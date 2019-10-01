Fantasy Football Week 5 Quarterback Preview: Players to add, matchups to target, projections, and more

Last week was a good reminder that streaming doesn't always work. My top three streamers were Andy Dalton, Case Keenum and Daniel Jones and they were laughably bad. The worst part? Joe Flacco and Derek Carr were actually okay, but no one would have played them against those matchups. We shouldn't overreact to one bad week of streaming, but it was a point in favor of the "start your studs" crowd.

The point I'd like to make about it is that you've got know yourself when it comes to streaming vs. playing a name. There is no column in my projections for name value, so I'm often going to have guys like Aaron Rodgers outside of my top 12 if I don't think they're in a good place (like without Davante Adams, as he could be in Week 5). That doesn't mean you have to sit them. Some people feel really stupid seeing a big name go off on their bench. If that's you, then start your studs. For me, I'd feel worse sitting a guy I had projected to score more Fantasy points and then seeing those projections be correct.

So I'll start Dalton this week.

QB Preview Numbers to know

9.0 - Dak Prescott's yards per attempt. Only Patrick Mahomes has been better by this measure.

176 - Pass attempts for Matt Ryan, the most in the league. They can't run or play defense right now so the Fantasy production should come for Ryan.

20 - Times that Kyler Murray has been sacked this season, more than any other quarterback. It started to show up in his play in Week 4. Hopefully a matchup with the Bengals will help.

8.1 - Average completed air yards for Matthew Stafford. He leads the league in both completed and attempted air yards, which is a huge change from 2018 and a big part of the reason he's been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback.

90% - of Chase Daniel's throws were rated 'on target' by Sports Info Solutions in Week 4. That would be the best mark in the league.

75 - Rushing yards for Deshaun Watson, which is just the seventh-best mark in the league.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. ARI The Dolphins are on a bye this week so we'll have to settle for the second-worst defense against quarterbacks. Arizona has allowed 28 Fantasy points per game to opposing starters including three games where they've allowed at least 32 Fantasy points. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. GB Carson Wentz is the only quarterback to score more than 10 Fantasy points against the Packers this season and his production was based more on touchdowns than yardage. You're probably still starting Prescott, but you can't feel great about it. Marcus Mariota QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. BUF Mariota has been very good this year, averaging 7.8 yards per pass attempt and 6.6 yards per rush attempt. He's even a top-12 quarterback for the year. But you can't start him against the Buffalo Bills defense.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 45% I know how bad Dalton was in primetime. And I'm sorry I didn't take primetime Andy Dalton into consideration last week. But this game is not in primetime and it's not against a division opponent. We didn't actually learn anything new about Dalton last week; this is what he does. High peaks and low valleys. Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals should be one of those peaks, and one of the highest scoring games of the week. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 22% I don't like this matchup at all. But then again, Minshew hasn't exactly had a good matchup yet ... at least not in a game he's started. His combination of fearlessness throwing down the field and scrambling when things go wrong make him a solid streamer even against a good defense. For what it's worth, there aren't very many starters I'd sit for anyone other than Dalton.

One to Stash Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 33% I understand if you can't trust Allen against Jacksonville. I wouldn't play him anywhere but two-quarterback leagues and DFS. But I'll absolutely be interested in starting Allen in Week 6 in London against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you're streaming and looking ahead to next week, Allen is the add.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $8,300 DraftKings $7,100 Based on DFS scoring, Lamar Jackson is actually the No. 1 quarterback so far this season. Yes, even better that Patrick Mahomes. With no Mahomes on the slate, Jackson is the clear top option in terms of projected Fantasy points and the price difference isn't enough to discourage me from using him. The most difficult decision is whether you pair Jackson with Marquise Brown or Mark Andrews. I'll do both in several lineups.

Top Contrarian Play Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Week 5 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $5,100 Kyle Allen came back to earth against Houston in Week 4 and you might see a Week matchup against Jacksonville and take him off your board. Not so fast. They surrendered 28 Fantasy points to Joe Flacco in Week 4 and allowed Marcus Mariota to throw for 300 yards in Week 3. If Jalen Ramsey sits again I'm attacking this defense with a suddenly dirt-cheap Allen.