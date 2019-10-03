Fantasy Football Week 5 Preview: Matchups that matter, projections, DFS plays for every position

Thursday Night Football brings us an NFC West matchup between the Rams and Seahawks that may have serious playoff implications and almost certainly has serious Fantasy implications. The game will include two of the top 20 consensus running backs and four of the top-20 receivers. There's even an interesting tight end in Will Dissly. But, of course, it all starts with the quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson and Jared Goff were both top 10 Fantasy quarterbacks in 2018 but they've gotten off to wildly different starts in 2019. Only Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have outscored Wilson, while Goff ranks a mediocre 17th at the position. I'm not sure much will change with that in Week 5.

Wilson is a clear start at home against a Rams defense that had been very good until Week 4. For Wilson, a defensive matchup doesn't matter as much as his pass attempts. Brian Schottenheimer only lets him throw when the other team presents a challenge offensively. While I don't expect much from Goff on Thursday, the Rams certainly do that. I expect close to 300 combined passing and rushing yards for Wilson with a hope for three touchdowns.

Goff has seen his efficiency drop this season and his turnovers skyrocket. This is probably related to increase in passing volume, which may or may not be related to Todd Gurley's knee. He needed 68 pass attempts to score 24 Fantasy points in Week 4, and I wouldn't expect volume anywhere close to that tonight. Want one more reason to sit him? He's been a worse quarterback on the road and has really struggled at Seattle. He's not currently in my top 18 at the position.

For more on Week 5, continue reading for my previews for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end, featuring matchups that matter, DFS plays, streamers, projections, and more.

Week 5 QB Preview

QB Preview Numbers to know

Looking for someone to stream over Goff? I've got options below.

9.0 - Dak Prescott's yards per attempt. Only Patrick Mahomes has been better by this measure.

- Dak Prescott's yards per attempt. Only Patrick Mahomes has been better by this measure. 176 - Pass attempts for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run or play defense right now, so the Fantasy production should come for Ryan.

- Pass attempts for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. The Falcons can't run or play defense right now, so the Fantasy production should come for Ryan. 20 - Times that Kyler Murray has been sacked this season, more than any other quarterback. It started to show up in his play in Week 4. Hopefully a matchup with the Bengals will help.

- Times that Kyler Murray has been sacked this season, more than any other quarterback. It started to show up in his play in Week 4. Hopefully a matchup with the Bengals will help. 8.1 - Average completed air yards for Matthew Stafford. He leads the league in both completed and attempted air yards, which is a huge change from 2018 and a big part of the reason he's been a top 10 Fantasy quarterback.

- Average completed air yards for Matthew Stafford. He leads the league in both completed and attempted air yards, which is a huge change from 2018 and a big part of the reason he's been a top 10 Fantasy quarterback. 90% - of Chase Daniel's throws were rated 'on target' by Sports Info Solutions in Week 4. That would be the best mark in the league.

- of Chase Daniel's throws were rated 'on target' by Sports Info Solutions in Week 4. That would be the best mark in the league. 75 - Rushing yards for Deshaun Watson, which is just the seventh-best mark in the league.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. ARI The Dolphins are on a bye this week, so we'll have to settle for the second-worst defense against quarterbacks. Arizona has allowed 28 Fantasy points per game to opposing starters, including three games where it has allowed at least 32 Fantasy points. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. GB Carson Wentz is the only quarterback to score more than 10 Fantasy points against the Packers this season and his production was based more on touchdowns than yardage. You're probably still starting Prescott, but you can't feel great about it. Marcus Mariota QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. BUF Mariota has been very good this year, averaging 7.8 yards per pass attempt and 6.6 yards per rush attempt. He's even a top-12 quarterback for the year. But you can't start him against the Buffalo Bills defense.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 49% I know how bad Dalton was in prime time. And I'm sorry I didn't take prime-time Andy Dalton into consideration last week. But this game is not in prime time, and it's not against a division opponent. We didn't actually learn anything new about Dalton last week; this is what he does. High peaks and low valleys. Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals should be one of those peaks, and one of the highest scoring games of the week. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 30% I don't like this matchup at all. But then again, Minshew hasn't exactly had a good matchup yet ... at least not in a game he's started. His combination of fearlessness throwing down the field and scrambling when things go wrong makes him a solid streamer even against a good defense. For what it's worth, there aren't very many starters I'd sit for anyone other than Dalton.

One to Stash Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 33% I understand if you can't trust Allen against Jacksonville. I wouldn't play him anywhere but two-quarterback leagues and DFS. But I'll absolutely be interested in starting Allen in Week 6 in London against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you're streaming and looking ahead to next week, Allen is the add.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $8,300 DraftKings $7,100 Based on DFS scoring, Lamar Jackson is actually the No. 1 quarterback so far this season. Yes, even better that Patrick Mahomes. With no Mahomes on the slate, Jackson is the clear top option in terms of projected Fantasy points and the price difference isn't enough to discourage me from using him. The most difficult decision is whether you pair Jackson with Marquise Brown or Mark Andrews. I'll do both in several lineups.

Top Contrarian Play Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Week 5 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $5,100 Kyle Allen came back to earth against Houston in Week 4 and you might see a Week matchup against Jacksonville and take him off your board. Not so fast. They surrendered 28 Fantasy points to Joe Flacco in Week 4 and allowed Marcus Mariota to throw for 300 yards in Week 3. If Jalen Ramsey sits again I'm attacking this defense with a suddenly dirt-cheap Allen.

QB Preview Heath's projections

Rank QB FPTs 1 Patrick Mahomes 36.03 2 Lamar Jackson 27.53 3 Russell Wilson 27.16 4 DeShaun Watson 26.96 5 Kyler Murray 26.65 6 Carson Wentz 26.33 7 Andy Dalton 25.84 8 Matt Ryan 24.94 9 Jacoby Brissett 24.54 10 Tom Brady 24.28 11 Dak Prescott 23.71 12 Philip Rivers 23.49 13 Aaron Rodgers 23.22 14 Jameis Winston 22.73 15 Gardner Minshew 22.24 16 Daniel Jones 22.20 17 Jimmy Garoppolo 22.11 18 Marcus Mariota 21.59

Week 5 RB Preview

Week 5 brings the return of Melvin Gordon, which is both a blessing to those who drafted him and a curse for anyone who has ridden Austin Ekeler to a hot start. In four games without Gordon, Ekeler compiled 490 yards and six touchdowns, outscoring every running back in PPR besides Christian McCaffrey. Now, it gets complicated.

In 2018, Gordon and Ekeler played 12 full games together, including the playoffs. In those games, Gordon averaged 18.8 touches per game and Ekeler averaged eight. Obviously if it returns to that type of split, we'll once again view Gordon as a top-five running back, while Ekeler will fall back into flex range at best. But it's really difficult to imagine Ekeler getting just eight touches per game after what he's shown the first month of the season. It's even more difficult to imagine that happening in Gordon's first game back.

My Week 5 projection calls for Gordon and Ekeler to split touches evenly. It won't likely be exactly 50-50 but it's my best guess. Ekeler has been more efficient as a pass catcher over their careers, so that gives him a small boost in Week 5 rankings. There's also a heightened injury risk for Gordon; he's playing his first game and the rest of the league is in midseason form. He may even have a bit of rust to shake off. You're still likely starting both backs, but if I had to choose, I'd still start Ekeler this week.

Moving forward I imagine Gordon takes back most of his 2018 role. I might cut him down to 16 touches per game starting in Week 6, with Ekeler getting a small boost to the 10 to 12 range. That would make Gordon a low-end No. 1 running back and Ekeler a high-end flex, or low-end No. 2. This Chargers offense has once again been hit by the injury bug, so there are plenty of touches to go around in Los Angeles.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Mack is out both Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines would benefit against a bad Kansas City defense. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. The Packers looked like they were set to give Jamaal Williams even more work on Thursday. If he can't go, Aaron Jones should have close to a feature role.

RB Preview Numbers to know

111 - Touches for Christian McCaffrey. That's 19 more touches than any other player in the NFL this year. If he holds up to this workload, he's going to be the most valuable player in Fantasy.

- Touches for Christian McCaffrey. That's 19 more touches than any other player in the NFL this year. If he holds up to this workload, he's going to be the most valuable player in Fantasy. 44.3% - The percentage of Frank Gore's carries that have come against eight in the box. That's the highest mark in the league, which makes it even more remarkable that he's been Fantasy relevant.

- The percentage of Frank Gore's carries that have come against eight in the box. That's the highest mark in the league, which makes it even more remarkable that he's been Fantasy relevant. 6 - David Johnson has at least six receptions in three of four Cardinals games. There is a huge difference between his value in non-PPR and PPR right now.

- David Johnson has at least six receptions in three of four Cardinals games. There is a huge difference between his value in non-PPR and PPR right now. 2.8 - Yards per carry for Sony Michel. That's last amongst running backs with at least 40 attempts. He's also not catching the ball, making him extremely touchdown-dependent.

- Yards per carry for Sony Michel. That's last amongst running backs with at least 40 attempts. He's also not catching the ball, making him extremely touchdown-dependent. 0% - Not to pick on Michel, but this is his broken tackle rate. He hasn't broken one all season.

- Not to pick on Michel, but this is his broken tackle rate. He hasn't broken one all season. 0 - Touchdowns for Leonard Fournette this season. And he's still a top-10 running back in both formats. There's enormous upside with the volume he's getting.

- Touchdowns for Leonard Fournette this season. And he's still a top-10 running back in both formats. There's enormous upside with the volume he's getting. 21 - Broken tackles for Chris Carson on Sunday. He answered the bell in a big way and should hold on to his feature role for now.

- Broken tackles for Chris Carson on Sunday. He answered the bell in a big way and should hold on to his feature role for now. 16 - Second half touches for Ronald Jones. No other Buccaneers RB had more than one. It may finally be happening.

- Second half touches for Ronald Jones. No other Buccaneers RB had more than one. It may finally be happening. 3 - Catches for Josh Jacobs this year. That is not going to cut it if you're looking for a top-20 season.

- Catches for Josh Jacobs this year. That is not going to cut it if you're looking for a top-20 season. 6.1 - Yards after contact per attempt for Jordan Wilkins this year. That's best amongst running backs with at least 10 carries.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ KC The Chiefs are allowing 5.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the worst mark in the league. The Colts should try to establish the run and take the air out of the ball like Detroit tried to do with Kerryon Johnson. It won't work for the entire game, but it could work long enough to give Wilkins good production. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ KC Hines is the better pass-catching back, and hauled in six passes on Sunday. The wise bet would be that the Colts are chasing the score again in the second half and Hines is the beneficiary. Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Matchup vs. CHI Jacobs has looked every bit the first round talent, but he runs into a stiff test in Week 5. The Bears have only allowed 11.5 Fantasy points per game and a lot of that damage has come through the air, where Jacobs hasn't been used. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. TB The Buccaneers are allowing 2.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs. This is not the week to hope Murray can provide flex appeal with limited touches.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 65% Jones isn't my favorite start this week, but he is someone I want on my roster for the rest of the season. In the three games he's been healthy, he's averaged 16 touches and more than 90 total yards per game. A lot of that has come in the second half because Bruce Arians is still starting Peyton Barber. But Jones has been so much better, I can't imagine that continues. Unless you're desperate for a starter he's the top add for Week 5. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 62% I don't feel comfortable with projecting Howard this week or moving forward. All we heard all preseason was how much better Miles Sanders was, and early in the season it looked like the Eagles believed it. Then Howard scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football and all of a sudden it feels like his backfield. I view him as a mid-range flex for Week 5 and still expect Sanders will have more value rest of season. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 50% Samuels split touches 50-50 with James Conner in Week 4 and Conner came out of that game dinged up. If he misses time, Samuels would be a must-start but I'd also like to see if Pittsburgh continues to use the Wildcat as much as they did on Monday night. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 4% If you are desperate for a starter in Week 5, Wilkins is the one I'm adding unless we get positive news about Mack late on Tuesday. Wilkins should handle most of the early-down work against Kansas City with Hines taking on third-down work. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in 2018 and he's already broken one long run this season. There should be plenty of room to run against this defense. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 17% In a full PPR league you could make a solid argument for Hines as the best back against the Chiefs. He did catch six passes last week while chasing the score. My problem with Hines is his inefficiency when they throw him the ball. He's turned 97 career targets into just 499 yards. That's Carlos Hyde level inefficiency.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 57% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the more run-heavy teams in the league and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 56% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $9,100 DraftKings $8,700 McCaffrey is the highest priced back on both sites but he's also the best value. Based on my projections, you'd either have to price McCaffrey over $10,000 or price everyone else below $8,000 to make someone else No. 1. He has eight more carries than any other back while averaging nearly five yards per carry. He leads the position in receptions and is averaging better than eight yards per catch. He's the No. 1 player at the position and he's probably had rotten touchdown luck. There's no reason to get cute, just play McCaffrey.

Contrarian Plays David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,700 DraftKings $5,200 Early in the week there's a lot of guesswork when it comes to projected ownership, but Montgomery hasn't done much yet to make people excited about playing him. I expect that will change in Week 5 against the Raiders. They'll be without Vontaze Burfict, which helps, but mostly I'm just counting on Montgomery's volume paying off. He had 24 touches last week and he has 16 or more in each of his past three games. Dalvin Cook is he only running back with at least 16 touches against the Raiders this year, and he posted 143 yards and a score.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 23.06 29.22 2 2 Alvin Kamara 19.49 25.04 3 3 Dalvin Cook 19.11 22.36 4 4 Nick Chubb 16.33 19.68 5 5 Ezekiel Elliott 15.94 19.30 7 6 Leonard Fournette 14.29 18.28 9 7 Le'Veon Bell 13.23 18.25 12 8 James Conner 12.93 17.56 11 9 Austin Ekeler 12.97 16.44 17 10 David Johnson 12.54 16.40 10 11 Joe Mixon 13.21 16.23 6 12 Derrick Henry 14.85 16.11 14 13 David Montgomery 12.84 15.50 15 14 Aaron Jones 12.69 15.33 30 15 James White 9.76 15.11 13 16 Lesean McCoy 12.87 15.03 16 17 Chris Carson 12.54 14.95 24 18 Wayne Gallman 11.10 14.75 20 19 Melvin Gordon 11.50 14.67 8 20 Mark Ingram 13.30 14.65 18 21 Todd Gurley 12.40 14.51 32 22 Chris Thompson 9.12 14.48 26 23 Phillip Lindsay 10.08 13.38 33 24 Nyheim Hines 9.06 13.23 28 25 Devonta Freeman 9.87 13.22 19 26 Josh Jacobs 12.08 13.13 29 27 Darrel Williams 9.85 12.97 21 28 Frank Gore 11 12.76 23 29 Jordan Wilkins 11.24 12.60 27 30 Jordan Howard 9.96 12.05 22 31 Carlos Hyde 11.24 11.99 35 32 Royce Freeman 9 11.78 25 33 Matt Breida 10.39 11.59 36 34 Devin Singletary 8.56 11.13 34 35 Raheem Mostert 8.85 10.40 43 36 Tarik Cohen 6.32 9.91 39 37 Rex Burkhead 7.59 9.77 31 38 Sony Michel 9.41 9.64 37 39 Ronald Jones 8.30 9.03 38 40 Miles Sanders 7.79 8.79

Week 5 WR Preview

There has been plenty of drama in Minnesota this week. First Adam Thielen called out the team's inability to pass, then Kirk Cousins apologized to his No. 1 receiver. It seemed like maybe the drama was over until Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday and reports surfaced that he would like a trade. Diggs was back at practice on Thursday and says he didn't request a trade. But even if all the drama is over, the underlying issue still exists: The Vikings passing woes.

A big part of this is an issue I warned you about before the season. Mike Zimmer fired John DeFilippo last year because DeFilippo wouldn't run the ball enough. Zimmer gave Kevin Stafanski a three-game audition, the Vikings ran the ball on nearly 50% of their offensive plays, and Stefanski was given the job in 2019.

Stefanski clearly got the message, because Minnesota has actually run the ball even more in 2019, with 119 rush attempts to 99 pass attempts. Even Brian Schottenheimer would tell you that's a very run-heavy scheme.

It follows a pretty clear pattern too. The Vikings won by 16 in Week 1 and only attempted 10 passes. The won by 20 in Week and threw the ball just 21 times. In Week 2 and Week 4 they were chasing the score and attempted a normal number of passes, 32 and 36 respectively. In the four games they've won since Stefanski took over Cousins has averaged 20 pass attempts.

Now let's not get confused. They're not winning because they're running. They're running when they're winning. Which brings us to Week 5.

The Vikings face the Giants, who have been the worst pass defense in the league, even with one good performance against Washington. If you want to buy into the idea of a "squeaky wheel game", the Vikings should have no trouble getting both Thielen and Diggs touches. At the same time, they're a five-point favorite in a game with an over-under of 43.5. From what we've seen in Stefanski's seven games calling plays this is exactly when the Vikings go run-heavy.

I'm projecting Cousins for 27 attempts in Week 5. That would be his second-highest mark in a win under Stefanski. It's also not likely enough to support a good game from both Thielen and Diggs. This year 41% of Cousins attempts have gone to his two best receivers. Last year it was 51%. Even at that inflated mark, that would only be 14 targets to split up between the two. At Thielen's career rate of 9.3 yards per target (he's only at eight this year), he'd be around 65 yards with seven targets. Diggs has been less efficient and would project for 55 yards at his career rate of 8.1 yards per target.

Of course that's if they split targets evenly, but generally Thielen gets a bigger piece of the pie. For that reason, I have Thielen projected as a low-end No. 2 receiver while Diggs is more of a low-end flex option. The truth is either of them could be start-worthy if they score, but the odds of scoring a touchdown are cut by the run-heavy approach as well.

Cousins may have apologized to Thielen, but the apology we need is one from Stefanski to Fantasy managers who drafted Vikings receivers.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. If Adams can't go in Week 5, Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a top-25 receiver and Geronimo Allison would be a low-end flex. At quarterback, I'd be very worried about Aaron Rodgers. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Landry suffered a concussion after putting up his best day as a Brown. If he's out this week, I'd expect a monster performance from Odell Beckham. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Kirk suffered a lower leg injury on Sunday and will likely miss Week 5. I'll be all in on Larry Fitzgerald and slightly interested in KeeSean Johnson. Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Stills pulled a hamstring and the Texans receiving corps finally doesn't look quite as crowded. Let's see if Will Fuller or Keke Coutee can take advantage of the extra opportunity. Dontrelle Inman WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Inman did a nice job filling in for Mike Williams before he left Week 4 with an injury. Hopefully Williams returns in Week 5. John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ross has been placed on injured reserve. Auden Tate has a great opportunity against a bad Cardinals defense.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

47.81% - Robby Anderson's share of the Jets air yards. If Sam Darnold returns in Week 5, he'll be an interesting No. 3 receiver.

- Robby Anderson's share of the Jets air yards. If Sam Darnold returns in Week 5, he'll be an interesting No. 3 receiver. 18.2 - Average targeted air yards for Demarcus Robinson. Even after Week 4's disappointment, he's someone you can plug in as a flex if you're looking for upside.



- Average targeted air yards for Demarcus Robinson. Even after Week 4's disappointment, he's someone you can plug in as a flex if you're looking for upside. 46 - Targets for Cooper Kupp, the second-most in the league. He's had at least nine targets in every game and looks like a true No. 1 receiver.

- Targets for Cooper Kupp, the second-most in the league. He's had at least nine targets in every game and looks like a true No. 1 receiver. 41 - Combined targets this season for Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Week 4 was a Diggs week, but it's going to be terribly frustrating t figure out which Vikings' receiver to start each week.

- Combined targets this season for Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Week 4 was a Diggs week, but it's going to be terribly frustrating t figure out which Vikings' receiver to start each week. 16 - Targets for Auden Tate the past two weeks.

- Targets for Auden Tate the past two weeks. 318 - Air yards for Keenan Allen. That's not just the most in the NFL, it's nearly 10% more than second place (Mike Evans).

- Air yards for Keenan Allen. That's not just the most in the NFL, it's nearly 10% more than second place (Mike Evans). 4.5 - Yards per target for Trey Quinn. That's the lowest among receivers with at least 20 targets.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ CAR The Panthers are allowing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. They've faced some great receivers and held most of them in check. You should probably try to avoid the Jaguars pass catchers. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. BUF Davis and A.J. Brown made a big splash in Week 4, but if you're adding them it's only as a stash. You shouldn't start them against Buffalo. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ WAS Washington has allowed 31.5 Fantasy points per game to receivers, the second most in the league. Gordon is my favorite Patriot receiver in Week 5, but they're all in play against this matchup.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Adds Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 36% This is more of a short-term play, but Tate is going to face the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 2 receiver in the Cincinnati offense. He has 16 targets over the past two games with Ross in the lineup, and this should be a high-paced, high-scoring game. I like Tate as a top-25 receiver in Week 5. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 32% Johnson has now seen 12 targets in his first two starts with Mason Rudolph and he's turned them into nine catches for 129 yards and two scores. He's crushing the value of Smith-Schuster in the role that JuJu occupied last year. There's clear chemistry between him and Rudolph, and Johnson looks like a solid flex or No. 3 receiver moving forward. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 37% It's easy to forget because of their bye week, but Deebo Samuel is the only 49ers receiver with double-digit targets this season. He's surpassed Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin by catching 78% of his targets and averaging 13.5 yards per reception. The 49ers should have to throw a bit more against the Browns on Monday Night Football, and Samuel could have a breakout performance in prime time.

Stashes Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 37% I want to add both Davis and Brown after their big Week 4 performances, but you can't start them against the Bills. Because of that matchup, they are best viewed as stashes in leagues where you don't have Week 5 bye concerns. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 26% I want to add both Davis and Brown after their big Week 4 performances, but you can't start them against the Bills. Because of that matchup, they are best viewed as stashes in leagues where you don't have Week 5 bye concerns.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $7,300 Keenan Allen has one disappointing game and his price drops back below $8,000. I can't help but to keep playing him. He's the top scoring wide receiver by both FanDuel and DraftKings scoring this season yet he's nowhere close to the top-priced player. I suppose that could be because of the matchup with Chris Harris and the Broncos, but Allen has plenty of success against this defense on his resume. And they haven't exactly been the same old Broncos defense anyway. Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,800 DraftKings $6,000 Fitzgerald should see even more targets without Christian Kirk in a game that I expect will be high-scoring. He's priced like a No. 3 receiver this week and I expect him to perform like a No. 1. The Bengals are allowing nearly 10 yards per target to opposing receivers.

Contrarian Plays Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,400 DraftKings $5,700 Brown has struggled the past two weeks but there's no way a receiver with 300 yards receiving already should be priced like this. Even in his struggles the past two weeks he's seen 16 targets. I'll bet on that type of volume, especially when it's low-priced with low ownership.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR Non-PPR FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Keenan Allen 15.28 22.30 2 2 Odell Beckham 14.30 20.55 11 3 Michael Thomas 12.13 19.61 4 4 Tyler Lockett 13.56 19.59 3 5 Sammy Watkins 13.78 19.36 6 6 Julio Jones 13.04 19.23 10 7 Tyler Boyd 12.31 19.18 8 8 Larry Fitzgerald 12.80 19.15 7 9 DeAndre Hopkins 12.84 19.04 5 10 Chris Godwin 13.05 19.03 9 11 Cooper Kupp 12.43 18.97 12 12 Amari Cooper 11.85 17.46 15 13 Allen Robinson 10.81 16.52 24 14 Sterling Shepard 9.92 16.38 14 15 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 10.89 16.09 19 16 Emmanuel Sanders 10.38 15.84 13 17 Mike Evans 11.24 15.75 26 18 Julian Edelman 9.79 15.61 22 19 Robert Woods 10.22 15.52 18 20 Courtland Sutton 10.48 15.32 16 21 Adam Thielen 10.51 15.04 17 22 Marquise Brown 10.49 15.03 21 23 Alshon Jeffery 10.23 14.90 20 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster 10.23 14.68 23 25 Brandin Cooks 10.18 14.63 25 26 D.J. Chark 9.80 14.23 28 27 Auden Tate 9.52 14.03 30 28 Calvin Ridley 9.21 13.93 29 29 Tyrell Williams 9.51 13.86 31 30 John Brown 8.93 13.77 39 31 Golden Tate 8.27 13.50 27 32 Josh Gordon 9.66 13.49 41 33 Paul Richardson 8.08 13.36 33 34 Philip Dorsett 8.91 13.21 35 35 Michael Gallup 8.53 12.84 36 36 D.J. Moore 8.50 12.84 45 37 Cole Beasley 7.22 12.75 44 38 Mohamed Sanu 7.42 12.73 34 39 Deebo Samuel 8.63 12.45 32 40 Demarcus Robinson 8.92 12.39 38 41 Diontae Johnson 8.35 12.30 37 42 Will Fuller 8.45 12.27 40 43 Stefon Diggs 8.17 12.11 42 44 Curtis Samuel 7.90 11.84 49 45 Jamison Crowder 6.73 11.78 46 46 Robby Anderson 7.14 10.94 43 47 D.K. Metcalf 7.52 10.50 52 48 Dede Westbrook 5.96 10.05

Week 5 TE Preview

Knowing when to cut bait and knowing when to trust a trend are two of the most difficult things to do in Fantasy. At tight end, in Week 5, O.J. Howard owners are going to be forced to face both issues head on.

Howard was part of the 'next' tier at tight end coming into the year, along with Evan Engram and Hunter Henry. He'd been wildly efficient throughout his career and we really thought the loss of Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson would finally mean more targets. Instead he's seen 12 targets in four games and he's totaled 133 yards. There are four teams that have multiple tight ends that have more than Howard in Fantasy.

One of the many tight ends to outscore Howard has been Tyler Eifert. Why is that relevant? Because Eifert is facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Every tight end who has faced the Cardinals this year has finished the week as a top two tight end. Arizona has a bad defense overall and it is the worst at covering tight ends.

So, Fantasy managers, are you ready to drop your sixth-round pick for Eifert? It's a question I have to answer myself in multiple leagues, and my answer will be dependent on my standing in the league. I have a league where I'm 3-1, and I'll probably stick with Howard because I still believe in his upside. In another I only have one win and there's no need worrying about upside or the long term if I don't starting winning. I imagine many of you with Howard find yourself in the same position.

Just be aware that Eifert isn't my favorite streamer this week.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Nick Vannett may be the Steelers starting tight end for the near future.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

11.2 - Travis Kelce's yards per target, the best among tight ends. He hasn't reached the end zone as much as we'd like, but he's still the best tight end in Fantasy.

- Travis Kelce's yards per target, the best among tight ends. He hasn't reached the end zone as much as we'd like, but he's still the best tight end in Fantasy. 38 - The number of targets for Evan Engram and Zach Ertz, which leads the position.

- The number of targets for Evan Engram and Zach Ertz, which leads the position. 4.9 - Average targeted air yards for Darren Waller. If that continues he's going to be much more valuable in PPR than non.

- Average targeted air yards for Darren Waller. If that continues he's going to be much more valuable in PPR than non. 108 - PPR Fantasy points allowed by the Cardinals this season. No other team has allowed more than 78.



- PPR Fantasy points allowed by the Cardinals this season. No other team has allowed more than 78. 6 - Plays of more than 20 yards for Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. Andrews is still playing limited snaps, but he's getting the most valuable snaps for Fantasy.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. ARI Week 4 was the first time the Cardinals didn't allow the No. 1 tight end in non-PPR. Instead they gave up a top-five performance to Will Dissly. If ever there's a week to use Eifert, this is it.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Streamer Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 44% As long as T.Y. Hilton is out, Doyle is a top 10 tight end for me this week and the clear top streamer. He saw eight targets in Week 4 and has outplayed (and out-targeted) Eric Ebron. This should be a high-scoring game against the Chiefs with the Colts throwing plenty to chase the score. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 19% We haven't actually talked too much about Eifert, and that's because he hasn't done much. He does have a 15% target share, and he saw a pair of red zone targets in Week 4. If he hadn't dropped one of them, he'd be even more popular this week.

Stash Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 48% Every week that passes, Henry gets closer to returning and his ownership gets lower. I get it, and now that the byes are starting, it should only go lower. I'm still very interested in stashing him if I'm streaming weekly because if Henry comes back as what we expected, I still expect him to be a top-six option.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $6,100 DraftKings $4,800 Andrews has at least seven targets in every game this season and has scored in three of four games. I don't believe Monday night was an indication that this Pittsburgh defense has figured things out, either. Andrews should be a high volume option once again with enormous upside in a game that could be high scoring with the way Baltimore's defense has played.

Contrarian Plays Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,000 I would imagine Waller will be unpopular against the Bears, and that makes a lot of sense. But if I have a chance to take a tight end whose getting near 30% of his team's targets at low ownership, I'll take it every time. Waller's been unlucky in that he hasn't scored yet, and a garbage-time score in this game could make him a huge win in a tournament.

TE Preview Heath's Projections