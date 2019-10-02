Fantasy Football Week 5 Running Back Preview: Can you start both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler?

Week 5 brings the return of Melvin Gordon, which is both a blessing to those who drafted him and a curse for anyone who has ridden Austin Ekeler to a hot start. In four games without Gordon, Ekeler compiled 490 yards and six touchdowns, outscoring every running back in PPR besides Christian McCaffrey. Now, it gets complicated.

In 2018, Gordon and Ekeler played 12 full games together, including the playoffs. In those games, Gordon averaged 18.8 touches per game and Ekeler averaged eight. Obviously if it returns to that type of split, we'll once again view Gordon as a top-five running back, while Ekeler will fall back into flex range at best. But it's really difficult to imagine Ekeler getting just eight touches per game after what he's shown the first month of the season. It's even more difficult to imagine that happening in Gordon's first game back.

My Week 5 projection calls for Gordon and Ekeler to split touches evenly. It won't likely be exactly 50-50 but it's my best guess. Ekeler has been more efficient as a pass catcher over their careers, so that gives him a small boost in Week 5 rankings. There's also a heightened injury risk for Gordon; he's playing his first game and the rest of the league is in midseason form. He may even have a bit of rust to shake off. You're still likely starting both backs, but if I had to choose, I'd still start Ekeler this week.

Moving forward I imagine Gordon takes back most of his 2018 role. I might cut him down to 16 touches per game starting in Week 6, with Ekeler getting a small boost to the 10 to 12 range. That would make Gordon a low-end No. 1 running back and Ekeler a high-end flex, or low-end No. 2. This Chargers offense has once again been hit by the injury bug, so there are plenty of touches to go around in Los Angeles.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. If Mack is out both Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines would benefit against a bad Kansas City defense. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. The Packers looked like they were set to give Jamaal Williams even more work on Thursday. If he can't go, Aaron Jones should have close to a feature role.

RB Preview Numbers to know

111 - Touches for Christian McCaffrey. That's 19 more touches than any other player in the NFL this year. If he holds up to this workload, he's going to be the most valuable player in Fantasy.

- Touches for Christian McCaffrey. That's 19 more touches than any other player in the NFL this year. If he holds up to this workload, he's going to be the most valuable player in Fantasy. 44.3% - The percentage of Frank Gore's carries that have come against eight in the box. That's the highest mark in the league, which makes it even more remarkable that he's been Fantasy relevant.

- The percentage of Frank Gore's carries that have come against eight in the box. That's the highest mark in the league, which makes it even more remarkable that he's been Fantasy relevant. 6 - David Johnson has at least six receptions in three of four Cardinals games. There is a huge difference between his value in non-PPR and PPR right now.

- David Johnson has at least six receptions in three of four Cardinals games. There is a huge difference between his value in non-PPR and PPR right now. 2.8 - Yards per carry for Sony Michel. That's last amongst running backs with at least 40 attempts. He's also not catching the ball, making him extremely touchdown-dependent.

- Yards per carry for Sony Michel. That's last amongst running backs with at least 40 attempts. He's also not catching the ball, making him extremely touchdown-dependent. 0% - Not to pick on Michel, but this is his broken tackle rate. He hasn't broken one all season.

- Not to pick on Michel, but this is his broken tackle rate. He hasn't broken one all season. 0 - Touchdowns for Leonard Fournette this season. And he's still a top-10 running back in both formats. There's enormous upside with the volume he's getting.

- Touchdowns for Leonard Fournette this season. And he's still a top-10 running back in both formats. There's enormous upside with the volume he's getting. 21 - Broken tackles for Chris Carson on Sunday. He answered the bell in a big way and should hold on to his feature role for now.

- Broken tackles for Chris Carson on Sunday. He answered the bell in a big way and should hold on to his feature role for now. 16 - Second half touches for Ronald Jones. No other Buccaneers RB had more than one. It may finally be happening.

- Second half touches for Ronald Jones. No other Buccaneers RB had more than one. It may finally be happening. 3 - Catches for Josh Jacobs this year. That is not going to cut it if you're looking for a top-20 season.

- Catches for Josh Jacobs this year. That is not going to cut it if you're looking for a top-20 season. 6.1 - Yards after contact per attempt for Jordan Wilkins this year. That's best amongst running backs with at least 10 carries.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ KC The Chiefs are allowing 5.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the worst mark in the league. The Colts should try to establish the run and take the air out of the ball like Detroit tried to do with Kerryon Johnson. It won't work for the entire game, but it could work long enough to give Wilkins good production. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ KC Hines is the better pass-catching back, and hauled in six passes on Sunday. The wise bet would be that the Colts are chasing the score again in the second half and Hines is the beneficiary. Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Matchup vs. CHI Jacobs has looked every bit the first round talent, but he runs into a stiff test in Week 5. The Bears have only allowed 11.5 Fantasy points per game and a lot of that damage has come through the air, where Jacobs hasn't been used. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. TB The Buccaneers are allowing 2.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs. This is not the week to hope Murray can provide flex appeal with limited touches.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 65% Jones isn't my favorite start this week, but he is someone I want on my roster for the rest of the season. In the three games he's been healthy, he's averaged 16 touches and more than 90 total yards per game. A lot of that has come in the second half because Bruce Arians is still starting Peyton Barber. But Jones has been so much better, I can't imagine that continues. Unless you're desperate for a starter he's the top add for Week 5. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 62% I don't feel comfortable with projecting Howard this week or moving forward. All we heard all preseason was how much better Miles Sanders was, and early in the season it looked like the Eagles believed it. Then Howard scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football and all of a sudden it feels like his backfield. I view him as a mid-range flex for Week 5 and still expect Sanders will have more value rest of season. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 50% Samuels split touches 50-50 with James Conner in Week 4 and Conner came out of that game dinged up. If he misses time, Samuels would be a must-start but I'd also like to see if Pittsburgh continues to use the Wildcat as much as they did on Monday night. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 4% If you are desperate for a starter in Week 5, Wilkins is the one I'm adding unless we get positive news about Mack late on Tuesday. Wilkins should handle most of the early-down work against Kansas City with Hines taking on third-down work. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in 2018 and he's already broken one long run this season. There should be plenty of room to run against this defense. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 17% In a full PPR league you could make a solid argument for Hines as the best back against the Chiefs. He did catch six passes last week while chasing the score. My problem with Hines is his inefficiency when they throw him the ball. He's turned 97 career targets into just 499 yards. That's Carlos Hyde level inefficiency.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 57% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the more run-heavy teams in the league and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 56% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $9,100 DraftKings $8,700 McCaffrey is the highest priced back on both sites but he's also the best value. Based on my projections, you'd either have to price McCaffrey over $10,000 or price everyone else below $8,000 to make someone else No. 1. He has eight more carries than any other back while averaging nearly five yards per carry. He leads the position in receptions and is averaging better than eight yards per catch. He's the No. 1 player at the position and he's probably had rotten touchdown luck. There's no reason to get cute, just play McCaffrey.

Contrarian Plays David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,700 DraftKings $5,200 Early in the week there's a lot of guesswork when it comes to projected ownership, but Montgomery hasn't done much yet to make people excited about playing him. I expect that will change in Week 5 against the Raiders. They'll be without Vontaze Burfict, which helps, but mostly I'm just counting on Montgomery's volume paying off. He had 24 touches last week and he has 16 or more in each of his past three games. Dalvin Cook is he only running back with at least 16 touches against the Raiders this year, and he posted 143 yards and a score.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 23.06 29.22 2 2 Alvin Kamara 19.49 25.04 3 3 Dalvin Cook 19.11 22.36 4 4 Nick Chubb 16.33 19.68 5 5 Ezekiel Elliott 15.94 19.30 7 6 Leonard Fournette 14.29 18.28 9 7 Le'Veon Bell 13.23 18.25 12 8 James Conner 12.93 17.56 11 9 Austin Ekeler 12.97 16.44 17 10 David Johnson 12.54 16.40 10 11 Joe Mixon 13.21 16.23 6 12 Derrick Henry 14.85 16.11 14 13 David Montgomery 12.84 15.50 15 14 Aaron Jones 12.69 15.33 30 15 James White 9.76 15.11 13 16 Lesean McCoy 12.87 15.03 16 17 Chris Carson 12.54 14.95 24 18 Wayne Gallman 11.10 14.75 20 19 Melvin Gordon 11.50 14.67 8 20 Mark Ingram 13.30 14.65 18 21 Todd Gurley 12.40 14.51 32 22 Chris Thompson 9.12 14.48 26 23 Phillip Lindsay 10.08 13.38 33 24 Nyheim Hines 9.06 13.23 28 25 Devonta Freeman 9.87 13.22 19 26 Josh Jacobs 12.08 13.13 29 27 Darrel Williams 9.85 12.97 21 28 Frank Gore 11 12.76 23 29 Jordan Wilkins 11.24 12.60 27 30 Jordan Howard 9.96 12.05 22 31 Carlos Hyde 11.24 11.99 35 32 Royce Freeman 9 11.78 25 33 Matt Breida 10.39 11.59 36 34 Devin Singletary 8.56 11.13 34 35 Raheem Mostert 8.85 10.40 43 36 Tarik Cohen 6.32 9.91 39 37 Rex Burkhead 7.59 9.77 31 38 Sony Michel 9.41 9.64 37 39 Ronald Jones 8.30 9.03 38 40 Miles Sanders 7.79 8.79

