marcus Mariota (6.8) Josh Allen (3.8) Dion Lewis (7.25) LeSean McCoy (5.6) Derrick Henry (5.7) Zay Jones (2.4) Corey Davis (6.9) Charles Clay (5.5) Taywan Taylor (5.15) Bills DST (5.5) Titans DST (7.5)





Falcons at Steelers

Matt Ryan (9.3) Ben Roethlisberger (9.2) Tevin Coleman (6.9) James Conner (7.55) Devonta Freeman (6.1) Antonio Brown (9.8) Julio Jones (9.2) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.4) Calvin Ridley (7.7) Ryan Switzer (4.0) Mohamed Sanu (5.55) Vance McDonald (7.5) Austin Hooper (6.3) Steelers DST (3.5) Falcons DST (2.5)





Broncos at Jets

Case Keenum (4.4) Sam Darnold (4.6) Royce Freeman (6.3) Isaiah Crowell (6.4) Phillip Lindsay (5.8) Bilal Powell (5.9) Emmanuel Sanders (8.2) Quincy Enunwa (5.4) Demaryius Thomas (5.6) Jets DST (6.1) Courtland Sutton (4.4)



Jeff Heuerman (5.6)



Broncos DST (7.3)





Jaguars at Chiefs

Blake Bortles (7.9) Patrick Mahomes (8.6) T.J. Yeldon (8.8) Kareem Hunt (7.35) Dede Westbrook (6.8) Tyreek Hill (8.7) Keelan Cole (5.65) Chris Conley (3.2) Donte Moncrief (5.5) Travis Kelce (9.5) Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5.8) Chiefs DST (4.3) Jaguars DST (6.5)





Packers at Lions

Aaron Rodgers (8.2) Matthew Stafford (8.3) Aaron Jones (7.3) Kerryon Johnson (7.0) Ty Montgomery (6.0) Theo Riddick (4.7) Jamaal Williams (4.0) Golden Tate (8.6) Davante Adams (8.4) Kenny Golladay (8.1) Marques Valdes-Scantling (4.2) Marvin Jones (6.6) Jimmy Graham (7.9) Lions DST (3.7) Packers DST (3.9)





Ravens at Browns

Joe Flacco (7.4) Baker Mayfield (4.0) Javorius Allen (6.2) Carlos Hyde (6.6) Alex Collins (5.3) Duke Johnson (4.6) John Brown (7.25) Jarvis Landry (7.3) Michael Crabtree (6.5) Rashard Higgins (3.0) Willie Snead (5.3) Antonio Callaway (4.6) Maxx Williams (4.2) David Njoku (7.0) Nick Boyle (4.0) Browns DST (4.1) Ravens DST (7.1)





Giants at Panthers

Eli Manning (5.6) Cam Newton (8.9) Saquon Barkley (9.2) Christian McCaffrey (9.4) Odell Beckham (8.8) Devin Funchess (7.1) Sterling Shepard (7.9) DJ Moore (3.85) Rhett Ellison (4.3) Panthers DST (7.9) Giants DST (2.3)





Dolphins at Bengals

Ryan Tannehill (6.2) Andy Dalton (7.6) Kenyan Drake (5.0) Joe Mixon (9.0) Frank Gore (4.2) Mark Walton (1.5) Kenny Stills (6.1) A.J. Green (9.1) Jakeem Grant (3.8) Tyler Boyd (7.6) Albert Wilson (3.5) John Ross (3.7) Danny Amendola (2.3) Bengals DST (6.7) Mike Gesicki (5.1)



Dolphins DST (5.3)





Raiders at Chargers

Derek Carr (7.5) Philip Rivers (8.5) Marshawn Lynch (7.9) Melvin Gordon (9.8) Jalen Richard (4.5) Austin Ekeler (7.2) Amari Cooper (7.5) Keenan Allen (8.5) Jordy Nelson (7.0) Mike Williams (5.9) Martavis Bryant (2.6) Tyrell Williams (3.3) Jared Cook (8.4) Antonio Gates (5.0) Raiders DST (2.9) Chargers DST (4.7)

Cardinals at 49ers

Josh Rosen (6.0) C.J. Beathard (4.2) David Johnson (9.1) Matt Breida (7.6) Larry Fitzgerald (5.1) Alfred Morris (5.2) Christian Kirk (4.5) Marquise Goodwin (4.75) Chad Williams (3.4) Pierre Garcon (4.1) Ricky Seals-Jones (7.1) Kendrick Bourne (2.9) Cardinals DST (5.7) George Kittle (7.3)



49ers DST (3.3)

Vikings at Eagles

Kirk Cousins (9.1) Carson Wentz (7.1) Dalvin Cook (5.6) Jay Ajayi (6.8) Latavius Murray (4.8) Wendell Smallwood (4.9) Adam Thielen (9.5) Alshon Jeffery (7.2) Stefon Diggs (9.3) Nelson Agholor (6.0) Laquon Treadwell (3.1) Zach Ertz (9.4) Kyle Rudolph (8.1) Eagles DST (4.5) Vikings DST (6.3)





Rams at Seahawks

Jared Goff (8.7) Russell Wilson (7.3) Todd Gurley (9.7) Mike Davis (5.4) Brandin Cooks (9.0) Chris Carson (5.1) Robert Woods (8.3) Tyler Lockett (6.7) Cooper Kupp (8.0) Doug Baldwin (6.4) Rams DST (7.7) Seahawks DST (2.7)

Cowboys at Texans

Dak Prescott (6.4) Deshaun Watson (9.0) Ezekiel Elliott (9.5) Lamar Miller (5.5) Cole Beasley (4.7) Alfred Blue (3.7) Michael Gallup (3.6) DeAndre Hopkins (9.6) Geoff Swaim (7.4) Will Fuller (7.8) Cowboys DST (5.9) Keke Coutee (5.7)



Texans DST (4.9)

Redskins at Saints

Alex Smith (7.0) Drew Brees (9.4) Chris Thompson (7.8) Alvin Kamara (9.6) Adrian Peterson (7.1) Mark Ingram (7.65) Jamison Crowder (5.8) Michael Thomas (9.7) Paul Richardson (4.9) Ted Ginn (5.2) Jordan Reed (8.2) Benjamin Watson (5.9) Redskins DST (3.1) Saints DST (5.1)

