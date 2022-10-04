The bell cow running back is growing rarer and rarer every season and 2022 has been no exception. Through Week 4 only seven NFL running backs have handled more than 70% of their team's rush attempts. Of those seven, only Joe Mixon and Leonard Fournette have also seen a 12% target share.
Most running backs are sharing either rushing and passing downs, many are sharing both. That's why we get really excited when it looks like a new bell cow could be emerging, and that's exactly what Week 4 looked like for Breece Hall. Against the Steelers, Hall ran the ball 17 times and saw six targets from Zach Wilson. While that's not quite 70% of the carries, and it's just one game, he's exactly the type of player you should jump on the trend for.
For one thing, Hall is an elite talent who absolutely dominated touches in college. He averaged 24.6 touches per game in his final two years at Iowa State, turning them into more than 3,500 yards from scrimmage in 46 touchdowns in 24 games. It's also just his fourth career game and he set a new career high in snaps each of the past two weeks.
One big concern for Hall was whether Zach Wilson would keep him involved in the passing game, and the six targets make me feel better about that even if Hall only caught two of them. This type of player with this type of role has top-five upside in Fantasy Football. Don't hesitate to buy high if someone is willing to deal him.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 5 RB Preview:
Week 5 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We expect Nyheim Hines to lead the Colts backfield.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Expect Tyler Allgeier to lead the Falcons rushing attack, but Caleb Huntley will have a role as well.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Melvin Gordon is a low-end No. 2 and Mike Boone is a speculative add.
Numbers to know
- 0 -- Zero carries for Texans running backs not named Dameon Pierce in Week 4.
- 51.7% -- Snap share for Tyler Allgeier in the second half Sunday after Cordarrelle Patterson went down.
- 56% -- Snap share for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4, a season-high.
- 21.5 -- PPR Fantasy points per game for Saquon Barkley, first among running backs.
- 14.9 -- The Rams have allowed 14.9 PPR Fantasy points per game to running backs, the lowest number in the league.
- 67% - Breece Hall's snap rate in Week 4, up from 41% through Weeks 1-3.
- 0 -- Targets for Najee Harris in Week 4.
- 32.8 -- The Texans have allowed the most PPR Fantasy points per game to running backs this season.
Matchups that matter
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
NE New England • #37
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It will be a timeshare, but Allgeier appears most likely to lead the Falcons running backs for as long as Cordarrelle Patterson is out. He had great success in Week 4, producing 104 yards on just 11 touches and played more on third downs than Caleb Huntley. Both Huntley and Damien Williams are deep stash options as well.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Ingram actually ranks the highest in the projections below, because we aren't projecting Alvin Kamara to return and Seattle has been one of the worst defenses in the league. Still, Ingram has now had two chances and lost touches to Tony Jones, Deandre Washington, and Latavius Murray. Thankfully, at least Murray got snatched up by the Broncos, so he won't be a problem for Ingram. He is a stash candidate though.
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKissic is now RB33 on the year in full PPR leagues and the only Washington running back you can feel good about knowing his role moving forward. If you're in a pinch this week and can't get Ingram or Allgeier, then McKissic is your next best bet for flex production. We expect Brian Robinson to impact Antonio Gibson much more than McKissic.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Warren has looked more explosive than Najee Harris, and while that won't matter as long as Harris stays healthy, it does highlight just how much upside he could have if Harris goes down. We'd expect 20 touches per game for the rookie, and league-winning potential. if you have an extra roster spot, there are few better ways to use it.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There are up to a dozen running back stash candidates available on the waiver wire, and White is one of our favorites. He showed juice in Week 4 against the Chiefs and it says something that Tom Brady already trusts him in the passing game. If something happens to Fournette, Warren could be a top-13 back in Fantasy.
DFS Plays
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wilson has handled 72% of the 49ers rush attempts over the past two weeks and he's still priced like a flex. Wilson should see 20-plus touches in a game we expect the 49ers to dominate against the Panthers. He's my top running back value on both FanDuel and DraftKings.
Whether it's Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe under center for the Patriots, their Week 5 matchup against the Lions profiles as one in which Stevenson and Damien Harris could combine for 40 touches, 300 yards, and four scores. Stevenson is cheaper on both sites even though he's played more snaps each of the past two weeks.