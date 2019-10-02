Fantasy Football Week 5 News & Notes: John Ross injury impact, Golden Tate returning

John Ross suffered a shoulder injury in the Bengals' Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers and is expected to miss as much as a month.

It's an obviously disappointing result for a guy who has dealt with injury issues throughout his collegiate and professional career, and was just starting to hit his stride at the NFL level in Year 3. In shallow redraft leagues, Ross is probably droppable, but his early-season production and heavy usage in the Bengals' three-wide sets does make him worth stashing in deeper formats.

The injury comes right before what would have been a dream matchup with the Cardinals, and there is now plenty of room for the Bengals' other pass-catchers to step up. Auden Tate is a popular name, but it's worth noting that while he's been productive over the past two weeks, he's already been playing a full snap share in the 11 personnel heavy scheme Zac Taylor brought to Cincinnati. He's a solid streaming option, but the biggest playing time beneficiary to Ross's injury will be whichever receiver takes over as the third wide receiver, likely either UDFA Damion Willis or perhaps veteran Alex Erickson.

I do think Tate is a reasonable Week 5 option but also see scenarios where Tyler Boyd dominates targets or Tyler Eifert continues the trend of tight ends crushing against the Cardinals. It's also a great bounce-back spot for Joe Mixon, who has had a lot of trouble getting things going behind Cincinnati's banged up offensive line. All of these Bengals are in play in Week 5, but while they all make sense in various formats, it's not a lock all will be productive in an offense that has really stumbled in recent weeks.

Here are the rest of the news and notes on what is a slow news week: