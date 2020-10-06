Watch Now: Week 5 Waiver Wire: Quarterback ( 3:54 )

With the explosion of Fantasy production we've seen at the quarterback position, it would be understandable if Fantasy managers who drafted Deshaun Watson feel like they're missing out. Watson currently ranks 14th at the position behind Gardner Minshew, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr and a host of other quarterbacks. And he'd likely be lower if Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, and Ryan Tannehill had played 4 games. So is it time to give up on Watson? I sure can't.

First things first, Watson has scored 85 Fantasy points through his first four weeks. He's only five points back of the No. 9 QB (Minshew). And, as you know, Watson started his season with the Steelers, Ravens, and Chiefs. All three look to be above-average defenses. Against the Vikings in Week, 4 he was very solid with 24 Fantasy points.

What has really been missing is a boom game. Part of that has to do with the schedule, but more has to do with his lack of running. Watson's attempts are down about 23% per game and his efficiency (3.4 yards per carry) is down even more. We don't know if any of that was by design, but that may not matter anyway with Bill O'Brien getting fired.

What we do know is Watson gets the Jaguars in Week 5. They've allowed 23 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks despite the fact they've faced exactly zero elite Fantasy QBs. Watson's Fantasy average should improve again in Week 5, and hopefully his rushing production does as well.

QB Preview Numbers to know

-- Dak Prescott is on pace for more than 800 pass attempts. That would (quite obviously) be a record. 16 -- Deshaun Watson has been sacked 16 times, the most in the NFL.

-- Nearly a third of Justin Herbert's pass attempts have been at or behind the line of scrimmage. The loss of Austin Ekeler could be massive. 10.84 -- Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in air yards per attempt. He has a great matchup against Seattle this week, but it's hard to trust him when he's yet to attempt more than 27 passes in a game.

- Carson Wentz already has 111 yards and three scores on the ground. If he could get anything going in the passing game he could be a Fantasy starter again. 5.9 -- Opposing quarterbacks are averaging less than six yards per attempt against San Francisco. Even with all the injuries, this looks like a bad matchup for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 12th Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 15th Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 16th Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 20th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 39% Bridgewater remains the top streamer for a second straight week. And why wouldn't he after a Week 4 performance in which he scored 30 Fantasy points and finished as a top-five quarterback? Bridgewater now ranks sixth the NFL in passing yards and the touchdowns may be starting to come as well. If they do, Bridgewater could be a starter against even average matchups. But the Falcons are no average matchup. Add him and start him with confidence. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 45% That confidence part? Not so much with Jones. But he is my second-favorite streamer this week and I'd rather start him than Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, or Carson Wentz. They're all on the road against what should be good defenses (we'll see how healthy New Orleans is), while Jones is at home against a Cowboys team that has not stopped anyone all year. Jones has faced the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, and Rams to start the season so this will be a welcome respite. He's also run for at least 45 yards in his past two starts, which helps his floor. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 37% I know this feels gross, but Carr has been a borderline No. 1 quarterback this season. He's also scored 20-plus Fantasy points in three straight games against the Saints, Patriots, and Bills.

One To Stash Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% If Garoppolo can get healthy by Week 6 he'll face the Rams in primetime. Hopefully he'll also have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle as full gos for the first time this season.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 29 QB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $8,700 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Even after last week Prescott is still not the most expensive quarterback on either site for Week 4. The Giants haven't actually been a great matchup for quarterbacks this season but I don't believe matchups matter all that much for Prescott.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. It would have really been something if you'd told me I could get Watson against the Jaguars at a low price and roster rate. This would be an excellent time for his first boom game of the season.