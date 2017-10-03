Fantasy Football Week 5: Ranking the streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker

It would be easy with the craziness that is the Week 5 Waiver Wire to forget about streaming. That's just fine if you picked up Deshaun Watson and Charles Clay last week. Watson is still our top streamer at quarterback, but Clay is now owned in too many leagues to be considered.

Of course, this is also the first week of the byes, which means a lot of you may be looking for bye week replacements as much as streamers. Thankfully there are some very low owned options at each position to fill those Week 5 gaps.

Quarterback 1 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB Watson doesn't have a great matchup, but it's a nice litmus test. If he succeeds against the Chiefs, I'll feel confident calling him a must-start option each week. Regardless, he's 50 percent owned and in my top 10 so he's your best option to start in Week 5 who's on the waiver wire. 2 Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB I don't really know how Tyrod Taylor and the Bills are doing what they're doing, but it's working. Clay and LeSean McCoy are Taylor's top two receivers, and he's run at least seven times in all four games. The strength of this Bengals defense is their cornerbacks, and the Bills' method of attacking should neutralize that. 3 Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB Speaking of quarterbacks who can get it done on the ground, Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns against the Browns and ran for 33 yards in a terrible matchup last week. The 49ers aren't a cakewalk, but I expect Brissett will have success against them at home. He's a great deep league option.

Tight End 1 Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE The Raiders can't cover tight ends and the Ravens can't protect Joe Flacco long enough for anyone else to get open. It's a match made in heaven. Watson has scored at least nine PPR Fantasy points in three straight games, and I'd expect he'll make it a fourth. 2 Antonio Gates Los Angeles Chargers TE The Giants really outdid themselves this week. They always give up a touchdown to a tight end, but they let both Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard score. That could happen again with Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry, but Henry is owned in a lot more leagues and Gates is still getting more targets. 3 Austin Seferian-Jenkins New York Jets TE Remember Jesse James in Week 1? Did you see Tyler Kroft last week? The Browns have given up at least 19 PPR Fantasy points to the tight end position in three of their four games. Seferian-Jenkins has caught nine of his 10 targets through three weeks and will get his first score in Week 5.

DST 1 Jets DeShone Kizer has a higher interception rate (5.6 percent) than Y/A (5.4). That's not good. The Browns have allowed 16 Fantasy points or more to three of the four defenses they've faced. The Jets are just six percent owned 2 Bills The Bengals offense looked great against the Browns, but this is not the Browns. This Bills defense has been overlooked long enough and I would expect them to feast on the Bengals atrocious offensive line. 3 Browns Yeah, I know I just trashed the Browns in the last paragraph. Still, their front seven isn't terrible and could be good if we finally get to see Myles Garrett. Their matchup against the Jets is still a great one.