What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 6.8 Sam Howell 6.4 Khalil Herbert 5.7 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.6 Roschon Johnson 3.4 Antonio Gibson 3.8 D.J. Moore 8.3 Terry McLaurin 7.0 Darnell Mooney 3.9 Jahan Dotson 5.3 Cole Kmet 5.7 Curtis Samuel 4.7 Bears DST 3.1 Logan Thomas 3.5



Commanders DST 8.4

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 6.6 Josh Allen 9.7 Travis Etienne 7.2 James Cook 7.5 Tank Bigsby 3.6 Latavius Murray 4.6 Christian Kirk 7.5 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Calvin Ridley 7.4 Gabe Davis 6.7 Jamal Agnew 3.1 Dalton Kincaid 4.7 Evan Engram 7.8 Dawson Knox 2.8 Jaguars DST 3.3 Bills DST 7.9

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 6.3 Desmond Ridder 1.8 Dameon Pierce 6.3 Bijan Robinson 9.2 Nico Collins 7.6 Tyler Allgeier 4.5 Nathaniel Dell 6.3 Drake London 5.4 Dalton Schultz 3.3 Kyle Pitts 5.5 Texans DST 5.1 Jonnu Smith 4.5



Falcons DST 4.7

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 2.6 Jared Goff 6.7 Miles Sanders 5.8 David Montgomery 8.9 Chuba Hubbard 4.9 Jahmyr Gibbs 6.0 Adam Thielen 7.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.0 D.J. Chark 3.8 Josh Reynolds 5.0 Terrace Marshall Jr. 3.6 Jameson Williams 4.2 Panthers DST 2.5 Sam LaPorta 7.9



Lions DST 9.5

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 5.3 Anthony Richardson 8.0 Derrick Henry 7.4 Jonathan Taylor 6.5 Tyjae Spears 3.5 Zack Moss 5.2 DeAndre Hopkins 7.3 Michael Pittman 7.2 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4.4 Josh Downs 3.5 Titans DST 4.9 Alec Pierce 2.4



Colts DST 5.3

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 5.0 Tua Tagovailoa 9.0 Matt Breida 5.6 De'Von Achane 8.8 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.0 Raheem Mostert 6.7 Darren Waller 6.8 Tyreek Hill 10.0 Giants DST 1.3 Jaylen Waddle 7.9



Braxton Berrios 2.7



Dolphins DST 7.8

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 4.8 Mac Jones 1.9 Alvin Kamara 7.3 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.4 Chris Olave 8.6 Kendrick Bourne 3.0 Michael Thomas 5.6 DeVante Parker 2.5 Rashid Shaheed 4.5 Hunter Henry 4.8 Saints DST 9.1 Patriots DST 6.1

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 8.7 Kenny Pickett 1.7 Gus Edwards 5.5 Najee Harris 6.2 Justice Hill 5.3 Jaylen Warren 5.0 Zay Flowers 6.1 George Pickens 5.8 Nelson Agholor 2.8 Calvin Austin III 3.4 Mark Andrews 9.1 Allen Robinson 2.9 Ravens DST 9.2 Steelers DST 6.3

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 5.8 Joshua Dobbs 6.5 Joe Mixon 7.1 James Conner 8.2 Ja'Marr Chase 8.2 Marquise Brown 7.7 Tyler Boyd 5.1 Michael Wilson 5.7 Trenton Irwin 2.6 Zach Ertz 6.2 Bengals DST 4.3 Cardinals DST 5.7

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 8.9 Matthew Stafford 6.1 D'Andre Swift 8.0 Kyren Williams 7.8 Kenneth Gainwell 4.8 Cooper Kupp 8.4 A.J. Brown 8.9 Puka Nacua 6.9 DeVonta Smith 8.5 Tutu Atwell 5.2 Dallas Goedert 6.0 Tyler Higbee 4.4 Eagles DST 8.5 Rams DST 2.6

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Zach Wilson 5.7 Russell Wilson 7.6 Breece Hall 6.9 Jaleel McLaughlin 6.6 Garrett Wilson 7.1 Samaje Perine 5.1 Allen Lazard 4.9 Jerry Jeudy 6.2 Tyler Conklin 4.0 Courtland Sutton 6.0 Jets DST 5.5 Marvin Mims 4.6



Broncos DST 4.2

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.5 Kirk Cousins 8.1 Isiah Pacheco 7.0 Alexander Mattison 6.8 Jerick McKinnon 5.4 Cam Akers 3.9 Skyy Moore 4.3 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Kadarius Toney 4.1 Jordan Addison 5.9 Rashee Rice 3.3 K.J. Osborn 3.7 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3.2 T.J. Hockenson 8.6 Travis Kelce 9.3 Vikings DST 3.4 Chiefs DST 7.2





Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 5.4 Brock Purdy 6.2 Tony Pollard 8.1 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 CeeDee Lamb 8.7 Brandon Aiyuk 8.1 Michael Gallup 5.5 Deebo Samuel 8.0 Jake Ferguson 6.1 George Kittle 6.7 Cowboys DST 7.1 49ers DST 8.2

