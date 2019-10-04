Fantasy Football Week 5 Running Back Preview: Projecting the Chiefs backfield with Damien Williams back

One of the most appealing things about drafting Damien Williams was supposed to be Andy Reid's consistent usage of a bell-cow back in the past. While the job has still been profitable for Fantasy owners, it hasn't been a bell-cow situation, and it mostly hasn't been Damien Williams.

LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams have taken advantage of the fact that Damien Williams has missed the past two weeks with a knee contusion, but it looks like he'll return on Sunday night against the Colts. That makes everything a little messier in what is still a fantastic situation.

The back that seems the easiest to project is McCoy. No matter who he was sharing with, McCoy has consistently seen between 11 and 14 touches in all four games. That's not very many touches, but it's enough in this offense. He has double digit PPR points in three of four games and has scored three touchdowns in the two games Damien Williams missed.

I projected McCoy for 13 touches, 80 yards and a very good shot of at least one touchdown against the Colts. That makes him a low-end No. 2 running back better in non-PPR.

As for Damien and Darrel Williams, I feel far less certain. I expect Damien Williams will be the No. 2 back this week and have him projected for 10 touches. But he's been very inefficient in limited work, so he's a flex at best. What really scares me is the way the Chiefs have used Darrel Williams as a closer.

In the past two weeks Darrel Williams has 12 fourth-quarter touches. He's turned them into 78 yards and a touchdown. If Damien Williams sees 40% of the touches in the first three quarters and then Darrel Williams is used to seal the deal late, you probably won't want to start either of them.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. The Packers looked like they were set to give Jamaal Williams even more work on Thursday. If he can't go, Aaron Jones should have close to a feature role.

RB Preview Numbers to know

111 - Touches for Christian McCaffrey. That's 19 more touches than any other player in the NFL this year. If he holds up to this workload, he's going to be the most valuable player in Fantasy.

- Touches for Christian McCaffrey. That's 19 more touches than any other player in the NFL this year. If he holds up to this workload, he's going to be the most valuable player in Fantasy. 44.3% - The percentage of Frank Gore's carries that have come against eight in the box. That's the highest mark in the league, which makes it even more remarkable that he's been Fantasy relevant.

- The percentage of Frank Gore's carries that have come against eight in the box. That's the highest mark in the league, which makes it even more remarkable that he's been Fantasy relevant. 6 - David Johnson has at least six receptions in three of four Cardinals games. There is a huge difference between his value in non-PPR and PPR right now.

- David Johnson has at least six receptions in three of four Cardinals games. There is a huge difference between his value in non-PPR and PPR right now. 2.8 - Yards per carry for Sony Michel. That's last among running backs with at least 40 attempts. He's also not catching the ball, making him extremely touchdown-dependent.

- Yards per carry for Sony Michel. That's last among running backs with at least 40 attempts. He's also not catching the ball, making him extremely touchdown-dependent. 0% - Not to pick on Michel, but this is his broken tackle rate. He hasn't broken one all season.

- Not to pick on Michel, but this is his broken tackle rate. He hasn't broken one all season. 0 - Touchdowns for Leonard Fournette this season. And he's still a top-10 running back in both formats. There's enormous upside with the volume he's getting.

- Touchdowns for Leonard Fournette this season. And he's still a top-10 running back in both formats. There's enormous upside with the volume he's getting. 21 - Broken tackles for Chris Carson on Sunday. He answered the bell in a big way and should hold on to his feature role for now.

- Broken tackles for Chris Carson on Sunday. He answered the bell in a big way and should hold on to his feature role for now. 16 - Second-half touches for Ronald Jones. No other Buccaneers RB had more than one. It may finally be happening.

- Second-half touches for Ronald Jones. No other Buccaneers RB had more than one. It may finally be happening. 3 - Catches for Josh Jacobs this year. That is not going to cut it if you're looking for a top-20 season.

- Catches for Josh Jacobs this year. That is not going to cut it if you're looking for a top-20 season. 6.1 - Yards after contact per attempt for Jordan Wilkins this year. That's best among running backs with at least 10 carries.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Matchup @ KC The Chiefs are allowing 5.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the worst mark in the league. The Colts should try to establish the run and take the air out of the ball like Detroit tried to do with Kerryon Johnson. Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Matchup vs. CHI Jacobs has looked every bit the first-round talent, but he runs into a stiff test in Week 5. The Bears have only allowed 11.5 Fantasy points per game and a lot of that damage has come through the air, where Jacobs hasn't been used. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 5 Matchup vs. TB The Buccaneers are allowing 2.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs. This is not the week to hope Murray can provide flex appeal with limited touches.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 31% Even with Mack likely active, Hines could be a solid play against the Chiefs. He caught six passes last week while chasing the score. My problem with Hines is his inefficiency when they throw him the ball. He's turned 97 career targets into just 499 yards. That's Carlos Hyde level inefficiency. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 29% If you're really desperate this week, plug Smith in there and hope he gets the goal-line work as he did in Week 4. There should be plenty of touchdowns to go around in this game.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 55% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy teams in the league and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 52% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $9,100 DraftKings $8,700 McCaffrey is the highest priced back on both sites, but he's also the best value. Based on my projections, you'd either have to price McCaffrey over $10,000 or price everyone else below $8,000 to make someone else No. 1. He has eight more carries than any other back while averaging nearly 5 yards per carry. He leads the position in receptions and is averaging better than 8 yards per catch. He's the No. 1 player at the position and he's probably had rotten touchdown luck. There's no reason to get cute; just play McCaffrey.

Contrarian Plays David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,700 DraftKings $5,200 Early in the week there's a lot of guess work when it comes to projected ownership, but Montgomery hasn't done much yet to make people excited about playing him. I expect that will change in Week 5 against the Raiders. They'll be without Vontaze Burfict, which helps, but mostly I'm just counting on Montgomery's volume paying off. He had 24 touches last week and he has 16 or more in each of his past three games. Dalvin Cook is he only running back with at least 16 touches against the Raiders this year, and he posted 143 yards and a score.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 22.41 28.10 2 2 Alvin Kamara 19.49 25.04 3 3 Dalvin Cook 19.09 22.56 7 4 David Johnson 14.84 20.22 4 5 Nick Chubb 16.03 19.38 11 6 James Conner 13.75 19.24 8 7 Leonard Fournette 14.59 18.52 5 8 Ezekiel Elliott 16.02 18.42 13 9 Aaron Jones 13.60 18.02 15 10 Le'Veon Bell 13.06 17.83 12 11 Joe Mixon 13.69 17.32 9 12 Marlon Mack 14.49 16.73 17 13 Austin Ekeler 12.80 16.33 14 14 Chris Carson 13.27 16.14 6 15 Derrick Henry 14.85 16.11 10 16 Mark Ingram 14.48 15.82 20 17 Melvin Gordon 12.21 15.44 16 18 David Montgomery 12.87 15.26 21 19 Wayne Gallman 11.39 15.21 31 20 James White 9.76 15.11 27 21 Devonta Freeman 10.66 14.65 19 22 Lesean McCoy 12.35 14.51 33 23 Chris Thompson 9.12 14.48 18 24 Todd Gurley 12.51 14.44 28 25 Phillip Lindsay 10.62 13.73 23 26 Jordan Howard 11.23 13.24 32 27 Royce Freeman 10 12.97 26 28 Tevin Coleman 10.95 12.92 22 29 Carlos Hyde 11.24 12.26 24 30 Frank Gore 11 12.15 34 31 Devin Singletary 9.00 12.13 25 32 Josh Jacobs 10.96 12.02 29 33 Matt Breida 10.16 11.37 36 34 Damien Williams 8.42 11.27 30 35 Sony Michel 9.80 10.03 42 36 Tarik Cohen 6.33 9.87 38 37 Rex Burkhead 7.59 9.77 35 38 Ronald Jones 8.81 9.60 40 39 Duke Johnson 6.94 9.20 37 40 Miles Sanders 7.63 8.59

