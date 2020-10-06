Watch Now: Week 5 Waiver Wire: Quarterback (3:54)

With the explosion of Fantasy production we've seen at the quarterback position, it would be understandable if Fantasy managers who drafted Deshaun Watson feel like they're missing out. Watson currently ranks 14th at the position behind Gardner Minshew, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr and a host of other quarterbacks. And he'd likely be lower if Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, and Ryan Tannehill had played 4 games. So is it time to give up on Watson? I sure can't.

First things first, Watson has scored 85 Fantasy points through his first four weeks. He's only five points back of the No. 9 QB (Minshew). And, as you know, Watson started his season with the Steelers, Ravens, and Chiefs. All three look to be above-average defenses. Against the Vikings in Week, 4 he was very solid with 24 Fantasy points.

What has really been missing is a boom game. Part of that has to do with the schedule, but more has to do with his lack of running. Watson's attempts are down about 23% per game and his efficiency (3.4 yards per carry) is down even more. We don't know if any of that was by design, but that may not matter anyway with Bill O'Brien getting fired.

What we do know is Watson gets the Jaguars in Week 5. They've allowed 23 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks despite the fact they've faced exactly zero elite Fantasy QBs. Watson's Fantasy average should improve again in Week 5, and hopefully his rushing production does as well.

Week 5 QB Preview
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
  • 804 -- Dak Prescott is on pace for more than 800 pass attempts. That would (quite obviously) be a record. 
  • 16 -- Deshaun Watson has been sacked 16 times, the most in the NFL.
  • 30.8% -- Nearly a third of Justin Herbert's pass attempts have been at or behind the line of scrimmage. The loss of Austin Ekeler could be massive.
  • 10.84 -- Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in air yards per attempt. He has a great matchup against Seattle this week, but it's hard to trust him when he's yet to attempt more than 27 passes in a game.
  • 111 - Carson Wentz already has 111 yards and three scores on the ground. If he could get anything going in the passing game he could be a Fantasy starter again.
  • 5.9 -- Opposing quarterbacks are averaging less than six yards per attempt against San Francisco. Even with all the injuries, this looks like a bad matchup for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
  • 38.5 -- The Falcons have surrendered 38.5 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. That's one of several reasons Teddy Bridgewater is the top streamer below.
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
21.5
QB RNK
12th
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
18.6
QB RNK
15th
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI TB -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
18
QB RNK
16th
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -8 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
17.3
QB RNK
20th
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
39%
Bridgewater remains the top streamer for a second straight week. And why wouldn't he after a Week 4 performance in which he scored 30 Fantasy points and finished as a top-five quarterback? Bridgewater now ranks sixth the NFL in passing yards and the touchdowns may be starting to come as well. If they do, Bridgewater could be a starter against even average matchups. But the Falcons are no average matchup. Add him and start him with confidence.
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
29th
QB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
45%
That confidence part? Not so much with Jones. But he is my second-favorite streamer this week and I'd rather start him than Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, or Carson Wentz. They're all on the road against what should be good defenses (we'll see how healthy New Orleans is), while Jones is at home against a Cowboys team that has not stopped anyone all year. Jones has faced the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, and Rams to start the season so this will be a welcome respite. He's also run for at least 45 yards in his past two starts, which helps his floor.
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -13 O/U 56.5
OPP VS QB
4th
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
37%
I know this feels gross, but Carr has been a borderline No. 1 quarterback this season. He's also scored 20-plus Fantasy points in three straight games against the Saints, Patriots, and Bills.
One To Stash
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
26th
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
42%
If Garoppolo can get healthy by Week 6 he'll face the Rams in primetime. Hopefully he'll also have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle as full gos for the first time this season.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
29
QB RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$8,700
DRAFTKINGS
$7,400
Even after last week Prescott is still not the most expensive quarterback on either site for Week 4. The Giants haven't actually been a great matchup for quarterbacks this season but I don't believe matchups matter all that much for Prescott.
Top Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It would have really been something if you'd told me I could get Watson against the Jaguars at a low price and roster rate. This would be an excellent time for his first boom game of the season.
