We told you this was a great rookie running back. After Week 4, it is a little bit easier to say that with confidence. That's because Ashton Jeanty was the RB1 last week, with 33.5 PPR Fantasy points, and four other rookies joined him in the top 12. After Week 4, it looks like Jeanry, Omarion Hampton, and Quinshon Judkins could all be top-12 running backs rest of season. It is a little more complicated for the other two.

Woody Marks will be atop the running back waiver wire section below and should be your top priority add regardless of position. He set season-highs with 21 touches and a 56.3% snap share in Week 4 while Nick Chubb played a season-low 42% of the offensive snaps. Marks can't enter must-start territory if he's in a near timeshare with Chubb on a Texans offense that isn't particularly good. But the hope is that the trend of his snap share increasing weekly continues this week. For now, he's best viewed as a must-add and a borderline RB2 in Week 5.

RJ Harvey was the fifth back to slide into the top 12 in Week 4, on a late touchdown on Monday night. He is probably also the most mystifying to rank this week and rest of season. The Broncos were more intentional about splitting up touches in the backfield this week, but J.K. Dobbins is still averaging 5.7 yards per carry. I can't imagine he's relinquishing any more snaps for as long as he stays healthy. It is quite possible Harvey's increased workload in Week 4 was just about the game script against a Bengals team that is not currently competitive.

While I think there is more reason to be bearish about Harvey's immediate future, his long-term upside is probably still higher than Marks. The Broncos are a better offense, with a much better offensive line, and Harvey was drafted two rounds ahead of Marks. We don't know for sure that Dobbins will miss time, but his 13 games played last year were his most since 2020. If that happens, Harvey has a chance to leap into the top 12 with Jeanty, Hampton, and Judkins. I am not sure Marks has that much upside, but as long as Dobbins is healthy, Marks has a better chance of finishing top 20 weekly than Harvey.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 5 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

27 -- Don't let the disappointing Fantasy day discourage you. Cam Skattebo had 27 touches in Week 4 and should be viewed as a must-start running back at least until Tyrone Tracy returns.

57.1% -- Rhamondre Stevenson led Patriots running backs in playing time again in Week 4. For now, he's the best running back to start in this backfield, but none of them are top 24.

19 -- Brashard Smith played 19 offensive snaps in Week 4. He had played 21 the first three weeks combined. He may be the next surprise rookie breakout.

33.75 -- Shockingly, the Ravens have given up a league-worst 33.75 FPPG to running backs. They have a litany of injuries on both sides of the ball and could provide an excellent chance for Woody Marks to build on Week 4.

43 -- Jahmyr Gibbs is the only running back this season with more than 43 rushing yards against the Browns. You may want to sit Jordan Mason if you can.

4.44 -- RJ Harvey leads all running backs with 4.44 yards after contact per rush. That will get you more opportunities.

42.9% -- Kendre Miller has a 42.9% avoided tackle rate; Alvin Kamara's rate is 18.5%.

6 -- Cam Skattebo already has six carries inside the five-yard line, tied with Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor for the most in the NFL.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds (RB Preview) Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL HOU -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 6 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Marks is still available in 42% of CBS leagues as of Tuesday. By Thursday, that number should be 0%. He has been a star in the passing game, turning eight targets into 96 yards, and the Texans seemed to notice as he had five targets last week. That is the one path he has to being a must-start running back while sharing early downs with Nick Chubb. Of course, the other path is just taking more of those early down touches away from Chubb. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 12 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 As of Tuesday afternoon, we aren't projecting Lamar Jackson to play in Week 5. Bettors aren't either, and the Ravens are underdogs at home to the Texans. When the Ravens fall behind, Hill's snap share goes up. He's still just a flex in Week 5, but if you miss Woody Marks and are desperate for a PPR starter, Hill is probably your best bet.

Stashes (RB Preview) Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 Marks was the top stash last week, so we'll try to keep that positive momentum going. Like Marks, Miller has seen an increase in snap share every week of the season, and he just had his best game as a rusher with 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. The Saints are actually favorites in Week 4 against a Giants defense that has given up the fifth most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Miller is probably still just a stash, but he's not a terrible flex either.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DAL Dallas • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 312 REC 16 REYDS 74 TD 4 FPTS/G 19.2 Williams has already been one of the best values in Fantasy Football. He could be even better in Week 5. Miles Sanders is banged up, which could mean more work for Williams, and the Jets have missed the most tackles in the NFL. Williams' Cowboys are favored in this game, and 20 touches shouldn't surprise anyone. Neither should 20 Fantasy points.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN ARI -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 13 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Ashton Jeanty was in this spot last week and finished as the number one running back of the week. I am not sure Trey Benson will do that, but he should be much better than he was in Week 4. In that game, he faced a very good defense and fell victim to a bad game script that kept him on the sideline for much of the fourth quarter. This week, his team is an 8.5-point favorite against a defense that is giving up the fourth most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

