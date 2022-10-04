So, who is actually good at the quarterback position entering Week 5 of the NFL season? That's a tougher question than you might think to answer.
Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert are all definitively good, and should be the top five in some order both for Week 5 and in any rest-of-season rankings. After that, there are a lot of questions marks. Kyler Murray is off to a dreadful start throwing the ball and hasn't been as effective running as we're used to; Tom Brady hasn't looked right amid a bunch of injuries along the offensive line and to his receiving corps; Matthew Stafford has been a disaster; and Russell Wilson hasn't been much better. Hoped-for breakouts from Justin Fields and Trey Lance have been sidetracked, and Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr haven't taken the steps forward we expected either.
Is Joe Burrow the sixth-best quarterback in Fantasy moving forward? Is Trevor Lawrence a top-12 guy? Is Jared Goff? It's a weird time around the league, with scoring down across the board and would-be star quarterbacks struggling, often with pretty standard coverage schemes that have proved pretty frustrating for even some of the best passers in the league. The big play hasn't been there for a lot of offenses like Cincinnati's, and it's made life tougher than expected for their quarterbacks.
I think there's a clear tier of five players at the top of the rankings right now, and after that, things look pretty wide open. I mean … Jared Goff is a top-12 QB for me against the Patriots. I don't feel great about it, but I don't feel great about a lot of quarterbacks right now.
Here are my full QB rankings for Week 5.
- Josh Allen vs. PIT
- Patrick Mahomes vs. LV -- Mahomes is just magnificent. What more can you really say at this point?
- Lamar Jackson vs. CIN -- Jackson had his first real stumble of the season against a very good Bills defense. The Bengals don't present quite as tough a challenge, however Rashod Bateman's foot injury could. The Ravens aren't exactly deep at wide receiver to begin with, so Bateman's absence would be felt. It wouldn't be enough to bench Jackson, but it would be a little tougher to trust him.
- Jalen Hurts @ARI
- Justin Herbert @CLE -- It looks like Week 3 was just a bump in the road, as Herbert looked like himself last week. That's a good sign, given his rib injury. He had four touchdowns the last time he faced the Browns last week, and if Myles Garrett and Jadaveon Clowney aren't back, he could tear them up again.
- Kyler Murray vs. PHI -- Murray continues to be incredibly inefficient as a passer, averaging just 5.7 yards per attempt through three games. The Cardinals clearly need DeAndre Hopkins back; Murray remains worth starting in all formats, but he may not truly take off until Hopkins is back in Week 7.
- Tom Brady vs. ATL -- It wasn't always pretty, but Brady looked more like himself in Week 4. Which makes sense, since he had a mostly healthy receiving corps for the first time all season. He probably won't have to throw the ball 50 times against the Falcons, but with Chris Godwin back healthy and Mike Evans active, I'm back to trusting Brady as one of the elite QBs in Fantasy.
- Joe Burrow @BAL -- The Bengals led the league with 12 plays of 50-plus yards last season, and they ranked eighth with 71 plays of at least 20 yards. This season, they are on pace for just 59 plays of 20-plus yards, ranking 19th, with just two 50-plus yarders through four games. The good news is, the Ravens have given up the fourth-most 20-plus yard plays so far, after giving up the second-most a year ago. The Ravens have struggled to get pressure and rank in the middle of the pack in plays in Cover 2 defense, which has been Burrow's bugaboo so far. This could be the game where Burrow looks like the guy you expected him to.
- Kirk Cousins vs. CHI -- The only concern for Cousins going up against the Bears is that he won't even need to throw the ball much to win. Of course, he had just 46 attempts in two games against them last season and still had five touchdowns, so I'm not sure that's really much of a concern here. Multiple touchdowns seems like the safe assumption here.
- Derek Carr @KC
- Jared Goff @NE
- Trevor Lawrence vs. HOU -- Lawrence was facing some pretty tough circumstances in Week 4, playing in the rain against an Eagles defense that just might be one of the league's best this year. The Texans will offer much less resistance, and I'm expecting a big bounce back performance.
- Aaron Rodgers vs. NYG
- Russell Wilson vs. IND -- Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury, so that's something to keep an eye on with the Broncos playing on a short week. Assuming he plays, I'm still viewing Wilson as a viable starting quarterback, though obviously not the must-start guy we hoped he would be in his new home.
- Carson Wentz vs. TEN
- Marcus Mariota @TB
- Matthew Stafford vs. DAL
- Teddy Bridgewater @NYJ -- Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for this week, so Bridgewater is going to start against the Jets and their mediocre defense. He's not worth considering in 12-team leagues with one QB spot, but the Dolphins' playmakers make Bridgewater a viable option in two-QB or SuperFlex leagues.
- Geno Smith @NO -- Do we have to consider starting Geno Smith? He's playing incredibly well right now, and the Seahawks have looked more or less like a competent moder NFL offense over the past couple of games. Of course, that was against the Falcons and Lions defenses, not the Saints. My expectations for this offense have improved, but I'm still not ready to treat Smith as more than a low-end QB2.
- Andy Dalton vs. SEA
- Zach Wilson vs. MIA -- He got a little better as the game went on, but Wilson was pretty bad in his first game action of the season in Week 4. He was coming back from a knee injury that cost him most of the preseason, so I'm not writing Wilson off, but he continued to be very erratic and inaccurate, just like he was as a rookie. There are plenty of weapons here, but I'm just not ready to trust him yet.
- Kenny Pickett @BUF -- Pickett isn't an automatic upgrade for the Steelers offense, but it's a move they had to make once Mitchell Trubisky proved that he is, in fact, still Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett is worth adding in any league where you can start multiple quarterbacks, and there's some upside here with really strong weapons around him, but I'm not starting him against this Bills defense in his first start.
- Cooper Rush @LAR
- Matt Ryan @DEN
- Jacoby Brissett vs. LAC
- Jimmy Garoppolo @CAR
- Justin Fields @MIN -- The Bears are almost certainly going to pass more in the future than they have so far, if only because it would be next to impossible for them not to. That being said, Sunday was a season-high in pass attempts and Fields still only threw the ball 22 times. This offense just isn't functional right now.
- Baker Mayfield vs. SF
- Davis Webb @GB
- Davis Mills @JAX
- Ryan Tannehill @WAS
- Bailey Zappe vs. DET -- Zappe didn't seem overwhelmed in his first taste of NFL action, which is pretty good for a fourth-round rookie nobody expected to see the field. Mac Jones will seemingly push to play, but if Brian Hoyer's concussion keeps him out, Zappe seems likely to start again for the Patriots.