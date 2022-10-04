Through the first four weeks of the season, Jared Goff, Geno Smith Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, and Trevor Lawrence all rank as top-12 Fantasy quarterbacks. They're all ahead of Russell Wilson. Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford.

In a sample size this small, you probably shouldn't make too much of it, especially for the elite quarterbacks who have struggled. Though I do have legitimate concerns about Stafford in Week 5 and moving forward. As for the guys who have surprised in a good way, it's a mixed bag.

Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5 and remains a strong stash for the time being. Wentz may have already turned back into a pumpkin, but we'll watch a Week 5 matchup with the Titans just to make sure. Lawrence has superstar pedigree and a great matchup against the Texans, so he ranks as a top-12 QB this week. I'm more likely to believe it with him than anyone else.

The more difficult options are Smith and Goff. It's only difficult because they have both looked legit. We just don't know how much of that is because they faced each other, and the worst defenses in the league, in Week 4. The nice thing is, we're going to get our answer this week. Goff faces Bill Belichick's Patriots and Smith has to travel to New Orleans for a second consecutive road game. Those matchups push them out of my top 15 for this week, but if they top 20 points in Week 5 we won't have much choice but to look at them as top-12 options moving forward.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

113.9 -- Tom Brady's career passer rating versus the Falcons, his best mark against any opponent. He's also 10-0 against Atlanta, including the playoffs.



-- Tom Brady's career passer rating versus the Falcons, his best mark against any opponent. He's also 10-0 against Atlanta, including the playoffs. 27.66 -- Fantasy points per game from Jared Goff. If he does it against New England, we'll have to buy in.

-- Fantasy points per game from Jared Goff. If he does it against New England, we'll have to buy in. 1 -- Matt Ryan has thrown just one touchdown to a wide receiver in his first four games with the Colts.



-- Matt Ryan has thrown just one touchdown to a wide receiver in his first four games with the Colts. 836 - The last time Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray faced each other, they combined for 836 passing and rushing yards, while also coming together for six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

- The last time Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray faced each other, they combined for 836 passing and rushing yards, while also coming together for six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. 9.8 -- The Bills have allowed a league-low 9.8 FPPG to quarterbacks this season.



-- The Bills have allowed a league-low 9.8 FPPG to quarterbacks this season. 77.3 -- Geno Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage.

-- Geno Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage. 5 - Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games versus the Bears.



QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 991 RUYDS 91 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.1 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 29 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.7 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1037 RUYDS 64 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.5 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1126 RUYDS 16 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 27.7

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats PAYDS 252 RUYDS 15 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.7 There are not a lot of great streaming options this week and there are no top-12 quarterbacks you should start Wilson over. But he really looked like he found something in the second half against the Steelers and he's loaded with weapons. I project 40-plus pass attempts chasing the score against the Dolphins. That gives him a good chance at a top-18 week. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA NO -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 236 RUYDS 3 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 15.7 Dalton looked surprisingly good in his first start for the Saints and will see a much worse defense in Week 5 when the Seahawks come to town. The problem is that Jameis Winston could return. I would wait until the end of the week to pick up Dalton unless he's still available in your Superflex league.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 120 RUYDS 15 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Despite the three interceptions, Pickett looked the part in his first NFL action. You can't start him in Week 5 against the Bills, but he should be rostered in a majority of leagues and has top-12 upside in the second half of the season if everything goes right.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BUF -14 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 30.6 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 1227 RUYDS 183 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 32.8 Allen is the top play on both FanDuel and DraftKings this week. Through four weeks he's the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy and this week his Bills have the highest implied point total of the week at 30.5. The Bills should be the most popular stack in DFS in Week 5.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Don't let four fumbles in a monsoon against maybe the best defense in the league deter you from playing Lawrence. I prefer to play him on DraftKings over FanDuel, but he's in play everywhere against a bad Texans defense. Lawrence has shown major improvement across the board statistically and projects as a top-12 quarterback in Week 5.