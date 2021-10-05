One of the most important lessons to learn in Fantasy Football is that you should not hold your past hurt against players. Especially when that past is a small sample size.

For example, if you had a top-12 quarterback who was rostered in fewer than half of leagues and you had him projected as a top-six quarterback, you should add him and start him. Even if just two weeks ago he had an even better matchup with the same type of situation and he fell flat on his face.

Yes, I'm talking about Daniel Jones.

Jones looks every bit the part of a breakout through the first month of the season. He's averaging 8.2 yards per pass attempt and nearly 45 rushing yards per game. Even without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, he has the best set of weapons he's had since he entered the NFL. I'm not even sure he's a streamer, he may just be a starter rest of season. But I'm definitely starting him in Week 5 against the Cowboys.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

98.3 -- Daniel Jones' passer rating in 2021, by far the highest mark of his career.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1167 RUYDS 226 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 28.3 Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAC -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 956 RUYDS 27 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 23.6 Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN GB -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 25.9 QB RNK 16th Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ ATL -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 990 RUYDS 27 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.1

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 1184 RUYDS 188 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 25.5 Still hung up on that Falcons game? It was unlucky. He had 266 yards passing and ran for 39 yards, he just didn't get in the end zone. He has two touchdowns in every other game this season. Trey Lance QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 50% I don't really want to start Lance, but I do believe he has enormous upside, especially if passing touchdowns are only worth four points in your league. Regardless of whether you're starting him, he should be rostered everywhere.

One To Stash Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 960 RUYDS 87 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 24 Heinicke has a tough matchup, but he's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in all three starts he's made this season. At some point we may have to acknowledge that he's a borderline starter every week.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 22.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1184 RUYDS 188 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 25.5 It's a weird week where my top three quarterbacks, and five of my top-11 are not on the main slate. So, we might as well go all in with Daniel Jones. This will likely be my favorite game to stack, and I might play both starting running backs as well.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Carr has a tough matchup on a short week and just lost in prime time. I'd expect a very low roster rate, but I also think there's a chance the raiders throw 40 passes again if they can't run against the Bears.