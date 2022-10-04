Through the first four weeks of the season, Jared Goff, Geno Smith Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, and Trevor Lawrence all rank as top-12 Fantasy quarterbacks. They're all ahead of Russell Wilson. Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford.
In a sample size this small, you probably shouldn't make too much of it, especially for the elite quarterbacks who have struggled. Though I do have legitimate concerns about Stafford in Week 5 and moving forward. As for the guys who have surprised in a good way, it's a mixed bag.
Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5 and remains a strong stash for the time being. Wentz may have already turned back into a pumpkin, but we'll watch a Week 5 matchup with the Titans just to make sure. Lawrence has superstar pedigree and a great matchup against the Texans, so he ranks as a top-12 QB this week. I'm more likely to believe it with him than anyone else.
The more difficult options are Smith and Goff. It's only difficult because they have both looked legit. We just don't know how much of that is because they faced each other, and the worst defenses in the league, in Week 4. The nice thing is, we're going to get our answer this week. Goff faces Bill Belichick's Patriots and Smith has to travel to New Orleans for a second consecutive road game. Those matchups push them out of my top 15 for this week, but if they top 20 points in Week 5 we won't have much choice but to look at them as top-12 options moving forward.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 5 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 113.9 -- Tom Brady's career passer rating versus the Falcons, his best mark against any opponent. He's also 10-0 against Atlanta, including the playoffs.
- 27.66 -- Fantasy points per game from Jared Goff. If he does it against New England, we'll have to buy in.
- 1 -- Matt Ryan has thrown just one touchdown to a wide receiver in his first four games with the Colts.
- 836 - The last time Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray faced each other, they combined for 836 passing and rushing yards, while also coming together for six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
- 9.8 -- The Bills have allowed a league-low 9.8 FPPG to quarterbacks this season.
- 77.3 -- Geno Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage.
- 5 - Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games versus the Bears.
Matchups that matter
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Zach Wilson QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There are not a lot of great streaming options this week and there are no top-12 quarterbacks you should start Wilson over. But he really looked like he found something in the second half against the Steelers and he's loaded with weapons. I project 40-plus pass attempts chasing the score against the Dolphins. That gives him a good chance at a top-18 week.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Dalton looked surprisingly good in his first start for the Saints and will see a much worse defense in Week 5 when the Seahawks come to town. The problem is that Jameis Winston could return. I would wait until the end of the week to pick up Dalton unless he's still available in your Superflex league.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Despite the three interceptions, Pickett looked the part in his first NFL action. You can't start him in Week 5 against the Bills, but he should be rostered in a majority of leagues and has top-12 upside in the second half of the season if everything goes right.
DFS Plays
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Allen is the top play on both FanDuel and DraftKings this week. Through four weeks he's the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy and this week his Bills have the highest implied point total of the week at 30.5. The Bills should be the most popular stack in DFS in Week 5.
Don't let four fumbles in a monsoon against maybe the best defense in the league deter you from playing Lawrence. I prefer to play him on DraftKings over FanDuel, but he's in play everywhere against a bad Texans defense. Lawrence has shown major improvement across the board statistically and projects as a top-12 quarterback in Week 5.