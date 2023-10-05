chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet on the site shortly.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Washington Commanders
Thu, Oct 5 at 8:15 pm ET •
WAS -6, O/U 44.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.8Sam Howell6.4
Khalil Herbert5.9Brian Robinson Jr.7.6
Roschon Johnson2.9Antonio Gibson3.9
D.J. Moore7.9Terry McLaurin6.8
Darnell Mooney3.7Jahan Dotson5.4
Cole Kmet5.4Curtis Samuel2.6
Bears DST 3.1Logan Thomas3.8


Commanders DST 8.4
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 8 at 9:30 am ET •
BUF -5.5, O/U 48.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.6Josh Allen9.7
Travis Etienne7.2James Cook7.1
Tank Bigsby3.7Latavius Murray5.0
Christian Kirk6.9Stefon Diggs9.6
Calvin Ridley7.4Gabe Davis6.6
Jamal Agnew2.5Dalton Kincaid5.0
Evan Engram7.3Dawson Knox3.1
Jaguars DST 3.3Bills DST 7.9
Houston Texans
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1.5, O/U 41.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud6.3Desmond Ridder1.8
Dameon Pierce6.1Bijan Robinson9.1
Nico Collins7.0Tyler Allgeier4.4
Nathaniel Dell6.1Drake London5.1
Texans DST 5.1Kyle Pitts5.7


Jonnu Smith5.1


Falcons DST 4.7
Carolina Panthers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -10, O/U 44
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young2.6Jared Goff6.7
Miles Sanders5.7David Montgomery8.9
Chuba Hubbard4.6Jahmyr Gibbs5.8
Adam Thielen6.5Amon-Ra St. Brown8.3
D.J. Chark3.0Josh Reynolds4.6
Terrace Marshall Jr.2.3Jameson Williams3.9
Panthers DST 2.5Sam LaPorta7.4


Lions DST 9.5
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +2, O/U 43
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.3Anthony Richardson8.0
Derrick Henry7.5Jonathan Taylor6.3
Tyjae Spears2.7Zack Moss5.6
DeAndre Hopkins6.4Michael Pittman5.8
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.7Alec Pierce1.8
Titans DST 4.9Colts DST 5.3
New York Giants
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -11, O/U 48.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.0Tua Tagovailoa9.0
Matt Breida5.5De'Von Achane8.6
Wan'Dale Robinson2.4Raheem Mostert6.5
Darren Waller6.7Tyreek Hill9.9
Giants DST 1.3Jaylen Waddle7.5


Braxton Berrios2.7


Dolphins DST 7.8
New Orleans Saints
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -1, O/U 40
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr4.8Mac Jones1.9
Alvin Kamara6.9Rhamondre Stevenson6.2
Chris Olave8.2Kendrick Bourne2.0
Michael Thomas4.2DeVante Parker1.9
Rashid Shaheed4.4Hunter Henry4.9
Saints DST 9.1Patriots DST 6.1
Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +4, O/U 38
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.7Kenny Pickett1.7
Gus Edwards5.4Najee Harris6.0
Justice Hill4.8Jaylen Warren3.0
Zay Flowers6.0George Pickens5.7
Nelson Agholor2.2Calvin Austin III2.9
Mark Andrews8.8Steelers DST 6.3
Ravens DST 9.2

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 44.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow5.8Joshua Dobbs6.5
Joe Mixon6.7James Conner7.4
Ja'Marr Chase7.3Marquise Brown7.2
Tyler Boyd4.8Michael Wilson5.2
Trenton Irwin2.1Zach Ertz5.8
Bengals DST 4.3Cardinals DST 5.7
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +4.5, O/U 50.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.9Matthew Stafford6.1
D'Andre Swift7.9Kyren Williams7.3
Kenneth Gainwell4.5Cooper Kupp7.6
A.J. Brown8.8Puka Nacua6.3
DeVonta Smith7.8Tutu Atwell5.0
Dallas Goedert5.3Tyler Higbee5.5
Eagles DST 8.5Rams DST 2.6
New York Jets
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -2, O/U 43
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson5.7Russell Wilson7.6
Breece Hall6.8Jaleel McLaughlin6.4
Garrett Wilson7.1Samaje Perine4.7
Allen Lazard4.5Jerry Jeudy5.5
Tyler Conklin4.2Courtland Sutton5.6
Jets DST 5.5Marvin Mims4.3


Broncos DST 4.2
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN +4, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.5Kirk Cousins8.1
Isiah Pacheco7.0Alexander Mattison6.6
Jerick McKinnon4.9Cam Akers3.1
Skyy Moore3.3Justin Jefferson9.8
Kadarius Toney3.6Jordan Addison5.9
Rashee Rice3.5K.J. Osborn3.4
Marquez Valdes-Scantling2.8T.J. Hockenson8.1
Travis Kelce8.9Vikings DST 3.4
Chiefs DST 7.2

Dallas Cowboys
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 8 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 45
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott5.4Brock Purdy6.2
Tony Pollard7.7Christian McCaffrey9.6
CeeDee Lamb8.4Brandon Aiyuk8.0
Michael Gallup4.9Deebo Samuel7.7
Jake Ferguson6.4George Kittle6.5
Cowboys DST 7.149ers DST 8.2
Green Bay Packers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Oct 9 at 8:15 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 44.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.3Jimmy Garoppolo4.6
Aaron Jones7.8Josh Jacobs9.0
Romeo Doubs6.7Davante Adams8.9
Christian Watson6.2Jakobi Meyers5.3
Jayden Reed3.8Raiders DST 4.5
Packers DST 7.0