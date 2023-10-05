chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Washington Commanders
Thu, Oct 5 at 8:15 pm ET •
WAS -6, O/U 44.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.8Sam Howell6.4
Khalil Herbert5.7Brian Robinson Jr.7.6
Roschon Johnson3.4Antonio Gibson3.8
D.J. Moore8.3Terry McLaurin7.0
Darnell Mooney3.9Jahan Dotson5.3
Cole Kmet5.7Curtis Samuel4.7
Bears DST 3.1Logan Thomas3.5


Commanders DST 8.4
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 8 at 9:30 am ET •
BUF -5.5, O/U 48.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.6Josh Allen9.7
Travis Etienne7.2James Cook7.5
Tank Bigsby3.6Latavius Murray4.6
Christian Kirk7.5Stefon Diggs9.7
Calvin Ridley7.4Gabe Davis6.7
Jamal Agnew3.1Dalton Kincaid4.7
Evan Engram7.8Dawson Knox2.8
Jaguars DST 3.3Bills DST 7.9
Houston Texans
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1.5, O/U 41.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud6.3Desmond Ridder1.8
Dameon Pierce6.3Bijan Robinson9.2
Nico Collins7.6Tyler Allgeier4.5
Nathaniel Dell6.3Drake London5.4
Dalton Schultz3.3Kyle Pitts5.5
Texans DST 5.1Jonnu Smith4.5


Falcons DST 4.7
Carolina Panthers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -10, O/U 44
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young2.6Jared Goff6.7
Miles Sanders5.8David Montgomery8.9
Chuba Hubbard4.9Jahmyr Gibbs6.0
Adam Thielen7.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.0
D.J. Chark3.8Josh Reynolds5.0
Terrace Marshall Jr.3.6Jameson Williams4.2
Panthers DST 2.5Sam LaPorta7.9


Lions DST 9.5
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +2, O/U 43
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.3Anthony Richardson8.0
Derrick Henry7.4Jonathan Taylor6.5
Tyjae Spears3.5Zack Moss5.2
DeAndre Hopkins7.3Michael Pittman7.2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.4Josh Downs3.5
Titans DST 4.9Alec Pierce2.4


Colts DST 5.3
New York Giants
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -11, O/U 48.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.0Tua Tagovailoa9.0
Matt Breida5.6De'Von Achane8.8
Wan'Dale Robinson4.0Raheem Mostert6.7
Darren Waller6.8Tyreek Hill10.0
Giants DST 1.3Jaylen Waddle7.9


Braxton Berrios2.7


Dolphins DST 7.8
New Orleans Saints
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -1, O/U 40
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr4.8Mac Jones1.9
Alvin Kamara7.3Rhamondre Stevenson6.4
Chris Olave8.6Kendrick Bourne3.0
Michael Thomas5.6DeVante Parker2.5
Rashid Shaheed4.5Hunter Henry4.8
Saints DST 9.1Patriots DST 6.1
Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +4, O/U 38
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.7Kenny Pickett1.7
Gus Edwards5.5Najee Harris6.2
Justice Hill5.3Jaylen Warren5.0
Zay Flowers6.1George Pickens5.8
Nelson Agholor2.8Calvin Austin III3.4
Mark Andrews9.1Allen Robinson2.9
Ravens DST 9.2Steelers DST 6.3
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 44.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow5.8Joshua Dobbs6.5
Joe Mixon7.1James Conner8.2
Ja'Marr Chase8.2Marquise Brown7.7
Tyler Boyd5.1Michael Wilson5.7
Trenton Irwin2.6Zach Ertz6.2
Bengals DST 4.3Cardinals DST 5.7
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +4.5, O/U 50.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.9Matthew Stafford6.1
D'Andre Swift8.0Kyren Williams7.8
Kenneth Gainwell4.8Cooper Kupp8.4
A.J. Brown8.9Puka Nacua6.9
DeVonta Smith8.5Tutu Atwell5.2
Dallas Goedert6.0Tyler Higbee4.4
Eagles DST 8.5Rams DST 2.6
New York Jets
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -2, O/U 43
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson5.7Russell Wilson7.6
Breece Hall6.9Jaleel McLaughlin6.6
Garrett Wilson7.1Samaje Perine5.1
Allen Lazard4.9Jerry Jeudy6.2
Tyler Conklin4.0Courtland Sutton6.0
Jets DST 5.5Marvin Mims4.6


Broncos DST 4.2
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 8 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN +4, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.5Kirk Cousins8.1
Isiah Pacheco7.0Alexander Mattison6.8
Jerick McKinnon5.4Cam Akers3.9
Skyy Moore4.3Justin Jefferson9.9
Kadarius Toney4.1Jordan Addison5.9
Rashee Rice3.3K.J. Osborn3.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.2T.J. Hockenson8.6
Travis Kelce9.3Vikings DST 3.4
Chiefs DST 7.2

Dallas Cowboys
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 8 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 45
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott5.4Brock Purdy6.2
Tony Pollard8.1Christian McCaffrey9.9
CeeDee Lamb8.7Brandon Aiyuk8.1
Michael Gallup5.5Deebo Samuel8.0
Jake Ferguson6.1George Kittle6.7
Cowboys DST 7.149ers DST 8.2
Green Bay Packers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Oct 9 at 8:15 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 44.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.3Jimmy Garoppolo4.6
Aaron Jones7.9Josh Jacobs9.1
Romeo Doubs6.8Davante Adams9.2
Christian Watson6.5Jakobi Meyers6.6
Jayden Reed4.8Raiders DST 4.5
Packers DST 7.0