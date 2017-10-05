Fantasy Football Week 5: Rob Gronkowski not expected to play in Thursday Night Football. How should Fantasy players replace him?

More Week 5: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

Allow me to present, the inner monologue of Rob Gronkowski's Fantasy owners over the past 24 hours:

Gronk, who was added to the injury report today (questionable, thigh), made the trip to Tampa, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 4, 2017

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (thigh), a late addition to the injury report, is expected to play. But he figures to be limited some vs #Bucs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2017

Updated: Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not expected to play tonight vs Bucs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2017

Things were going so well! Gronkowski had made it through a quarter of a season without any major issues. Sure, he left Week 2 against the Saints with a groin injury, but he already had 116 yards and a touchdown in that game, and was back in time for the team's next matchup. We were getting a best-case scenario season for Gronkowski, as he hit the one-fourth mark of the season on pace for 80 catches, 1,200-plus yards, and eight touchdowns.

And now, you're scrambling for a replacement. For the most part, nobody really worried about Gronkowski after his sudden, unexpected addition to the injury report Wednesday, but if Schefter's report is to be believed, Gronkowski will end up felled by yet another injury. This may not be a long-term one -- if not for the short week ahead of Thursday's game, who knows if he would have been able to play -- but you need a replacement, and you need one now.

There is, of course, no replacing Gronkowski, but you've got to find someone to put in your lineup. Start with the players mentioned in Heath Cummings' top streaming options for Week 5:

Of course, Gronkowski's absence creates opportunities of its own. Dwayne Allen hasn't done much since joining the Patriots in the offseason. In fact, he hasn't done anything in the passing game; he has no catches on six targets in four games. However, Allen has been a useful Fantasy option in the past, scoring eight touchdowns in 2014 and six more in 2016, and he has a great opportunity with Gronkowski sidelined.

Martellus Bennett was second on the Patriots last season in receiving yards with 701, and he hauled in seven touchdowns playing either alongside or in place of Gronkowski, who missed eight games last season. Allen isn't the downfield threat Bennett can be, but we know Tom Brady will lean on his tight ends, and Allen could be a factor in the red zone. He is owned in just 4 percent of leagues, and if yours still allows pickups this week, it's time to go grab him. Allen should be considered a top-12 tight end, worth starting in the Hunter Henry/Watson/Gates range this week.

It's no sure thing Allen will turn in a good Fantasy performance, and he might just be the same touchdown-or-bust guy he's always been. But the Patriots went out and got him this offseason for a reason, and Gronkowski's fragility is a big part of that. He's got an opportunity, and if you have the chance to snag him, he's worth throwing in your lineup for Week 5.