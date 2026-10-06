After the first two weeks, it seemed like running back was the only position with a surplus of starters. Injuries hadn't hit yet, and several backfields were starting to seem settled. Heading into Week 5, nothing could be further from the truth. Part of the problem in Week 5 is that Kenneth Walker and Chubba Hubbard are both on bye. They've both been top 10 backs this season, and their absence will be felt. Another problem is that Saquon Barkley, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne are all projected to miss Week 5, as well as several other borderline starters. But that's not the only problem at running back. We have an increasing number of committees, making it hard to start any running back on certain teams.

Looking at my Week 5 projections, you won't find any running backs from the Commanders, Patriots, Saints, Texans, or Packers in my top 24. RJ Harvey sneaks in in full PPR leagues, but there aren't any Broncos in my top 24 in the other formats either. And even many of the guys who are in the top 24 don't exactly have the types of projections that would normally get them there. Ollie Gordon is on arguably the worst team in the league, Emanuel Wilson may have more competition coming in Zach Charbonnet, and Omarion Hampton is now in a three-headed backfield. It's not great.

All of that is to say, don't be too shocked that Braelon Allen and Tony Pollard are inside my top 20 this week. Allen has had every running back touch for the Jets since Breece Hall went down; his poor Week 4 performance was largely a reflection of the Jets running only 33 offensive plays last week. Pollard is averaging more than 15 touches per game and projects as an RB2 even if it's a difficult matchup against Houston. I would start them both over all the backs in the previous paragraph.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 5 RB preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

45.5% -- Jeremiyah Love's snap share was back below 50% in Week 4, and it sounds like that was at least partially his doing. We may have jumped the gun on declaring Love a borderline RB1, but we're still starting him in Week 5.

Jeremiyah Love's snap share was back below 50% in Week 4, and it sounds like that was at least partially his doing. We may have jumped the gun on declaring Love a borderline RB1, but we're still starting him in Week 5. 42.0% -- RJ Harvey leads all running backs with a 42% target per route run rate. He may just become a weekly RB2 in PPR if this role sticks.

-- RJ Harvey leads all running backs with a 42% target per route run rate. He may just become a weekly RB2 in PPR if this role sticks. 25% -- Keaton Mitchell has lined up in the slot on 25% of his targets. His role is increasing, and he has moved into flex consideration.

70 -- Kyren Williams played 70 offensive snaps in Week 4. That means one of two things: he'll get more breathers this week, or he's an RB1 again. We're leaning towards the latter.

-- Kyren Williams played 70 offensive snaps in Week 4. That means one of two things: he'll get more breathers this week, or he's an RB1 again. We're leaning towards the latter. 1 -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first rush attempt inside the five-yard line in Week 4. It went to Sean Tucker. Bucky Irving hasn't had a rush attempt inside the five since the 2024 season.

-- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first rush attempt inside the five-yard line in Week 4. It went to Sean Tucker. Bucky Irving hasn't had a rush attempt inside the five since the 2024 season. 75% -- Three-fourths of Austin Ekeler's rush attempts went for five or more yards. Don't be surprised if his role is bigger this week.

-- Three-fourths of Austin Ekeler's rush attempts went for five or more yards. Don't be surprised if his role is bigger this week. 31.7% -- Bhayshul Tuten has a 31.7% avoided tackle rate, which trails only Kenneth Walker amongst starting running backs.

-- Bhayshul Tuten has a 31.7% avoided tackle rate, which trails only Kenneth Walker amongst starting running backs. 13.25 -- The Vikings have given up 13.25 PPR FPPG to running backs, the lowest mark in the league.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds (RB Preview) Will Shipley RB PHI Philadelphia • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 4 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Saquon Barkley is expected to miss Week 5 with a hamstring injury and Tank Bigsby has been placed on Injured Reserve. That leaves Shipley as the next man up, though we would expect him to share the workload with Dameon Pierce who should be activated from the practice squad. This week presents a bad rushing matchup against Jacksonville but the Jaguars have given up the second most running back receptions this season. I am projecting Shipley for half of the rushing work and most of the passing work, which makes him a high-end PPR flex until Barkley returns. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB CHI -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 16 REC 1 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.8 D'Andre Swift got benched for fumbling in Week 4 and Kyle Monagai suffered a thumb injury. If Monangai misses Week 5 we expect a committee approach between Swift and Johnson, and Johnson could get a real boost if Swift puts the ball on the ground again. Just keep a close eye on what the Bears say about Monangai's injury, because Johnson likely doesn't matter if Monangai plays, we don't expect Swift's punishment to carry over into this week. Brian Robinson Jr. RB ATL Atlanta • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 I don't want to overreact to the two rushing touchdowns for Brian Robinson in Week 4. But he is averaging 11 rush attempts per game and Kevin Stefanski clearly wants to lean on the run game when the team is playing from ahead. This week they get a Ravens team likely led by Tyler Huntley, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Falcons won the game. At the very least, Robinson should be rostered in most leagues as one of the top handcuffs.

Stashes (RB Preview) Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Mitchell's touches have gone up every week of the season and he had 15 of them last week against Seattle. I'm not ready to call him a starter yet, but if he flashes in a plus matchup against the Broncos we may be there. Don't be surprised if five targets becomes a regular thing, especially for as long as Ladd McConkey is out. The Chargers are looking for anything to provide a spark right now and Mike McDaniel loves Mitchell.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET Detroit

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DET -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 26.4 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 353 REC 22 REYDS 187 TD 7 FPTS/G 29 There's no Bijan Robinson on the main slate and Kenneth Walker is on bye. That means Gibbs is projected to score six more points than any other running back on the slate. You won't find a bigger advantage at any other position. Even with his elevated prcie tag, I am finding a way to squeeze Gibbs into my cash games and a large chunk of my tournament lineups.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 6 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Allen will be low rostered because he didn't deliver last week and the Browns have a very good defense. Still, the Jets could run twice as many offensive plays as they did last week and Allen handled literally all of the running back touches for the Jets. He's in the same price range as Rhamondre Stevenson and J.K. Dobbins and I project him to score four to five more PPR points than those backs.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 5 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 5. Projected stats for all starting running backs will be updated throughout the week, so check back regularly.