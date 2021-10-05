One of the most important lessons to learn in Fantasy Football is that you should not hold your past hurt against players. Especially when that past is a small sample size.
For example, if you had a top-12 quarterback who was rostered in fewer than half of leagues and you had him projected as a top-six quarterback, you should add him and start him. Even if just two weeks ago he had an even better matchup with the same type of situation and he fell flat on his face.
Yes, I'm talking about Daniel Jones.
Jones looks every bit the part of a breakout through the first month of the season. He's averaging 8.2 yards per pass attempt and nearly 45 rushing yards per game. Even without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, he has the best set of weapons he's had since he entered the NFL. I'm not even sure he's a streamer, he may just be a starter rest of season. But I'm definitely starting him in Week 5 against the Cowboys.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 5 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 98.3 -- Daniel Jones' passer rating in 2021, by far the highest mark of his career.
- 56.5 -- Jalen Hurts rushing yards per game. That protects his floor against a difficult matchup like the Panthers.
- 27 -- Dak Prescott hasn't thrown more than 27 passes in a game since Week 1.
- 11.6 -- Lamar Jackson's intended air yards per attempt is nearly two yards higher than the second-highest starting quarterback.
- 3 -- Taysom Hill has three rushing touchdowns in the past two games for the Saints.
- 34.98 -- Patrick Mahomes' Fantasy points per game, even better than what he did in his record-breaking 2018.
- 41 -- Trey Lance ran for 41 yards in the second half against the Seahawks. If Lance starts Week 5, he may run for close to 100.
- 5 -- Sam Darnold has five rushing touchdowns on 20 attempts. I do not believe the rushing production is sustainable and that's been a big part of his Fantasy appeal.
Matchups that matter
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Still hung up on that Falcons game? It was unlucky. He had 266 yards passing and ran for 39 yards, he just didn't get in the end zone. He has two touchdowns in every other game this season.
Trey Lance QB
SF San Francisco • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I don't really want to start Lance, but I do believe he has enormous upside, especially if passing touchdowns are only worth four points in your league. Regardless of whether you're starting him, he should be rostered everywhere.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Heinicke has a tough matchup, but he's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in all three starts he's made this season. At some point we may have to acknowledge that he's a borderline starter every week.
DFS Plays
It's a weird week where my top three quarterbacks, and five of my top-11 are not on the main slate. So, we might as well go all in with Daniel Jones. This will likely be my favorite game to stack, and I might play both starting running backs as well.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Carr has a tough matchup on a short week and just lost in prime time. I'd expect a very low roster rate, but I also think there's a chance the raiders throw 40 passes again if they can't run against the Bears.