Fantasy Football Week 5: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle (3-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Jared Goff (6.5) Russell Wilson (8.5) Todd Gurley (7.0) Chris Carson (8.2) Cooper Kupp (9.0) Rashaad Penny (5.0) Brandin Cooks (8.7) Tyler Lockett (8.2) Robert Woods (7.6) D.K. Metcalf (5.0) Rams DST (5.0) Will Dissly (7.0)



Seahawks DST (5.9)

Jacksonville (2-2) at Carolina (2-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -3.5

Gardner Minshew (5.5) Kyle Allen (3.7) Leonard Fournette (8.0) Christian McCaffrey (9.5) D.J. Chark (6.9) Curtis Samuel (6.1) Dede Westbrook (5.1) D.J. Moore (6.0) Jaguars DST (6.4) Greg Olsen (6.9)



Panthers DST (5.7)

New England (4-0) at Washington (0-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -15.5

Tom Brady (8.4) Dwayne Haskins (1.4) James White (6.6) Chris Thompson (6.5) Sony Michel (5.9) Adrian Peterson (2.9) Rex Burkhead (4.3) Paul Richardson (4.0) Julian Edelman (8.0) Redskins DST (2.8) Josh Gordon (6.4)



Phillip Dorsett (4.5)



Patriots DST (9.7)





Buffalo (3-1) at Tennessee (2-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Matt Barkley (2.1) Marcus Mariota (3.8) Devin Singletary (5.1) Derrick Henry (7.2) Frank Gore (4.7) Corey Davis (4.4) John Brown (5.7) A.J. Brown (3.7) Cole Beasley (4.8) Adam Humphries (3.4) Dawson Knox (4.5) Delanie Walker (6.6) Bills DST (7.4) Titans DST (8.8)

Baltimore (2-2) at Pittsburgh (1-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Lamar Jackson (9.3) Mason Rudolph (3.5) Mark Ingram (7.3) James Conner (7.7) Marquise Brown (6.2) Jaylen Samuels (6.4) Willie Snead (3.8) JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.3) Mark Andrews (7.1) Diontae Johnson (4.6) Ravens DST (6.7) Steelers DST (4.2)

Arizona (0-3-1) at Cincinnati (0-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Kyler Murray (6.0) Andy Dalton (5.7) David Johnson (9.1) Joe Mixon (7.5) Larry Fitzgerald (7.8) Tyler Boyd (7.5) Cardinals DST (3.4) Auden Tate (4.9)



Tyler Eifert (6.4)



Bengals DST (5.1)

Atlanta (1-3) at Houston (2-2)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Texans -5

Matt Ryan (6.9) Deshaun Watson (9.4) Devonta Freeman (6.8) Carlos Hyde (4.8) Ito Smith (4.2) Duke Johnson (4.5) Julio Jones (9.2) DeAndre Hopkins (9.1) Calvin Ridley (5.9) Will Fuller (5.2) Mohamed Sanu (5.5) Texans DST (6.6) Austin Hooper (7.2)



Falcons DST (3.0)





Tampa Bay (2-2) at New Orleans (3-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -3.5

Jameis Winston (7.4) Teddy Bridgewater (3.9) Ronald Jones (5.6) Alvin Kamara (9.2) Chris Godwin (8.8) Michael Thomas (9.3) Mike Evans (8.6) Jared Cook (4.4) O.J. Howard (5.0) Saints DST (5.4) Buccaneers DST (5.8)





Minnesota (2-2) at New York Giants (2-2)

1:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Kirk Cousins (5.8) Daniel Jones (4.4) Dalvin Cook (9.4) Wayne Gallman (7.4) Adam Thielen (7.9) Sterling Shepard (6.6) Stefon Diggs (7.4) Golden Tate (5.8) Vikings DST (7.3) Evan Engram (7.3)



Giants DST (3.6)

Chicago (3-1) at Oakland (2-2)

1:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -4.5

Chase Daniel (2.2) Derek Carr (3.6) David Montgomery (6.3) Josh Jacobs (5.7) Tarik Cohen (4.4) Tyrell Williams (7.1) Allen Robinson (6.5) Darren Waller (7.4) Bears DST (9.5) Raiders DST (4.0)

New York Jets (0-3) at Philadelphia (2-2)



1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -14

Luke Falk (1.3) Carson Wentz (7.6) Le'Veon Bell (9.0) Miles Sanders (6.1) Robby Anderson (5.6) Jordan Howard (6.0) Jamison Crowder (5.4) Alshon Jeffery (6.7) Jets DST (3.2) Zach Ertz (7.9)



Eagles DST (6.8)

Denver (0-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Joe Flacco (4.5) Philip Rivers (6.7) Phillip Lindsay (5.8) Austin Ekeler (7.6) Royce Freeman (5.4) Melvin Gordon (7.1) Emmanuel Sanders (7.7) Keenan Allen (8.9) Courtland Sutton (7.0) Chargers DST (6.3) Noah Fant (3.8)



Broncos DST (4.4)





Green Bay (3-1) at Dallas (3-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Aaron Rodgers (6.6) Dak Prescott (7.2) Aaron Jones (7.9) Ezekiel Elliott (8.4) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6.8) Amari Cooper (8.5) Geronimo Allison (5.3) Michael Gallup (6.25) Jimmy Graham (6.3) Jason Witten (5.1) Packers DST (4.8) Cowboys DST (6.0)

Indianapolis (2-2) at Kansas City (4-0)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Jacoby Brissett (7.3) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Nyheim Hines (4.9) LeSean McCoy (8.3) Jordan Wilkins (4.6) Darrel Williams (6.7) Zach Pascal (4.7) Sammy Watkins (7.2) Deon Cain (3.6) Demarcus Robinson (6.3) Jack Doyle (6.2) Mecole Hardman (3.9) Eric Ebron (3.1) Travis Kelce (9.0) Colts DST (2.6) Chiefs DST (4.6)

Cleveland (2-2) at San Francisco (3-0)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5